Politics / It’s Time to Get Over Biden’s Age The potshots at the president’s age are attacks not just on Biden but also on his vice president. Plus, have you seen the other guy?

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join hands as they depart a “Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally” at George Mason University on January 23, 2024, in Manassas, Va. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

I am of the opinion that President Joe Biden is indeed very old, and yet I also believe that his advanced, crumbly age couldn’t matter less for the upcoming presidential election. I reject the notion that Biden’s age is or should be a legitimate factor in the election, and I am suspicious of the incessant, nattering attempts by the media class to make age an issue.

I come to this conclusion by way of two objective facts: Donald Trump is also very old and Biden has a capable replacement.

First things first: Biden’s likely opponent, Trump, is also an old man, who struggles to put two sentences together without getting lost between periods. Mentally speaking, Biden misremembers key facts about world leaders; Trump misremembers key facts about how government works or whether a person he sexually assaulted is his ex-wife. Advantage: Biden. Physically speaking, Biden walks with a shuffle; Trump also walks with a shuffle, can’t hold a glass of water with one hand, and allegedly smells. Advantage: Biden. There is simply no age-related concern, insult, or joke that can be leveled at Biden that can’t also be leveled at Trump, and if the corporate media weren’t so desperately in the tank for a second Trump term—and the ratings and clicks he brings—that would be obvious.

But, unlike Republicans, I do not make political arguments based solely on whataboutism. For some, the fact that Trump is one cheeseburger away from taking a formaldehyde bath is irrelevant to the discussion about Biden’s age, and fair enough on that. However, those who would profess to have legitimate concerns about Biden’s age must at least admit that age is a concern in presidential elections only if we think the person elected will be rendered incapable of doing the job. That has happened before in our history: Edith Wilson was functionally the first woman president because Woodrow Wilson had a stroke and wasn’t calling the shots during most of his second term. More recently, Ronald Reagan was mentally checked out by the end of his second term, leaving real power to his wife, Nancy Reagan, and her Oujia board, his chief of staff Howard Baker, and his vice president, George H.W. Bush.

Look, I want the ancient humans running the establishment to relinquish their dead-hand control over American politics as much as anybody; I feel like I’ve spent my entire political life programming the VCR for these backward-looking people. But right now, we have a choice between one old dude who looks super old, and another old dude who looks super old and is also an unhinged criminal who aims to rule over all by fiat. The choice between Gandalf and Saruman wasn’t hard for the free peoples of Middle Earth and shouldn’t be hard for America.

And this brings me to the second reason I’m wholly unconcerned about Biden’s age: I find Vice President Kamala Harris to be ready and capable of stepping in should Biden falter. If anything, I find the obsession about Biden’s age to be little more than veiled attacks on Harris—attacks that wouldn’t be happening if Harris were a different gender and race.

The criticisms of Harris’s performance as VP have centered around… her laugh. There are literally entire YouTube compilations and TikTok content centered around making fun of the way the VP laughs. The way the woman laughs bothers some people, and has been the most consistent criticism of her public performance over the last three years. It is 2024, by the way.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that the media’s coverage of the first vice president who is Black, South Asian, and a woman has been atrocious. It’s been so bad that even Joe Scarborough—a man not exactly recognized for his ability to notice and comprehend structural bias in media coverage—called out some of the bad and biased coverage Harris has received.