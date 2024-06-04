Poems / Welfare Check

This article appears in the June 2024 issue.

When I say I’m okay, it’s just nobody’s coming

to save me. I’m out of sight this way.

With my mouth muddled

I’m so safe. I speak most clearly

when I’m dangerous. Step to and the room grows dim,

let my word slip and the whole world turns

fire and hiss under my tongue. I’ll say I didn’t

mean it but I did. You’ll feel better soon, the night

sagging in its silence again. It’s just what you won’t

see: I drift all around me

in the snow our shapes make.

I move through America looking up

at the trees, which are stolen, this land

a vast and stolen thing and I

a stolen thing deposited within it. When I say

I’m okay, I mean I’m just one

black ripple on a black sea.

I hear that sound my shape makes

in your mind’s darkest room.

I am most dangerous

when I speak.

I step in the fire and hiss.

The whole world turns.

Everyone’s looking, but nobody sees.