Politics / We Stomped All Over the Patriarchy on Tuesday Night Almost everywhere, abortion rights initiatives won, and pro-choice candidates prevailed. Even in Idaho, where they didn’t, women are taking heart.

Delia Garza hugs her daughter as Gina Hinojosa is announced as the next governor of Texas at her election watch party in Austin. (Mikala Compton / The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

I’ve always wondered what smashing the patriarchy really feels like, and on Tuesday night, we found out.

Up until then, the patriarchy had been on quite the winning streak, so much so that a newly surfaced rape allegation against the sitting president was hardly a news story. Then, on Tuesday, we got to watch a child sexual abuse survivor defeat the Republican challenger who called her a liar in the Ohio governor’s race. We got to see Max Miller, an Ohio Republican whose ex-wife accused him of holding a gun to her head while she changed their toddler’s diaper, lose his seat in a former Republican stronghold. We got to see Texans elect a Democratic Latina governor from Brownsville, Gina Hinojosa, who ran an ad about her decision to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term—and used that horrific ordeal to defend the right of Texans to choose. A Tennessee woman denied an abortion under the state’s ban won a state House seat; Virginia, Missouri, and Nevada voted to protect or expand abortion rights; and Maine Senator Susan Collin was ousted in large part because of her vote to confirm accused attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh, to the Supreme Court.

But there were exceptions to the trend, including the success of anti-trans ballot initiatives and the defeat of an abortion rights initiative in Idaho, a state that, in the midst of the blue tsunami felt, as Idaho-based reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris put it to me, like an “island of sadness.”

“It was a great night in this nation for a rebuke” of patriarchy, Melanie Folwell, executive director of the ballot initiative campaign Idahoans United for Women and Families, told me. “But here in Idaho, where we had two of the wealthiest, most powerful patriarchies in the world—the Catholic Church and the Mormon Church—and then the supermajority Idaho GOP, my God, patriarchy won the day.”

Proposition 1 would have enshrined in Idaho statutes a right to abortion up until viability. But 56 percent of voters chose instead to keep the state’s near-total abortion ban. It was a gutting loss in a state where more than a third of the state’s ob-gyns have left or stopped practicing since the ban took effect, and where the campaign shared harrowing stories of women traveling to terminate nonviable pregnancies, getting med-flighted to neighboring states while miscarrying, or bleeding out while doctors whose colleagues have fled the state scrambled to save them. “I feel like the women and families and doctors were so brave telling their stories,” Suzanne Gallus, a Catholic mom of seven who knocked 1,289 doors to support Prop 1, told me. “For people to just ignore all that is especially hard to take.”

Folwell said the campaign faced uniquely strong headwinds, including an influx of new Republican residents that have turned the state into one of the country’s reddest and a convoluted explanation of the meaning of a “yes” or “no” vote that was attached to the ballot by the Republican secretary of state. The Mormon and Catholic churches donated a combined $1.3 million to an anti-abortion PAC that ran a barrage of ads in the final weeks of the campaign claiming that the proposition’s “fine print” would redefine fetal viability to exclude premature newborns who needed oxygen, allow “late-term abortion on demand,” and let minors get abortions without parental consent. The claims were false; the initiative didn’t repeal the state’s existing parental consent laws, and it would have allowed the state to ban abortion after fetal viability except in medical emergencies. But the ads forced canvassers like Suzanne Gallus, a Catholic mom of seven, to have uncomfortably technical conversations about fetal viability at the doors.

“For crying out loud, I’m not a doctor; I’m not a lawyer,” Gallus told me. “I know how to explain that, but then you’re getting into the weeds, and when you get into the weeds like that, I think you do more damage than you do good.”

Folwell said the initiative also suffered crucially from a lack of support from national organizations who balked at the fact that it could be repealed by the Republican legislature. The dozen or so abortion ballot initiatives that have passed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in states ranging from Ohio and Arizona to Virginia and Vermont have all been more enduring constitutional amendments, not statutory provisions, but Idaho does not allow voters to initiate constitutional amendments.

“There was a lot—from national groups— a lot of gnashing of teeth about, ‘Oh, well, it could just be statutorily overturned,’ before it was even won, and a lack of investment and care because of this silly gamesmanship about what’s next, rather than focusing on tangible movement-building and wins to get things done,” Folwell told me. “And I’m [feeling] pretty crappy about it.”

But Folwell felt proud of the 2,500 or so volunteers who powered her campaign.