Politics / What’s Behind Trump’s Obsession With Butts? Or, reflections on the anality of evil.

A screenshot of Donald Trump talking about Jon Husted’s butt. (LiveNOW from Fox)

One of the mysteries of the 2026 midterms will always be why Donald Trump thought he could charm voters by repeatedly and lasciviously celebrating the human buttocks.

On October 12, Trump astonished a rally in Ohio with his lurid leering at Senator Jon Husted. “I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” Trump said, alluding to Husted’s history as a college football player. “And I looked—I watched up, and down, I looked at his ass, and I looked at the whole…” Tributes to Husted’s rear would remain a staple until the end of the campaign.

But Trump wasn’t content to ogle just Husted. Speaking in Michigan on October 25, Trump made similar comments about both the singer Nicki Minaj (credited with “one hell of a beautiful ass”) and senatorial candidate Mike Rogers. Trump added, “I’d say that about your ass too, Mike, if it gets you a guaranteed victory.”

The degree to which Trump talks about other people’s bums really is bizarre and arguably without precedent in American political history. Abraham Lincoln did enjoy making scatological jokes about bodily functions, but that was in keeping with his persona as a son of the soil born in a log cabin—and he was not known to constantly praise, say, Charles Sumner’s behind on the campaign trail. In 2020, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin appeared on The Masked Singer to perform “Baby Got Back,” Sir Mix-a-Lot’s classic rap tribute to the posterior. This was unusual but a one-off event—and by that point, Palin had long transitioned from a serious political figure to, well, the kind of D-list celebrity who sings about butts on television.

By contrast, Trump’s butt commentary is relentless, and coming from the incumbent president of the United States. And because of the cult-like hold that Trump has over the Republican Party, ass-talk started to proliferate. On October 29, during an appearance on Fox News, vice president JD Vance was asked a serious question from a voter about how the affordability crisis was harming young people. Inexplicably, Vance responded, “I want to point out that I’ve only gotten one question about Jon Husted’s ass.” A few days later, Florida senatorial candidate Ashley Moody told a rally, “Maybe I should be upset [Trump] didn’t talk about my asset.”

All of this loopy bum talk didn’t help the Republicans, despite Trump’s absurd claim that his praise of Husted’s rear caused the senator’s poll numbers to vault 14 points. Husted and Rogers went down to defeat, while Moody won an unexpectedly narrow race, helped by the fact the Democratic Party didn’t sufficiently fund her rival Angie Nixon.

After the Republicans were soundly trounced in the worst midterm defeat in half a century, Republican operative Todd Gillman told Politico, “Honestly, we need to move as far away from Trump as we can. I think Republicans might be screwed all the way until ’30. Talking about Nicki Minaj’s fat ass. All that stuff is just wearing people out.”

Even if it is politically ineffective, Trump’s ass-talk is a political fact, one that demands an explanation. On November 1, The New York Times published a lengthy analysis of Trump’s increasing verbal incoherence, including “his baffling fixation with admiring men’s posteriors.” “He is cruder than he used to be,” the paper reports, “using nearly 15 swear words per 10,000 words compared with 14 two years ago and six a decade ago, a change consistent with age-related disinhibition.”

It makes sense that, at the age of 80, Trump is less willing or perhaps less able to censor himself. But while this cognitive explanation offers a necessary context for Trump’s rough language, it doesn’t explain the specific content of the speech. Why does he have an anal focus, rather than, say, a genital or oral one?

Further, the fact that Trump’s ass talk was echoed by respectable Republicans such as Vance and Moody means it has a social meaning that goes beyond the peculiarities of Trump’s admittedly twisted personality. Trump is a freak but not an isolated case. He’s a weirdo with an immense mass following, so his quirks have a wider social resonance.