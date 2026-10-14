Politics / StudentNation / 2028 Democratic Hopefuls Take on Data Centers Data center opposition can foster a bigger Democratic tent by aligning red and blue, and rural and urban communities.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announcing the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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“How about we put one in Mar-a-Lago?” responded Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a wry smile when asked about President Trump’s comment that only communities intent on being “backwards and poor” would resist AI data centers.

The remark highlighted a seismic gap between the Trump administration, which is currently seeking to nix public disclosure of data center air pollution, and the American people. While Trump has extolled data centers, 71 percent of Americans—including majorities of Democrats, independents, and Republicans—say they oppose their construction.

Unlike President Trump, progressive Democrats—and in particular, 2028 presidential hopefuls—have recognized the backlash to data centers as a critical opportunity to mobilize voters across a broad political spectrum and address local communities’ mounting concerns about affordability, health, and environmental protection. Yet they have espoused different and seemingly competing visions for action. Two congressional proposals in particular, a bill by New York’s Ocasio-Cortez and a resolution by California Representative Ro Khanna, offer alternative visions for data center policy and raise crucial questions, not only about which path will better serve communities’ needs but also about which vision will prove most attractive to voters.

The race to implement data center policy comes amid a data center boom, driven by soaring investment in AI technologies as tools like ChatGPT become an increasingly normal facet of daily life. Already, the US is home to over 4,700 data centers, including operational sites and ones under development. While the existing majority are in urban communities, most new ones are being planned in rural areas. These new data centers, which provide AI computing power, are often pitched with the promise of accelerating economic growth and creating local jobs.

Yet the facilities come with sizable hidden costs. They consume significant energy in a still heavily fossil fuel–reliant grid, fueling the climate crisis. Data centers are projected to account for 9.5 percent to 15.3 percent of total US electricity use by 2030. Efforts to meet their insatiable energy appetite are driving a surge in proposed new natural gas plants, threatening to lock in a dependence on fossil fuels that the world must end to avert more catastrophic planetary warming. This build-out also risks profound consequences for public health, as hundreds of former EPA members have warned. One study found that US data center emissions could contribute to approximately 600,000 asthma cases and 1,300 deaths in 2028. Communities have also voiced concerns about rising electricity bills from data center energy use, especially during an ongoing affordability crisis. Data centers have further faced public scrutiny for requiring copious amounts of water for cooling—with large ones consuming up to 5 million gallons per day—which puts pressure on local water supplies and for generating noise pollution. Backlash to Elon Musk’s xAI Colossus data center complex has also illustrated concerns about AI data centers’ burdening marginalized communities and developers’ circumventing regulatory requirements.

The barrage of AI data center impacts has spurred a new wellspring of Democratic organizing, including by youth activists. Young people have challenged planned data centers in California, Colorado, Virginia, Texas, and Alaska. In Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, Madalynn McGuire, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and an organizer with the environmental justice organization Vessel Project of Louisiana, is working to raise local awareness, especially among her peers, around proposed data centers. “They’re supposed to be futuristic…. that’s what they market it as,” but “they are relying on 19th-century energy sources,” said McGuire, who also called for young people to have a “seat at the table” in conversations about AI data center development and noted that the electoral power of young people should not be underestimated.

Such activism and public backlash have made data centers a high-profile issue in the 2026 midterm elections, attracting attention from Democratic and Republican candidates alike. According to an analysis by NPR, midterm campaigns and outside organizations spent over $45 million on ads mentioning data centers between January and August 2026. In a fiercely contested Michigan Senate race, Republican Mike Rogers shifted from supporting data center development to calling for a pause, aligning with progressive Democratic challenger Abdul El-Sayed and breaking from President Trump, who recently faced backlash on Truth Social for glorifying AI and data centers.

Yet even as candidates amplify calls for data centers to be accountable to communities, what that accountability should look like remains unclear. Proposals by Ocasio-Cortez and Khanna, both prominent Democratic House representatives with progressive and environmental bona fides, exemplify two broader possible responses to voters’ demands. In many ways, their proposals mirror two strands of public opinion emerging from polling. According to The New York Times, 61 percent of voters oppose the construction of AI data centers. Among those opposed, 38 percent supported a complete ban on data center construction, while 56 percent supported limits and regulations around data center construction instead. And they implicate larger questions about whether data center development should proceed at all in the absence of robust legislative safeguards and what such safeguards should entail.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is widely seen as the natural successor to Senator Bernie Sanders and expected to launch a presidential run in 2028, has called to halt data center development. In June, she introduced the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Center Moratorium Act in the House of Representatives, following a joint proposal for such legislation in March with Sanders, who sponsored the Senate version. The bill would enact a temporary moratorium on the construction of data centers and the expansion of existing ones until there is federal legislation to ensure AI safety and fair distribution of AI-generated wealth. Proposed safeguards include allowing affected communities to approve or reject AI data center development, promoting the creation of union jobs, and ensuring that data centers do not increase consumers’ utility or electricity bills, exacerbate climate change, or cause environmental harm.