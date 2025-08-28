Activism / “It’s a Warning, Set to a Dance Beat”: Jon Batiste on His New Song 20 Years After Katrina The New Orleans jazz great tells Covering Climate Now, “When you make a song, you want to inspire people, but you also want to let them know what they can do.”

Jon Batiste. (David Fenton)

This story is part of the 89 Percent Project of Covering Climate Now , a global journalism collaboration cofounded by Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation strengthening coverage of the climate story.

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged his hometown of New Orleans, Jon Batiste has released a new song imploring people to take action against climate change “by raising your voice, and insisting, and voting the right people into office.”

“As an artist, you have to make a statement,” the global star said in an interview on Tuesday with the international media collaboration Covering Climate Now. “You got to bring people together. People power is the way that you can change things in the world.”

“It’s a warning, set to a dance beat,” Batiste said about the song, “Petrichor,” which appears on his new album Big Money. The Oscar and multiple Grammy Award winning composer and his band performed “Petrichor” live during Tuesday’s interview; that performance can be heard here.

The word “petrichor” refers to “the scent of the earth after the rain,” Batiste said, “when there’s been warm, dry soil for a long time, and then things come back into balance. And right now, we’re out of balance.… the natural life support systems of the planet are under threat.”

With a refrain that repeatedly declares “they burning the planet down,” “Petrichor” does not sugarcoat the dangers of climate change, yet Batiste remains optimistic. “When you make a song, you want to inspire people, but you also want to let them know what they can do,” he said. “And the things that we can do [are] really very simple. It’s clean energy technology, right now, that we can switch to. We can make the world be powered by things that don’t destroy the planet.”

“There’s a blanket of pollution around the Earth,” Batiste added, referring to the planet-warming gases released by burning fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal and by cutting down forests. “The summers feel hot, everything is hot, the weather patterns are shifting. Nobody wants that. And we know what the solution is. There’s an overwhelming majority of people that believe in clean energy…and switching to these new technologies.”

The Guardian and other Covering Climate Now partners earlier this year launched the 89 Percent Project, reporting that 80 to 89 percent of the world’s people want their governments to take stronger climate action, according to numerous scientific studies. Batiste confirmed that he is part of that 89 percent climate majority—as is his mother, Katherine Batiste, who did environmental work for the state of Louisiana for most of Jon’s childhood and sat next to him throughout the Covering Climate Now interview.

“We believe in science,” Katherine Batiste said.

“There you go,” Jon said, smiling. “You heard it.”