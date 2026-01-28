Environment / StudentNation / Can New York Adapt the Subway for the Climate Crisis? As climate change leads to record rainfalls, the city’s 120-year-old subway system is more vulnerable to flooding than ever.

A flooded floor is blocked off in the 42nd Street Times Square subway station during a rain storm in New York. (Jeenah Moon / Getty)

Only two months before Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor at a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall on January 1, stations across the city flooded following a record rainfall.

Videos of “waterfalls” forming inside stations circulated online, reflecting what has become a new norm of commuter chaos amid extreme weather events. In July, videos of passengers climbing their way out of a submerged station similarly went viral. During the summer, riders face sweltering heat in poorly ventilated stations, as 90 degrees Fahrenheit days and dire heat waves become more likely. In August, New York Governor Hochul ordered an investigation into New York City transit’s climate vulnerability.

As a largely underground system, the subway is profoundly vulnerable to flooding as climate change intensifies downpours, fuels coastal erosion, and raises sea levels that threaten to inundate entire neighborhoods. The need to adapt and upgrade the 120-year-old system, built for an entirely different climate, has become more pronounced amid concerns about a cost-of-living crisis that propelled Mamdani’s campaign, which focused on the intertwined issues of affordability and transit.

New York is racing against “a climate system that is changing very rapidly,” according to Louise Yeung, the city’s newly appointed chief climate officer. “And so as we’re rushing to make these improvements, we also need to be…catching up with the speed at which the climate is changing.”

These adaptation challenges are not limited to New York, according to Lykke Leonardsen, program director of Resilient & Sustainable City Solutions in Copenhagen, Denmark, who has collaborated with city officials mainly on the Cloudburst Program, designed to mitigate the effects of sudden, heavy downpours. Public transit operators globally are grappling with severe climate impacts. These operators oversee newer transit systems, like the Copenhagen Metro, and legacy systems, like the London Tube and the Paris Métro, to which the MTA has looked for inspiration. “There [are] conversations happening worldwide as we think about vulnerabilities for urban metro systems,” said Eric Wilson, the MTA’s senior vice president of climate and land use strategy. “It’s our goal to provide continuity of service and reliable service even during extreme weather events, so people can get to where they need to be.”

Unlike drivers of passenger cars, which contribute significantly to the 29 percent of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the transportation sector in the United States, New York regional transit riders “avoid at least 20 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from being pumped into the atmosphere”—the equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by a forest the size of Indiana. “Transit,” according to Kara Gurl, the planning and advocacy manager of the Permanent Citizens’ Advisory Council, “is the antidote to climate change.”

In 2012, the devastation of Superstorm Sandy increased climate consciousness among New Yorkers, reminding the city that it was far from immune to the crisis and catalyzing the MTA to install coastal surge protections across 31 vulnerable subway stations. Still, riders in recent months have struggled to get to and from work, home, school, and more amid subway flooding, which can trap and strand riders. In more extreme cases, such as China in 2021, subway flooding can cause injuries and even deaths.

In the first three-quarters of 2025 alone, the New York City subway system had more than a billion riders, making any service disruption a big deal. When public transit was shut down for less than a day during a snowstorm in 2015, for example, the city lost an estimated $200 million in economic activity. Yet the costs of climate adaptation are also steep. The initial estimate of capital costs for climate resilience work outlined in the MTA’s Climate Resilience Roadmap total more than $6 billion over a decade.

The road map, released in April 2024, consists of 10 goals, including shielding subway stations and tunnels from storm water and expanding underground air circulation and cooling. As the unpredictability of torrential rainfall events makes “temporary solutions like deployable flood doors and vent mechanical closure devices” less effective, the road map called for “structural redesigns.”