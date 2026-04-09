Politics / We Have 2 Weeks to Stop Trump From Committing New Atrocities It is up to the American people, and our elected representatives, to use every legal means available—from impeachment to protest. Edit

Five years after the January 6, 2021, violent insurrection in Washington, DC, seeking to overthrow the election results, members of the activist group Rise and Resist gathered at the steps of the New York Public Library holding signs and banners for a public reading of the new list of impeachable offenses attributed to Donald Trump in his second term and to demand the release of the Epstein files. (Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ninety minutes before his self-imposed deadline for commencing a genocide against an entire “civilization,” Donald Trump announced a temporary ceasefire in the war he started for no reason against Iran. The particulars of the “deal” do not concern me—although I understand ships will have to pay to pass through a strait they could once traverse for free. What does concern me is: We now have two weeks to remove the homicidal maniac running the country before he threatens the peace of the world again. The responsibility lies entirely with the American people, and their representatives in Congress, to prevent further catastrophe. If we fail to do so, whatever happens next will be our fault.

Rarely has a people been given such an opportunity to stop the madness of their government. In most evil regimes, the ruler is so far removed from accountability that he cannot be touched or legitimately restrained. Usually, this ruler fully oppresses his own people before attempting to commit atrocities around the world. In those situations, only illegal regime change can remove a leader willing to commit war crimes to accomplish his goals.

But we are lucky. We have several legal ways to remove our despot before he is allowed to commit additional horrors. We must use these methods now. If we do not, we are in every way complicit in the atrocities to come. This is our moment, and if we fail, history will not just blame Trump and his MAGA acolytes for terrorizing the world; it will also blame us, the ineffectual opposition. And it will be right to do so.

Given the immediacy of the problem, a number of commentators and congresspeople have looked to the 25th Amendment. The amendment, in theory, allows for the immediate removal of the president based on a declaration by the vice president and a majority of the president’s cabinet that the president is “unfit” to continue holding office.

I, too, would like to think the 25th Amendment would solve all our problems. It would be fast; it would be direct. But as much as the amendment might sound like a silver bullet, it’s really not. First, you’d have to get JD Vance on board, which… is not going to happen. Vance was apparently against the war, yet fell in line behind the president, and then went to Hungary to lick a different authoritarian’s boots. Vance has less dignity than Mike Pence, and Pence stuck with Trump until Trump tried to have him killed. There is simply no way Vance invokes the 25th Amendment.

And don’t even get me started on Trump’s handpicked cabinet. Not a single one of them can be counted on to say that Trump is unfit to lead—not Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth; not the Trump defense attorney now running the Department of Justice; not the reality-TV show dude leading the Department of Transportation. No one.

But even if Vance and the cabinet were visited by the ghost of nuclear holocaust future and did invoke the 25th Amendment, the president can simply say “Wrong”—and then immediately resume power. The VP and the cabinet then have to vote to remove the president again, for a second time, in the face of the president’s open opposition, and then the question is kicked to Congress, where both chambers are required to vote to remove the president and install the VP in his place.

But there’s a second option—which is the original (constitutionally speaking), and to my mind easiest, way to remove Trump: impeachment. Since Trump has been impeached twice before, everybody should know the drill. Impeachment is a charge that is brought by a simple majority vote in the House. The trial on those charges takes place in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convict and then remove the president from office.

Given the fact that Trump has been through this twice—and survived, it might sound pointless to try this all again. But here’s why I think the most common arguments against trying to impeach Trump again are wrong.

What’s going to be different the third time?

I’d like to think the reality of an illegal, unpopolar, and flagrantly criminal war of choice will make this time different, but I am not (that) naïve. I know that most Republican senators would rather see Iran nuked, and risk dirty bombs exploding in Penn Station, than risk losing a primary to a more MAGA challenger. You don’t get to be a GOP senator without an overwhelming disregard for the well-being of others.

But two things have changed since Trump’s last two impeachments, one legal and the other political. The legal change is significant. When Trump escaped conviction over January 6, then–Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said, “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office.” I do think McConnell believed that when he said it. And it was true, when he said it. But it’s not true anymore. The Supreme Court has since declared that Trump is immune from prosecutions for criminal actions he takes while in office. If Trump is impeached again, the Senate will know that conviction in the Senate is the only form of accountability Trump will ever face.

The political change is that Trump is now a lame-duck president. Granted, during the second impeachment, Trump was functionally out of office and most people didn’t think he’d ever run again. But this time, he can’t run. Impeachment and removal would end the Trump era with more finality than anything we’ve seen before. There might be some senators interested in that.

Is that enough to get us 67 votes for conviction on an impeachment charge? Probably not. Again, I’m not stupid. But conviction isn’t the only way to accomplish the most essential goal.

Trump will not be restrained by the long process of impeachment, so why bother?

Oh, I beg to differ. If your goal is to “make Trump behave like a normal president,” that battle is lost. My goal is not to make Trump “behave”; my goal is to prevent him from unleashing America’s nuclear arsenal in an attempt to obliterate Iran, or whichever non-white nation pisses Trump off next. I think impeachment can go a great way towards restraining that behavior. I do not think a president seriously under threat of impeachment will want to start dropping nukes. I do not think Trump would want to turn his trial into a Senate referendum on the illegal war he started. Even in the face of a likely acquittal, impeachment, and the credible threat of impeachment, might be the only thing that keeps Trump’s war crimes “conventional.” I don’t necessarily think impeachment alone stops Trump’s illegal war; for that, we have to get all the way to “conviction” and removal. But I do think impeachment keeps the irradiation of an entire people off the table.

Your theories are intriguing, and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter, but perhaps we should revisit them in eight months should Democrats assume control of the House

No, the time to try to impeach is now. Again, charges in the House only require a simple majority and there might be right now the few Republican votes necessary to get this process rolling. Remember, Trump’s war is unpopular, even with many of his usual racist supplicants. Trump wants to play brinksmanship with World War Three every fortnight. The world cannot be held hostage by a nuke-rattling madman every time new information leaks from the Epstein files. Impeachment and removal, or at least the possibility of removal, is the only political action left to elected representatives of conscience.

The Democrats should be leading that charge. The current posture of the party can be summed up as: “This dangerous psychopath will kill us all. Sadly, there’s nothing we can do until November, but you know who could show real courage right now? JD Vance. He would be greeted as a liberator.”

How is this leadership? How is it that Democrats are scrambling around calling on their enemy’s pool boy to put country over party (and his own political career), while they refuse to put their careers (or bodies) on the line to stop a global atrocity?

For Democrats, impeachment should be the floor. It should be the least they’re willing to do. “I will support articles of impeachment” should be the secret phrase Democrats have to say before being allowed access to the cloakroom.

On the upper end, Democrats should be trying to bring the government to a grinding halt until the genocidal maniac is removed from office. Elected representatives throughout history have literally walked out and refused to participate in governments as evil as ours is right now. At some point, you have to decide to be Charles de Gaulle or you become Philippe Pétain.

Our representatives wouldn’t even have to go into freaking exile the way de Gaulle did. They just have to use every legal means available to remove Trump from office, and use every shred of political power to stop a mass murder from happening.

You know what’s even better than a filibuster? A human wall of elected officials preventing the House and the Senate chambers from opening their doors, preventing the government from doing business, until Trump is impeached and removed.

And politicians aren’t the only ones who have an obligation to act. It’s easy to focus on elected officials because they are the ones who have political power and platform. They are the ones who literally asked to lead. But the moral imperative of the moment also extends to the rest of us. The burden of democracy is that we are all collectively responsible for the actions of our government. We cannot simply say that the actions of a powerful few have nothing to do with the rest of us. Not in our system of government.

I don’t know what it is that you do. I write. I argue. Those are my skills. Right now, I’m trying to use those skills to write and argue against a president intent on committing war crimes. Whatever it is that you do, whatever your skills are, I would implore you to use them to fight against our evil government. All skills are needed, and any skill can have value against this man. Perhaps your skill is raising money? Spend some time raising money to support anti-war efforts. Perhaps your skill is organizing documents? Spend some time helping activists organize their resistance. Perhaps your skill is playing video games? Spend some time arguing in the forums that atrocities should only be inflicted in-game and cannot be allowed in real life.

Earlier this week, I despaired on social media that the country was just waiting around to see if a global calamity would be prosecuted “in our name.” So many people responded “not in my name.” The response seemed to me to miss the point. It’s not enough to say, “I didn’t vote for this.” Not when the threat of mass atrocity is on the line. It’s not enough to go out like Homer Simpson and content ourselves by saying, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos.”

There may be no way we can stop the madman in the White House. But if the worst comes to pass, it won’t matter if it was somebody else’s fault. The Iranian people won’t be huddled in a fallout shelter thinking, “It’s a shame JD Vance didn’t have more courage.” They’ll be thinking that Americans, all of us, are to blame for our country’s crimes. We will have no answer for the charge, and our only response must be that we did everything we could think of to prevent the evil.

Trump cannot destroy “a whole civilization,” even if he tries. What he can do is kill an incalculable number of innocent people. He must be stopped. We must impeach and remove Trump from office. We must, at least, try.