Images From Inside (and Outside) the DNC
Here’s a look at this week’s 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Long after the pageantry and the speeches at this week’s Democratic National Convention are forgotten, the images will linger. A beaming Kamala Harris capping her whirlwind journey to the top of the presidential ticket. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, unabashedly weeping with pride. The activists in the streets and on the floor, refusing to let Gaza be erased from the agenda.
This was a historic convention, one that saw every kind of emotion—jubilation, pride, defiance, heartbreak, and hope—flicker across its landscape. To capture this year’s DNC in all its complexity, we turned to renowned photographer Susan Meiselas, who was in Chicago all week. These are just a few of the many indelible images she brought back.
To love this country is to fight for its people—all people, working people, everyday Americans like bartenders and factory workers and fast-food cashiers who punch a clock and are on their feet all day in some of the toughest jobs out there.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
So no matter what the polls say, we can’t let up. We can’t get driven down crazy conspiracy rabbit holes. We have to fight for the truth. We have to fight for Kamala as she will fight for us.Hillary Clinton
You’ve heard me say it before, we’re facing an inflection point, one of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now will determine the fate of our nation and the world for decades to come.Joe Biden
For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those “Black jobs”?Michelle Obama
History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger. Thank you, Joe.Barack Obama
Can we count on you?
In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.
We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.
Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation