Politics / Mitch McConnell Wants to Hand Wisconsin’s Senate Seat to a California Banker Urged on by the Senate minority leader, Wisconsin Republicans place a losing bet on a critical Senate race.

Eric Hovde’s Senate campaign announcement. (WISN)

Mitch McConnell is desperate to retake control of the US Senate. The wily Republican and his minions have been meddling in contests across the country, trying to come up with candidates who can oust Democratic senators, in the hope that enough seats will flip so that this year’s 51-49 Democratic majority could become next year’s 51-49 Republican majority. That would restore McConnell, the 82-year-old Kentuckian who was first elected to the Senate four decades ago, to the majority leader position he held from 2015 to 2021.

Fortunately for the Democrats, McConnell continues to operate on the theory that the best Republican candidate is a rich guy who has never held public office. And he doesn’t seem to care whether his millionaire candidates have any real connection to the states in which he is running them.

In Montana, for instance, McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee worked overtime to clear a path for Tim Sheehy, a Minnesota native who graduated from the Naval Academy, served in the military, became a corporate CEO, and moved to Big Sky Country about a decade ago. Sheehy has only recently become a known entity in Montana politics. Or, to be more precise, a somewhat known entity. “For the grassroots movement, and people who knock doors and put up the signs and are busy for conservative Republican candidates, we have no idea who Tim Sheehy is—it’s ‘Sheehy who?’” Dr. Al Olszewski, who chairs the Republican Party in northwest Montana’s Flathead County, told The Daily Caller last summer. “He’s a ghost, he has not been involved in local politics or statewide politics.”

But Sheehy is a millionaire, many times over, so McConnell and his allies elbowed aside Montana’s sitting Republican congressman to clear the way for their favored recruit to take on Democratic Senator Jon Tester in one of the year’s premier Senate contests. And Sheehy’s now got the backing of the GOP’s rich guy in chief, alleged billionaire Donald Trump.

Sheehy is far from alone. There’s a growing list of wealthy Republicans with little or no experience in elected office that the party has positioned to mount high-stakes Senate campaigns this year. And some of them have such tenuous relationships with their states that they make Sheehy look like a true son of the soil.

Consider the millionaire whom The Hill identifies as McConnell’s “preferred candidate in Wisconsin.”

That would be Eric Hovde, who announced this week that he would take on two-term Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin in the nation’s ultimate swing state.

Hovde is very rich. In addition to serving as chairman and CEO of Utah-based Sunwest Bank, which has at least $2.7 billion in assets, he’s the president and CEO of H. Bancorp, a holding company that hails itself as “a $2.9 billion multibank holding company providing banking solutions to small and middle market businesses across the United States.” He’s also the president and CEO of Hovde Capital Advisors, LLC, an asset management group, and president, CEO, and chief investment officer of Hovde Private Equity Advisors, LLC, a private equity firm. And he’s CEO of Hovde Properties, a real estate development company with a substantial portfolio of commercial and residential buildings.

All of that’s before you get to Hovde’s $7 million oceanfront mansion in Laguna Beach, Calif., which he purchased in 2018, and, conveniently, is located not far from the offices of what he refers to as “my main business.” He’s even become something of a celebrity in California, personally appearing in ads for his bank.

McConnell imagines that, somehow, this makes Hovde the best option for beating Baldwin. Wisconsinites, including some Republicans, are dubious.