Economy / Private Equity Steps Up to the Plate Diamond Baseball Holdings is taking over minor league baseball and reaping the benefits of hundreds of millions in taxpayer subsidies.

Fans watch Sea Dogs third baseman Bobby Dalbec as he heads back to the dugout after signing autographs before opening day at Hadlock Field on April 4, 2019.

(Brianna Soukup / Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

This story was originally published by The Lever, an investigative newsroom. Subscribe to their free newsletter here.

It’s a late August afternoon in Portland, Maine, and the crispness in the air makes it clear that, up here, summer is fading fast. But the sobriety of autumn hasn’t hit yet: It’s Elvis Night tonight and out front of Hadlock Field—the home stadium of the Sea Dogs, the city’s treasured Minor League Baseball team—the people, simply, are going nuts.

An Elvis impersonator backed by a ramshackle live band smashes through “Hound Dog” while the Sea Dogs’ mascot Slugger, in a bedazzled white pantsuit and big black sunglasses, busts out karate kicks. The band’s guitarist—a sixtysomething man bald except for the very back of his head, where the hair flows bountifully—flings his instrument over his back to shred a solo.

The banners behind the band advertise Horch Roofing’s “seamless gutter leak repair” services. Mustached security guards mimic the Elvis impersonator’s moves. Grinning, Elvis swings into a lovely rendering of the trademark hip shake, then shouts, “Man, they still work!” Squealing in delight, the fans mob Slugger and Elvis for selfies.

Major League Baseball is the highest level of the sport, where players get paid millions to join the Yankees and the Red Sox. Minor League Baseball is an interconnected series of lower leagues where guys who hope to one day make it to the majors scrape together a living playing in towns like Wichita and Amarillo for teams with names like the Wind Surge and the Sod Poodles. Tickets are cheap; babies and grandparents are everywhere.

The Portland Sea Dogs are quintessential Minor League Baseball. They’re also part of a newer American tradition: a private equity roll-up. In 2022, the team was acquired by Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), a subsidiary of Silver Lake, a Silicon Valley-based investment firm with over $100 billion in worldwide assets whose portfolio companies generate over $248 billion in annual revenue. There are 120 Minor League Baseball teams operating directly below Major League Baseball—DBH now owns more than 30 of them.

As DBH has grown it’s been boosted, in part, by public taxpayers. In the three years DBH has been in operation, DBH-owned teams have extracted nearly $300 million in public money from local governments throughout the country, according to the Maine Center For Economic Policy.

Columbus, Georgia, is coughing up $50 million in stadium renovation costs. Spartanburg, South Carolina, will spend more than $100 million in part to build a whole new stadium for a DBH-owned team. Those funds don’t go directly into DBH’s bank account—but when local municipalities foot massive bills for stadium repairs and construction, DBH avoids having to spend the money themselves.

A few months before Elvis Night, the Maine State Legislature approved a $2 million tax break for the Sea Dogs. While Maine’s contribution is small compared to other municipalities, the $2 million brings up the same essential question: Why are local taxpayers giving private equity-owned teams any money at all?

There is little proof that subsidies to sports teams benefit the public. There is a lot of proof that private equity ownership negatively impacts the industries it enters and the public at large. But if Portland refused to play ball, it might have encountered the same existential threat facing DBH-owned teams all over the country: the Sea Dogs, Elvis nights and all, could leave town for good.

Pat Garofalo is the director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project, a think tank that promotes antimonopoly policies. “I’ve spent a lot of time working on ways to stop sports stadium subsidies,” he said. “There’s almost complete consensus among economists: None of this money does anything; the economic benefits are virtually nonexistent.”

And yet, since 2000, the American public has spent a collective $19 billion on major league sports stadium construction and renovation. Stadium projects tend to come in clusters as every few decades, sports owners get antsy and agitate for improvements on their allegedly aging infrastructure. As publicly-funded stadium projects move forward in New York, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida, sports economists say the country is on the cusp of a new construction boom.

The Tennessee project, a new stadium for the NFL’s Titans, secured $1.2 billion in taxpayer money, the largest single amount the public has ever given a sports team.

Looming behind sports teams’ demand for public money is that cynical threat: If you don’t pay, we leave. Fans from Seattle to St. Louis have been scarred by the departure of their beloved major league teams over the last 15 years; so far, two of the minor league teams that DBH has acquired—the Down East Wood Ducks and the Mississippi Braves—are scheduled to move to new towns.

“No one wants to be the mayor who lost the team, who saw a piece of the community up and depart,” Garofalo says. “That’s why you see this play succeed again and again. Owners always have the nuclear option.”

Victor Matheson, a professor at the University of the Holy Cross and a sports economics specialist, points out that “learning how to extract subsidies out of local taxpayers” is a replicable strategy. Any given small-town government, Matheson said, won’t know “how the playbook runs.” After successfully navigating the thicket of one local legislative process, a company can show up in a new place and “seriously outgun any local municipality.”

When contacted, DBH declined to comment.

Sea Dogs mascot Slugger is decked out like the King of Rock’n’Roll at Hadlock Field on Elvis Night on August 16. 2017, in Portland, Maine. (Ben McCanna / Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Will The Ball Pigs Survive?

Miles Wolff, 80, is one of the godfathers of the minor leagues. As the owner of North Carolina’s Durham Bulls, he helped build the freewheeling, gimmick-loving culture of the sport. When I called him up recently, he asked me a question. “Do you understand how Diamond Baseball hopes to make money? I’m mystified.”

For Wolff, it’s astounding that DBH is acquiring clubs that had been locally owned for decades. Wolff tells me he knows of one group that had no intention to sell. “They loved owning it. But after a while, Diamond kept upping the figure, and they thought, ‘We simply can’t turn this down.’”

Wolff is not the only one who’s confused. In a largely gushing article profiling DBH, the website Baseball America noted, “Private equity is looking for market-beating returns. And generally, private equity isn’t looking to buy and hold for the long term. It’s hard for many to figure out how that will work in Minor League Baseball.”

So why is this happening in charmingly tumbledown Minor League Baseball, of all fields? Brett Christophers—a professor at Uppsala University and the author of Our Lives In Their Portfolios: Why Asset Managers Own The World—isn’t surprised to hear that private equity is moving into minor league baseball, mostly because he isn’t surprised to hear that private equity is moving into any field.

While private equity has “never been anything but expansionist,” he says, in recent years, the industry has had “increasing difficulties finding appropriate targets in their traditional sectors,” which means they’re anxiously sitting on unspent capital: money that isn’t being invested and cannot provide their desired massive returns. That money is known in the industry as “dry powder,” meaning unused gunpowder.

DBH’s parent company, Silver Lake, is one of the giants of the private equity world. Along with its Silicon Valley headquarters, it has offices in New York, Hong Kong, and London; it’s invested in Airbnb, self-driving car company Waymo, and Chinese internet giant Alibaba, among other multinational firms.

Its incursion into Minor League Baseball may be explained, Christophers says, by the fact that private equity companies often look to invest not necessarily in “highly profitable enterprises,” but in “monopolistic assets” that “throw off regular and predictable cash flows.” That cash flow can be used to pay off debt and, in turn, make investments in more and more fields, further accelerating the “expansionist” nature of the industry.