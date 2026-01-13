Books & the Arts / Any Workplace in the World The Paper and the return of the cubicle comedy “The Paper” and the Return of the Cubicle Comedy The new show from the creators of The Office reminds us that their comedic style does now work in every “workplace in the world.”

A scene in The Paper.

(Courtesy of NBC)

This article appears in the February 2026 issue.

In the pandemic year of 2020, the show that dominated TV screens was not Tiger King or The Mandalorian, but a show that had ended seven years earlier. In that year of isolation and anxiety, millions of Americans returned to The Office for comfort. It was boosted by its availability on Netflix, by then already synonymous with streaming, but also by its cache of over 200 episodes, its deep bench of much-loved characters, and its recognizable style.

The Office was built to spin off. Greg Daniels’s version for American TV was itself an adaptation of a British show by the same name, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. As was noted by Michael Schur, a writer for The Office who later developed Parks and Recreation with Daniels, portability was part of the show’s design. Beyond the walls of the series’ fictional paper company, “you could do spinoffs that weren’t really spinoffs”; The Office’s comedic style could work in “any workplace in the world.” And it did: More than a dozen adaptations in different countries followed.

The Paper, which premiered on Peacock and also airs on NBC, is yet another realization of that promise of portability. It’s a show about a workplace, this time about a ghost newspaper and the people who work there. Also created by Daniels and employing the documentary-crew framing device, it’s a direct spin-off too. But what felt new and innovative about The Office now seems tired and worn in The Paper. While labor in The Office stood as a representative sample of corporate work anywhere in America, the work in The Paper, much like journalism in general, should be specific to its location—in this case, Toledo, Ohio. Instead, The Paper seems content to exploit the good feels of the Office rewatch rather than risk reporting something that could feel uniquely of this time and place and point of view.

The show’s title actually refers to two “papers”: a floundering, diminished local newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, which is the subject of the new documentary, and the slyly named paper conglomerate Enervate, which subsidizes and barely tolerates the Truth Teller’s existence.

The Truth Teller, we are told, is exclusively a venue for clickbait and republished Associated Press articles with no local reporting. It operates on a shoestring budget, and its editor and staff are as frivolous and superfluous as its content. There’s Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore), the ostentatious managing editor, who immediately takes to peacocking for the documentary crew’s cameras; Nicole (Ramona Young), who works in circulation and simply keeps her head down; Barry (Duane R. Shepard Sr.), the sole experienced reporter, who seems to have retired in every sense but the literal one﻿; and Mare (Chelsea Frei), the compositor, the only other employee with any experience or any zest for real reporting.

It takes a new, idealistic editor in chief to shake things up: Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleason), a naïve nepo baby with an aw-shucks Midwestern quality. He’s a little Ted Lasso and a little Leslie Knope. While Ned is not very experienced or even noticeably competent, he does want to be a real newspaperman, and we get a sense of his cherished fantasy to hop on a desk and deliver the kind of rousing newsroom speech that would be applauded in an Oscar-bait film.

To inject some life into the newspaper, Ned recruits a group of Enervate employees, most of whom are technically not even employed by the paper, to serve as its volunteer cub reporters. If the original staff of the Truth Teller are﻿ an odd lot, Ned’s new recruits—including Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez) from The Office—are even more so. Almost all of them begin with zero reporting experience and no instincts for what makes a story, which immediately becomes comic fodder. In one episode, a class of high school students studying journalism come in to observe the newsroom, but it’s obvious that the new members of the Truth Teller team have more to learn from the students than the student journalists have to learn from them.

Spotlight, this is not. The bungling newsroom tackles such scoops as a broken water main, changes in a local fishing law, false advertising at mattress stores, and a farmers-­market cult. In one episode, Mare covers a beloved drama teacher’s impending retirement and Oscar reviews the high school’s theater production.