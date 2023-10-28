Poems / The Banker, the Poet & the Successful Novelist

There’s no good way to admit my envies, to say it’s hard

to be close to someone who has what I want—the money

for constant childcare, the advance big enough to stand still

for as long as it takes to get the words out. Tonight

what matters most is keeping the conversation going so

we pass the guacamole and the Jalapenos, stuffed

with peanut butter, which I am the first

to bite, not quite believing this recipe exists in a restaurant

this fancy, something so improvised, like whoever came up

with it was high. But the surprise is how the thick texture

of the peanut butter shuts down the spice before it flares

on my tongue and I nod to both the banker and the successful novelist