Politics / StudentNation / “We’re Asking the Voters to Have a Say”: Inside California’s Redistricting Fight Proposition 50 is an opportunity to “restore fairness in our democratic process,” according to organizers, by countering gerrymandering in other states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on August 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more StudentNation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

This November, California voters will decide who gets the power to draw the state’s political maps.

Proposition 50, which appears on the 2025 ballot, would amend California’s Constitution to give the legislature temporary authority to redraw the state’s congressional districts. If passed, it would suspend the work of the state’s current Independent Redistricting Commission for the next three election cycles, before returning control to the commission in 2030.

Supporters describe Prop. 50 as a short-term correction meant to safeguard representation after Republican-led states such as Texas, Florida, and Ohio passed aggressive redistricting laws. Former president Barack Obama and Governor Gavin Newsom have publicly backed the initiative, framing it as a necessary counterweight to Republican redistricting efforts.

At its core, Prop. 50 raises fundamental questions about how democracy functions in California and beyond: Who should hold the pen when political power is being divided?

For groups like Third Act, a national democracy and climate organization that works with older activists, it’s an opportunity to “restore fairness in our democratic process,” according to Mike Johnson, the group’s democracy campaigns manager. Voters are “the ultimate deciders in our democracy,” he said. “Everything from housing costs to climate policy comes back to whether voters are being fairly represented.”

Prop. 50 is a defensive measure, according to Johnson, a way to ensure California’s voice in Congress isn’t weakened by gerrymandered maps in other states, allowing the Legislature to redraw congressional boundaries for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. These new maps would replace those created by California’s Independent Redistricting Commission, which voters established in 2008 and expanded in 2010 to cover congressional districts.

Susan Shelley, the vice president of communications for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, an organization opposing Prop. 50, argues that comparing the proposal to redistricting efforts in Texas, where Republican lawmakers redrew congressional maps widely criticized as gerrymandered, is misleading. “Texas never adopted an independent redistricting commission. So the voters of Texas want their legislature to draw the lines, and it’s that way in many other states. They use the traditional procedure of having the legislature draw the lines in a political way,” Shelley said. “But the voters of California reformed that process. They didn’t want that, and they did it very thoughtfully.”