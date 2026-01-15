Politics / Democrats Really Can Compete in Rural America The results for the 2025 election cycle send a powerful message regarding strategies that connect outside of urban centers.

House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, left, high-fives Delegate Lily Franklin, D-Montgomery, center, after taking the oath of office during the opening of the 2026 session of the Virginia General Assembly. (Steve Helber / AP)

From Montana Trump country to the Appalachian foothills, rural Democrats scored a heartening number of local and statewide victories in recent off-year and special elections.

The spate of wins produced tangible results for Democrats: flipping the governorship in Virginia; expanding the party’s legislative caucuses in blue, purple, and red states; and, with a December 30 Iowa Democratic special election win, blocking Republican efforts to restore a state Senate supermajority. These sorts of victories should inspire Democrats to replicate the grassroots bench-building strategy Republicans executed with great success in the 1990s: Start local, rack up school board, town council, and mayoral wins, and run those office holders in statewide elections. By 2008, the GOP controlled the majority of governorships and statehouses, a state of affairs that persists to this day. Flipping that script sounds awful nice.

In a number of states, the shift has already begun. Consider the November results from Beaver County, Pennsylvania, where voters elected a Democratic local magistrate and dozens of school board directors, town councillors, and mayors. In one ironic twist, voters ousted a Moms for Liberty–endorsed school board that racked up heavy legal fees litigating its trans bathroom and sports policies. When local taxes were hiked to cover the costs of litigation, Republican board members found themselves on the losing side of a tax revolt.

Beaver County Democratic Committee chair Erin Gabriel said the party is thriving, with a network of supportive union locals and a strong base of volunteers who not only door-knock and phone bank but are active year-round in the community. “It’s good for our neighbors to see that we’re involved in the community because we live here too. We’re not scary,” said Gabriel.

Beaver County Democrats are mindful of the importance of being civil, friendly, and community-minded in their purple but red-leaning county. While online progressives called for Black Friday boycotts and decolonizing Thanksgiving, Beaver County Democrats’ Facebook page promoted local businesses and encouraged shoppers to buy union-made products for their Thanksgiving tables. When SNAP was paused during the shutdown, party volunteers restocked local food pantries.

Another Pennsylvania Rust Belt area hit by the blue wave was Luzerne County, where Democrats flipped four seats on the County Council to gain the majority. (In 2024, Trump won 59 percent of the vote in both Luzerne and Beaver counties.)

Pennsylvania’s Rust Belt wasn’t the only site of rebellion. The new mayor of Havre, Montana, is Wade Bitz, a family farmer who trounced his GOP-endorsed opponent. Bitz ran a sober campaign that emphasized responsive government, infrastructure, and climate resilience. His campaign benefited from the activities of a rejuvenated Hill County Democratic Committee that has a presence at every community event and regularly engages in community service projects.

In the resort community of Polson, Montana, Laura Dever, chair of the Lake County Democrats, handily beat her Republican-endorsed opponent in the race for mayor. (Local elections are often technically nonpartisan, but most voters know where a candidate’s bread is buttered). Well known in Polson for her involvement in Rotary and on the city council, Dever’s agenda was boldly unsexy: good government, affordable housing, and civic cohesion.

The list goes on: Georgetown, South Carolina’s city council flipped. Swainsboro, Georgia, voted itself a new Democrat-endorsed mayor. In Otsego County, New York, voters who went with Obama twice, then Trump twice, elected a slew of Democrats to local offices. On December 2, Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn lost but substantially outperformed the partisan lean of Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District. Behn made inroads with Republicans in every county in the district, including the very rural ones. And in rural Virgina, with backing from the Run for Something PAC, two sprightly candidates in their early 30s, Lily Franklin and John McCauliff, flipped state legislative seats.

Building a bench of local officeholders who earn voters’ trust by addressing the things that matter most to them—and leaving the culture wars behind—is a strategy that will pay reverse coattail dividends in years to come.