Florida Lawmakers’ Climate Denialism Is Pure, Unadulterated Lunacy Climate change will only make future hurricane seasons worse. So why are Florida legislators pretending like nothing’s amiss?

Residents are rescued on October 10, 2024, from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Milton.

(Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were both scarier than any Halloween movie you might view this month. Scientists say both powerful storms were fueled by climate change.

But for Florida state legislators, climate change is as fictional as Freddy Kreuger. This spring, Governor Ron DeSantis, with the state legislature, passed a law that deleted most references to climate change from state law.

The sponsors for this disappearing act were the dynamic duo of Representative Bobby Payne and Senator Jay Collins, whom I have come to think of as the Penn & Teller of Tallahassee. By removing the words “climate change” and “greenhouse gas emissions,” their law made the whole issue go “poof!” It was just like that time David Copperfield made the Statue of Liberty vanish.

There’s just one teensy little problem: The Statue of Liberty trick was just an illusion. So was this. Outside of our phallus-shaped Capitol, climate change, as the recent hurricanes have made painfully clear, isn’t going anywhere.

“Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico are all running at or near-record levels this year, just as they did last year,” said David Zierden, Florida’s state climatologist. Zierden runs the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University, which monitors weather and climate data and provides research on climate change in the region. (I’m happy to report that our legislative lunkheads haven’t deleted his job the way they edited state law—yet.)

The oceans have been soaking up much of the heat from the steady warming of our globe. Hurricanes draw their power from the heat of the water they pass over, and with the Gulf of Mexico now the hottest it has ever been in recorded history, the recent storms were able to rapidly intensify. How rapidly? This is the way The New York Times reported on Helene: “In less than a day, Helene transformed from a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning to a Category 4 storm on Thursday afternoon, which would make it the strongest ever to hit the Big Bend coast of Florida.”

Milton followed the same playbook. It grew from barely a hurricane to a massive Category 5 killer in less than 10 hours. It was “everything that you would want if you’re looking for a storm to go absolutely berserk,” Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told the Associated Press.

The warmth in the water also makes the atmosphere hold more water, making it extremely moist. That’s how we wind up with storms dumping so much more rain the way Helene did, Zierden explained. “That’s a piece of what’s happened in North Carolina,” he said.

Finally, Zierden said, there’s the role that the rising sea level plays in making the storm surge so much worse. “When everyone’s talking about the record storm surge,” he told me, “at least a foot of that is caused by sea level rise.”

Now put it all together: Hot water for power, moist air for heavy rain, and rising seas for the massive storm surge. Can you see now how these storms were a creation of our altered climate, just as surely as the fearsome Creature was built by Dr. Frankenstein?