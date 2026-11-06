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Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

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Voters across the country have given the keys to Democrats. But can the party get in gear?

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A screenshot of Donald Trump talking about Jon Husted’s butt.

What's Behind Trump’s Obsession With Butts? What's Behind Trump’s Obsession With Butts?

Or, reflections on the anality of evil.

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Protest and Vigil at an ICE Detention Center

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Calling out a Brooklyn prison where ICE rampages.

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Supporters of Georgia's Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kansas Senator-elect Adam Hamilton, Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

Democrats Crushed Trump. Here’s What They Should Do Next. Democrats Crushed Trump. Here’s What They Should Do Next.

Seeking facile compromises with Trump is a fool’s mission—and voters who are hungry for change will not accept half-measures.

Katrina vanden Heuvel, John Nichols for The Nation

Delia Garza hugs her daughter as Gina Hinojosa is announced as the next governor of Texas at her election-watch party in Austin.

We Stomped All Over the Patriarchy on Tuesday Night We Stomped All Over the Patriarchy on Tuesday Night

Almost everywhere, abortion rights initiatives won, and pro-choice candidates prevailed. Even in Idaho, where they didn’t, women are taking heart.

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Abdul El-Sayed greets voters after winning the Senate election in Michigan on November 4. 2026.

Democrats Would Be Insane Not to Break With Israel Now Democrats Would Be Insane Not to Break With Israel Now

The party has an unequivocal mandate to fundamentally change the US-Israel relationship.

Hamid Bendaas