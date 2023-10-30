Tablets VII

1



They inscribed their lives on clay

and moved away

I hear the echo pulse by pulse

2



Some memories we chase

like goats away from flowers,

yet we wake one day

to the wilted ruins

3



Let’s meet in the word forgotten

from the dictionary, and breathe

its air like the smell of the “klecha”

my mother baked for the Eid holiday

4

In my country, I was a stranger.

In exile, I am strange

5

The spider built its net

in a statue’s open palm.

For the spider, the palm is home,

not a metaphor of home

6

Imprisoned in the magical lamp

for years that exceeded even the jinni’s ability

to count; he cannot wish himself out.

His brief freedoms only come

when others wish for a bit of luck

7

When Human cries,

Dog thinks the world is ending.

When Human smiles,

two stars from the world’s end

glitter in Dog’s eyes.

When Human makes war

or any other ridiculous thing,

Dog begs to curl up together on the rug

8

She calls aloud for the absentees

in her country’s air,

calling day and night

until they cling in her voice

9

If you don’t carry the sun

within, then why does light

spill from you everywhere?

10

Deep inside the beach,

moss grows around a rock,

a soft embrace.

When the water washes it away,

it trembles like the gestures

we make waving from balconies

for our loved ones

in pandemic times

11

We remember the days from the words

of our beloved people

12

They kept drawing circles on the ground

as if their alphabet is a feeling with no end

13

Sometimes I scribble images

because I don’t have the words

14

I ask the moon: Which is more worthy of love

your light or darkness?

Moon answers: A worthy love accepts both faces

15

On the chess board,

a pawn crawls to the last square

to survive

16

Earth, too, needs a space

17

I time-traveled to you

for a question

18

Through closed eyes,

she saw their stolen bodies,

their scattered feathers,

and their flutes

19

Sad silence is translated into all languages

20

The first moment of war:

a slippery fish from the river

21

The cage owner reminds the sparrow:

life outside is inferno.

One day the sparrow flies away

and there in the heights,

overlooking the ruins of the world,

the sparrow discovers the cage owner was right.

It sings about the ruins,

a beautiful song with no walls

22

Does the clock know

that its little ticks

make eternity?

23

With one click,

I can download your smile

and everything will be good

24

Let love be

the new world order