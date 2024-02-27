Books & the Arts / The World’s Longest Management Memo Marty Baron’s boardroom-first vision of how journalism should be organized. What Happened to “The Washington Post” Under Marty Baron? In a new book, the former editor tirelessly hymns how he and the newspaper protected their journalists and shored up the foundations of our crumbling republic. But was that the case?

Martin Baron announcing that he is leaving The Boston Globe to become the executive editor of The Washington Post. (Photo by Yoon S. Byun / Getty)

Early on in Collision of Power, former Washington Post editor Marty Baron telegraphs one of the book’s signature reporting methods: going back to former Post colleagues and soliciting their memories of key events that shaped his decade-long tenure atop the storied newspaper and that almost always flatter his leadership and that of the newspaper’s management more generally. He starts out by polling media reporter Paul Farhi, asking him to recall how Jeff Bezos handled questions about his pending purchase of the Post. Farhi recollects that Bezos was refreshingly candid, indeed even “friendly and chatty,” and told Farhi that he thought his vast storehouse of wealth would help the Post position itself on the “runway” toward profitability. Baron then reminds readers that he also helped smooth Bezos’s landing on this runway. As word spread of Bezos’s purchase of the paper, Baron went about arranging for him to meet with the other leaders of the newsroom in order to “demonstrate” the retail baron’s “genuine interest in journalism.”

Books in review Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post Buy this book

Most of the remembrances making up Baron’s longsome account of his career at the Post follow this same numbing narrative arc: The former boss solicits impressions from his erstwhile employees and colleagues, who tend, unsurprisingly, to confirm the managerial savvy and rock-solid editorial judgment of Baron. Many of Baron’s sources, after all, still depend on his good will for their basic job security and career advancement. Baron, who delivers long and earnest sermons throughout Collision of Power on the sacrosanct practices of journalistic objectivity and transparency, never pauses once to note this first-order reporting conflict.

At times, the unchecked power dynamic at the center of Collision of Power delivers revealing and unselfconsciously comic results. Discussing a former reporter on the Post’s investigative team who had gone public with her disappointment over not being named investigations editor, he notes that she eventually would write him a fawning note after her departure: “Placing me ‘at the top of the list’ among ‘the great role models I’ve been fortunate to have,’ she emailed, ‘I am grateful for my time at the Post, which prepared me for this next step; and for the wisdom I received from you and all the excellent people I worked with.’” But at other times it speak volumes about another major through line of The Collision of Power: More than serving as the stirring case study in independent news-gathering, as touted in the book’s jacket copy, Baron’s memoir dilates obsessively on the varied mandates of news management in a digitally addled, increasingly Trumpified infosphere. His is very much a book for and by bosses.

At virtually every moment when workplace politics obtrudes into his prerogatives as a manager, one can feel his frustration and anger mounting. Recounting the aftermath of a fractious town hall meeting the Post convened to discuss its coverage of the 2020 protests after the police murder of George Floyd, Baron recalls not a searching conversation among colleagues. Instead, he fumes about how he felt like his “professional reputation, more than four decades in the making, was about to be unjustly shredded.” That he, the paper’s editorial boss, had to field notes from the staff was one matter—that this challenge to his managerial authority was also coming from the union only made him more furious: “I also had grown weary of well-meaning but moralistic young journalists—and their forever enabling union—lecturing me on best management practices when precious few had ever managed anyone, had any experience with budget constraints, had ever been tasked to compete in hiring and retaining diverse talent, had ever worked for bosses as demanding as my own, or had any appreciation for the difficult task of meeting ambitious growth goals that bestowed benefits on all of them.”

Baron’s outbursts are, of course, completely tone-deaf on their own. But they also convey his boardroom-first vision of how journalism should be organized. For all Baron’s carefully vetted standing as a high priest of journalistic objectivity, his book teems with professional-class resentment. Like a derivative stand-up comic cataloging the sins of wokeness, he goes on and on about newsroom unions—“their belligerent portrayal of managers as malefactors, willful ignorance of what’s required to run a sustainable business, self-righteous moralizing, and reflexive opposition to upholding customary standards of employee behavior.” He also never once pauses to consider why such undeferential attitudes are eminently justifiable responses, and indeed urgently needed survival skills, in an industry that’s shedding benefits and jobs amid a roiling and perennial crisis. For all the inherent drama of his book’s subjects—from Edward Snowden’s revelations about the national surveillance state to the Saudi regime’s murder of Jamal Khashoggi to the Trump administration’s overlapping wars on the press and the democratic process—it ends up reading mostly like the world’s longest management memo.

Like such communiqués, Collision of Power dotes on the glories of the great institution at the center of its narrative. It tirelessly hymns the indispensable role The Washington Post has played, and continues to play, not only in securing the well-being of its workers but also in shoring up the foundations of the crumbling American republic. Sizing up his legacy at the paper, Baron returns again and again to his conviction that democracy not only dies in darkness but that it would also likely die without the Post. “I felt confident that a reinvigorated Washington Post,” he tells his readers, “had fulfilled its duty to the American people and a fragile democracy. A president had waged war against us, but we kept at our work. Never had the work been more urgent.”

Baron’s book indulges in this mode of cringe-making hyperbole throughout its account of his tenure in office. He cannot stop telling us about the great achievements of management—most especially the exploits of centi-billionaire Bezos, whom Baron lauds as the Weltgeist on horseback dispatched to rescue a then-foundering Post from “fiscal failure and its inevitable end result, journalistic irrelevance.” Baron reports that when he learned of Bezos’ $250 million deal to acquire the paper, he was wary of being thrust into a professional alliance with one of the wealthiest men on the planet—who wouldn’t be, after all? But he soon found all his worries assuaged. Bezos “presented himself as pragmatic and nonideological,” Baron reports. He unsurprisingly “believes business is overregulated,” but he also “sees government as having an essential role in addressing certain mammoth societal problems” such as climate change. He “values stability and moderation” and is “confident of the nation’s future regardless of whether it leaned a bit to the right or left but not if it went to extremes.” He is also—woe betide us all!—“frustrated by a culture of personal vilification in the public sphere” and reportedly considers “ad hominem attacks directed at him from politicians like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders akin to Trump’s own demonizing rhetoric.” In other words, Bezos is a stunningly complacent, stupendously wealthy, fatally incurious CEO who subscribes to the most played-out clichés of elite political affiliation—most of all, the Beltway shibboleth dating from the 2016 campaign that democratic socialist Sanders and incipient fascist Trump are two sides of the same coin and thus only centrist elites in the center can truly save democracy.

When it comes to the newspaper, too, Baron believes only one group should be in power: the bosses. His hostility to unionized workforces is but one telling symptom of this derangement, but others abound. For starters, there’s the Post’s steady gigification of content provision. Baron proudly reports on how one of the early initiatives launched under Bezos’s ownership was the paper’s “Morning Mix” team of news aggregators, poised to deliver just-in-time takes en masse, combining original reporting with repurposed accounts of breaking news stories from a range of sources, all in the quest for enhanced digital reach and virality; in order to sidestep an “assault from traditionalists” (read union members), Baron had the project’s leader, Fred Barbash, report to him directly. “Post Everything” applied the same just-in-time model of content delivery to opinion and commentary offerings. Meanwhile, a battery of data-visualization and social-media mavens came on board to expedite the general speed-up.

Crowning this massive lurch into labor casualization was the launch of the Post’s Talent Network, a clearinghouse of freelance contributors aimed at expanding the paper’s geographical pool of writers at low piecework rates. (I can testify to this latter trend, personally having been compelled to register in the database for contributions to the Post’s op-ed section.) Baron proudly recounts how he charged the project leader of this launch to envision the Talent Network as “the journalistic version of TaskRabbit (freelance labor for everyday tasks) and Amazon’s Mechanical Turk (a crowd-sourcing site for on-demand business tasks)…. Overnight, it dramatically expanded the journalistic reach of the Post at a bargain-basement price.”

This race-to-the-bottom model of content provision is, to put things mildly, a dismaying vision of how the work of journalism should be organized and rewarded for a paper publishing under the self-important masthead motto “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The Post’s preferred version of democracy on Baron’s watch had vanishingly little to do with democracy in the workplace and a great deal to do with Bezos’s storied determination to wrest maximum surplus value from a disempowered workforce. In another unwittingly comic demonstration of Baron’s own blinkered worldview, he primly records how he deliberately refrained from reading Brad Stone’s exposé of the gruesome business practices at the heart of the Amazon monopoly, The Everything Store, “so that my own impressions would be free of outside influence.”