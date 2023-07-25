Activism / StudentNation / Biden Reneged on His Climate Promises. Can 2024 Be Any Different? The climate movement needs to remind President Biden that he won’t earn our vote by bargaining away our futures. Ad Policy

Climate activists unfurl a banner outside the White House demanding that President Biden stop the Willow Project. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here. StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation. If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

Week after week, the United States has experienced “unprecedented” climate events: choking wildfire smoke painted East Coast skies red, thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the Midwest, and heat advisories impacted millions across the country. Our generation has been forced to normalize this seemingly apocalyptic existence, constantly careening toward the point of no return.

The 2024 election will be the first time many students are of age to vote, but we’ve carried the burden of advocating for a livable planet long before we had the electoral power to incite change.

In the wake of the 2016 election, high school students founded Zero Hour, demanding climate justice through protests and lobbying. We’ve rooted our work in the belief that we have a right to a safe and healthy future—for ourselves, our families, our most vulnerable friends and neighbors, and future generations. But how can we be expected to continue staking our futures on the empty promises of politicians?

During the 2020 election, President Biden made a string of promises to tackle the climate crisis. “No more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period.” He also pledged that in his first four years in office, he would “put our nation on the road to net-zero emissions no later than 2050.”

Yet his administration has approved 6,430 permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands—even more than the Trump administration. The promise of net-zero by 2050 will be difficult if not impossible with the recent approval of not only the Mountain Valley Pipeline but also the Willow Project and a new terminal for liquified natural gas in Alaska. When Appalachian communities needed Congress to defend their land, air and water, our leaders bent to the demands of Big Oil and its allies in both parties.

In a debt ceiling deal that uses frontline communities as a bargaining chip, they fast-tracked the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a proposed over-300-mile fossil fuel pipeline slated to run through parts of West Virginia and Virginia; and weakened the National Environmental Protection Act, allowing more projects to be exempt from proper review. The Mountain Valley Pipeline has already violated environmental regulations over 450 times, proposed more than 400 water body crossings, and seized dozens of acres of privately owned land under eminent domain.

This administration has repeatedly sacrificed the very voters and communities that they count on—young voters and communities of color—which bear the brunt of climate impacts in the US. Why is our health, safety, and future treated like bargaining chips? Our perceived loyalty to the Democratic Party is being exploited. Looking ahead to 2024, is there a chance for something different?

This time around, the environmental movement cannot afford to give Biden and his party a free ride simply for presenting the lesser of two evils. To have a fighting chance at compelling any real action by this administration, the movement needs to remind Biden that he cannot count on our votes—he needs to earn them.

A Teen Vogue poll found that 61 percent of respondents were unsatisfied with Biden’s performance halfway through his term. Biden’s status quo of pro-fossil fuel policy is clearly failing in the court of public opinion, as more than 62 percent of young voters support phasing out fossil fuels. Young people’s votes are critical for 2024, as evidenced by Gen-Z voters in particular delivering Democrats most of their key wins in 2022. For the 2024 election, we are poised to become the largest, most diverse voting bloc in the country. We need to remind Biden that he cannot afford to keep treating our priorities as dispensable.

This September, UN Secretary General António Guterres will host a Climate Ambitions Summit in New York City. The entry ticket? Participating countries must be actively phasing out fossil fuels—a standard that the Biden administration is far from fulfilling.