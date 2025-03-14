This Week / March 14, 2025

Chuck Screwme

The Marvelous Mr. Measles.

Support independent journalism that exposes oligarchs and profiteers


Donald Trump’s cruel and chaotic second term is just getting started. In his first month back in office, Trump and his lackey Elon Musk (or is it the other way around?) have proven that nothing is safe from sacrifice at the altar of unchecked power and riches.

Only robust independent journalism can cut through the noise and offer clear-eyed reporting and analysis based on principle and conscience. That’s what The Nation has done for 160 years and that’s what we’re doing now.

Our independent journalism doesn’t allow injustice to go unnoticed or unchallenged—nor will we abandon hope for a better world. Our writers, editors, and fact-checkers are working relentlessly to keep you informed and empowered when so much of the media fails to do so out of credulity, fear, or fealty.

The Nation has seen unprecedented times before. We draw strength and guidance from our history of principled progressive journalism in times of crisis, and we are committed to continuing this legacy today.

We’re aiming to raise $25,000 during our Spring Fundraising Campaign to ensure that we have the resources to expose the oligarchs and profiteers attempting to loot our republic. Stand for bold independent journalism and donate to support The Nation today.

Onward,

Katrina vanden Heuvel

Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

More from The Nation

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to a crowd gathered in front of the US Treasury Department in protest of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency on February 4, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Chuck Schumer’s Flight-Over-Fight Instinct Is Leaving Democrats in the Lurch Chuck Schumer’s Flight-Over-Fight Instinct Is Leaving Democrats in the Lurch

The Senate minority leader appears to think the way to resist the Trump administration is by voting for the GOP’s spending bill.

Chris Lehmann

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks with reporters gathered outside Mercado Central on August 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ilhan Omar’s American Dream Is Strong Enough for These Times Ilhan Omar’s American Dream Is Strong Enough for These Times

Thirty years after she came to the US, the Minnesota representative keeps the faith in an America that will ultimately reject the divisive politics of Trump and his minions.

John Nichols

Denying Reality as We Burn

Denying Reality as We Burn Denying Reality as We Burn

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Ward Sutton

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks during the New York Times’s annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 4, 2024, in New York City.

Can the Free Press Be Saved? Can the Free Press Be Saved?

It will take a new movement of responsible readers and benefactors to protect independent media.

Katrina vanden Heuvel

Is Political Violence Ever Acceptable?

Is Political Violence Ever Acceptable? Is Political Violence Ever Acceptable?

Natasha Lennard argues that it’s harmful to acquiesce to the state’s determinations of violence, while David Cortright writes that violent acts prevent mass resistance movements.

The Debate / Natasha Lennard and David Cortright

Donald Trump speaks at a press conference with Linda McMahon in 2019.

Inside Trump’s Decimation of the Department of Education Inside Trump’s Decimation of the Department of Education

Current and former employees at the agency spoke with The Nation about the chaos as 1,300 people were laid off on Tuesday. “The ramifications of this will be enormous.”

StudentNation / Owen Dahlkamp