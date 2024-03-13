Environment / Keep Calm and Carry on With the Anthropocene Geologists may have voted down formal recognition of the Anthropocene as a geological epoch, but we still need to act to prevent ecological crisis.

A view of the glaciers as polar bears, one of the species most affected by climate change, walk in Svalbard and Jan Mayen, on July 15, 2023. (Photo by Sebnem Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Welcome to the Anthropocene,” The Economist declared in 2011, referring to a proposed new unit of geological time. The term was intended to describe how the impacts of homo sapiens on the planet have become so significant a force within nature that they deserve the designation of a new geological epoch. We have perhaps been as transformative of the earth as other forces—from the movements of plate tectonics to plants’ conquest of land—that produced the grand transformations of the deep history of our world.

The Economist’s cover story was perhaps the first major public outing for the concept, which atmospheric chemist Paul Crutzen and the late biologist Eugene Stoermer introduced in 2000. The term has since spread throughout the humanities and popular culture, prompting a library’s worth of books, commentary, articles, podcasts, and even a death-metal album.

The word is bandied about as if geologists, and stratigraphers in particular, had already formally altered the geological time scale (GTS) to include the new epoch.

But they hadn’t.

Formalization of the term would require an alteration to the GTS, a representation of the history of the earth perhaps as scientifically important to geoscientists as the periodic table is to chemists. This is no minor undertaking, and so in 2009 the Anthropocene Working Group, a committee of geologists, ecologists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, and other earth science experts was formed to formally consider whether there was substantial scientific evidence to warrant a change to the GTS. A decade later, after much consideration, the Working Group proposed a start date for the epoch in the 1950s. This is when industrial production, construction of large dams, use of agricultural chemicals, transportation, electrification, and emission of greenhouse gases, among other human activities, accelerated. Separate from the working group, the International Geosphere-Biosphere Program has called this “lift-off” of humanity the “Great Acceleration.” In particular, the working group was tasked with identifying potential stratigraphic markers—clear changes within rock layers—that identified the beginning of the proposed epoch. The Great Acceleration also coincides with the first atomic weapons tests that produced a thin layer of radioactive debris within sediments around the world—the very clear stratigraphic marker that the working group was looking for.

But last week, the Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy, the body at the International Union of Geological Sciences responsible for any changes to the GTS within the current geological period, rejected that proposal by a large margin. (“Period” meaning the level within the hierarchy of deep time above the level of “epoch” but below the level of “era.”) Some from the minority are contesting the vote, but most believe that a reconsideration is extremely unlikely. After 15 years of deliberation, it appears to be case closed.

So does this mean we were premature in using the word Anthropocene? Do we have to stop using the term? Is everything all right with the planet after all?

Very much no.



Climate change is far from the only aspect of human impact that the Anthropocene was intended to encompass, but it’s a key one, and so conservative climate skeptics are now certain to hay about the supposed “fiction” that is the Anthropocene. But we still need to act.

Erle Ellis is an ecologist who investigates global change. He resigned from the working group last year because he felt that the concept was too narrowly constrained. Humans have been radically transforming the planet for tens of thousands of years, he argues, so to restrict the geological conception of this to the 1950s misunderstands the evolutionary and ecological novelty of people, and as a result risks contradiction in our political and ethical response to it.