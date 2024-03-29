And then the day came,

when the risk

to remain tight

in a bud

was more painful

than the risk

it took

to blossom.

—Anais Nin

Blossom when you’re ready, but rough. Be quaint explosive. And

to those who spoke you dim, dismissed your failed green, then

took your witless imagination for manic romps in the drizzle—the

it named Weather was wee drama, cartoonish in the clutch of day.

Risk the lush you have never seen. Forget how winter first came—

the unrhymed shudder, the gray dressed like your father; when,

thanks to the loud religion of wind, you couldn’t find your face, and the

painful trick of season moved through you like a knife of ice. Risk

more. Risk smolder. Risk blood flower. Risk voice. (Like you, it too

was often just storm not knowing why.) Risk is why you remain,

bud like an opening hand, sprouting your mere devastation of tight

aroma, why you’ll strut thorn, sink flytrap canines into bland satin,

into a landscape of concrete, unloosing the notion of grass. What a

tight-clenched jubilation you are, what a plump thirsting bud,

remaining unswerved in your reach for any sky. If your aim was

to unfurl, terrify, sparkle with damage, you’ll do that and more.

Risk lurks in every inch of soil as frost or scorch, and it’s painful

the way soil can stunt the upward it insists upon. You’re more than

when you were just a whimpering mistake beneath the dirt, the

Camellia clawing for first breath. Risk that breathlessness. Risk

day, risk slap of sun, risk yawning wide, risk the itch and choke of it,

the damned wheel of days, growth and all the dirty water it took.

Then be that quaint explosive. Growl out with howling, red vibrato,

and own everything weather has done to you. Bellow, girl. Blossom.