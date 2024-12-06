Politics / At CPAC Argentina, a Preview of Donald Trump’s Second Term A far-right international extending from Lara Trump and Steve Bannon to Jair Bolsonaro and Javier Milei joined reactionaries across Europe to promise no safe quarter for the left.

Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, speaks in front of attendees during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 4, 2024. (Luciano Gonzalez / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Buenos Aires—Tomas Marcone was patiently waiting in line to take a selfie with Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the disgraced Brazilian president and a congressman in São Paulo. A 29-year-old financial adviser and member of Argentine President Javier Milei’s La Libertad Avanza (LLA) coalition, Marcone was previously registered with the center-right PRO party but decided it had become “too woke.”

“During [President Mauricio] Macri’s administration, they spent a lot of money on poor people,” he said, before correcting himself. “Not poor people. People who didn’t want to work. People who came here from abroad and wanted jobs and healthcare.”

What was his definition of “woke,” I asked. Marcone shifted nervously in his black suit.

“I believe that ‘woke’ is a person that doesn’t like the way the world is,” he said. “They want to change the world radically. They’re radicals. They’re very aggressive.”

By that definition, wouldn’t Milei, a self-styled anarcho-capitalist who routinely ridicules his political opposition, and has made it his mission to dismantle the Argentine administrative state, be ‘woke’?

“No, no. Milei is different. These are Marxists and communists.”

Marcone was one of more than 2000 attendees here at the Hilton Hotel in opulent Puerto Madero on Wednesday for CPAC Argentina—the third Latin American country to host the event since 2019. Over nine long, occasionally punishing hours, speakers ranging from Republican National Committee cochair Lara Trump to failed Arizona gubernatorial and Senate candidate Kari Lake to right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro to Vox leader Santiago Abascal to Milei himself railed against the evils of socialism, real and imagined, and the very governments they either led or were preparing to lead. Together, they offered a preview of Trump’s second term and a glimpse of an emerging far-right international rooted in laissez-faire economics, with nodes in countries as diverse as Brazil, Hungary, and Spain.

“In America, it’s a new day,” declared the chairman of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, who, along with his wife, Mercedes, played master of ceremonies to the day’s proceedings. “The tyranny of Barack Obama and Joe Biden is finally over.”

Describing her father-in-law’s mugshot as one of the “coolest” and, bafflingly, “hottest in the whole world,” Lara Trump kicked off the symposium by laying out the incoming president’s vision for the country and the ways in which it dovetails with Milei’s own. This vision centered around eliminating government waste—a project that will be spearheaded by X CEO Elon Musk and erstwhile presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy at the inchoate Department of Government Efficiency.

Referring to Milei’s “chain saw” austerity plan that has eliminated tens of thousands of government jobs and radically reduced social spending, Trump vowed that “we’re going to do the same thing in the United States.”

“Today, Argentina shows the world what is possible by slashing regulations [and] firing ,” she continued. “America is on the precipice of the same revival.”