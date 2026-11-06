BLOWOUT!
THHHWWAAPPP!
THHHWWAAPPP!
Voters across the country have given the keys to Democrats. But can the party get in gear?
Or, reflections on the anality of evil.
Calling out a Brooklyn prison where ICE rampages.
Seeking facile compromises with Trump is a fool’s mission—and voters who are hungry for change will not accept half-measures.
Almost everywhere, abortion rights initiatives won, and pro-choice candidates prevailed. Even in Idaho, where they didn’t, women are taking heart.
The party has an unequivocal mandate to fundamentally change the US-Israel relationship.