Culture / Trump Took Over the Kennedy Center, but Silencing the Arts Will Not Be So Easy Our last best hope for sharing, shaping, and wrangling over independent ideas may turn out to be America’s scrappy and disparate arts spaces—if they can hang on financially.

Not bowing down: New York’s Public Theater (pictured) along with the NY Theatre Workshop, New Haven’s Long Wharf, and Portland’s Center Stage issued a joint statement promising to “continue to uplift the work of transgender, non-binary, and queer artists.” (Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his wide-ranging interest in the arts. His aesthetic tastes tend toward gilded clutter, heroic statuary, old pop tunes, and an overall disdain for modernism. So last month, when he took over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts—none of whose 2,200 annual presentations he has ever attended—it seemed like a chest-thumping gesture in the autocratic style of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Seizing control of arts institutions in his country, Orbán has shown how culture is a ready sphere for consolidating power, stifling pluralism and dissent, defining national identity and demarcating who belongs to it, and most of all, limiting our ability to imagine how else the world might be.

Thankfully, that is harder to achieve in the United States, with its vast, varied, and diffuse arts sphere, though the Trump administration is doing its best to reduce the nation’s arts sectors into platforms for the MAGA creed. So far—according to some two dozen arts leaders who spoke with The Nation, as well as the public statements and social media posts of many more—arts organizations, with a few high-profile exceptions, are feeling shaken and alarmed but not bowing down.

The handful of American cultural institutions that are in some way federal—by virtue of being housed on the national mall in Washington, DC, or being controlled by a government agency, for instance—have been easy targets for Trump’s authoritarian incursions. After his executive orders banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and declaring trans people nonexistent, most of these institutions quickly capitulated: The National Gallery of Art scrubbed its website of DEI language and closed its Office of Belonging and Inclusion. The Smithsonian Institution did the same. The National Cryptology Museum (operated by the National Security Agency) went so far as to tape brown paper over plaques honoring women and people of color who served the NSA. (They uncovered them after facing criticism from NSA retirees.)

Two exhibits scheduled to open this month at the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, DC, featuring Black and LGBTQ artists, were abruptly canceled in February. The US Marine Band axed a concert program with high school student musicians of color from across the US. The National Park Service erased the word “transgender” from its website for the Stonewall National Monument in New York, and it disappeared the “T” and later, the “Q+” from any mentions of LGBTQ+.

At the Kennedy Center, Trump installed as president his envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, a man with no experience in arts administration, and most recently in the news for helping the avowed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, leave Romania, where they face charges of human trafficking, rape, forming a criminal gang, and money laundering. Grenell’s latest special mission is apparently to protect audiences in Washington, DC, from the perils of sequins and feather boas.

“NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA,” Trump crowed in a post welcoming Grenell to his new job. Engagements that run afoul of MAGA dogma were quickly canceled, among them the comedy show “Riot! Funny Women Stand Up,” the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, and Finn, a children’s show about a young shark who discovers and embraces his difference from other sharks. The International Pride Orchestra, which was completing a contract for a concert scheduled for June as part of WorldPride events, found itself abruptly disinvited.

In these respects, “arts and culture aren’t being singled out by this administration,” said Jamie Bennett, interim co–chief executive officer at the advocacy organization, Americans for the Arts. “The good news is, we’re being treated as a core part of the federal government. The bad news is, they are taking a wrecking ball to core parts of the federal government.”

But beyond these government-yoked, emblematic institutions in the capital, there are some 131,000 nonprofit arts organizations that serve communities in nearly every one of America’s 3,144 counties. They are not centralized and cannot be DOGEd. And this is likely the reason that the arts aren’t even mentioned in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 blueprint, which has been guiding the MAGA gutting of essential government functions and services and providing language for its culture-war talking points. These independent nonprofits—though facing funding threats and intimidation—are standing up to MAGA bullying.

One of them, for instance—the Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda, Maryland—has picked up the International Pride Orchestra concert banned from the Kennedy Center, including its emcee, the Bay Area iconic drag queen, Peaches Christ. And the venue’s website still asserts that it is “relentlessly committed to engaging the full diversity of our community.”

While Trump can’t tamper directly with the numerous arts groups that pursue and proclaim such principles, he is trying to control them through the priorities and purse strings of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), which announced 1,474 awards totaling $36.8 million for the first of two granting rounds for fiscal 2025 just days before Trump’s inauguration. While these figures pale next to European per capita arts subsidies, an NEA imprimatur often leads to further funding from local government agencies, private foundations, and individual donors, and even a small NEA grant can make or break an organization in remote or rural areas. Trump has been trying to imperil those funds—bypassing congressional appropriations—by imposing ideological criteria.