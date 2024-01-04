Books & the Arts / Susan Taubes’s Uncanny Chronicles of Domestic Hell Her previously unreleased fiction—a novella and short stories—in Lament for Julia peek into the banal and nightmarish travails of married life.

La Nuit (Night), Henri Fantin-Latour, 1897. (Photo by Art Images via Getty Images)

Reading Susan Taubes’s fiction can be uncanny: Mired in the morbid worlds she conjures, a reader is liable to feel feverish. Her stories blur reality and hallucination, cut by moments of crisp clarity. She smothers us through claustrophobic renderings of domesticity: scenes of marriages gone sour, affairs that unravel, and the profound loneliness not in spite of but because of the presence of another.

For decades after her death in 1969, Taubes was mostly overlooked, hidden behind the larger-than-life personalities who surrounded her. It’s telling that in researching this essay, I fell into rabbit holes about other people: her grandfather, the grand rabbi of Budapest; her father, a disciple of Freud who became a psychoanalyst at the University of Rochester; her husband, a charismatic scholar of religion who was himself the subject of a biography published last year; Susan Sontag, her close friend.

Taubes published only one novel in her lifetime. Though panned in The New York Times by an ungenerous critic when it came out in 1969, Divorcing was reissued in 2020 to wide acclaim, placing Taubes back on the map of contemporary American letters. At once humorous and haunting, Divorcing is painfully attuned to the travails of wifedom and daughterhood. Taubes was lauded for her innovation of the divorce plot, which replaces the linear march toward union in the marriage plot with the ever-splintering paths of a final separation.

Lament for Julia, a collection comprising an eponymous novella and nine short stories written between 1961 and ’69, is now published for the first time. In its pages, readers of Divorcing will recognize the motifs that preoccupied Taubes in her novel. She is again found probing women’s attachments to the things that hurt them, be they men, marriage, or family life. Psychoanalysis is both a lens through which to interrogate this ambivalent relation and yet another object of ambivalence. But Lament for Julia is not merely a prelude to Divorcing; on the contrary, it reveals Taubes’s greater project as writer: that she, in addition to being a stoic chronicler of women’s travails in the mid-20th century, is a keen theorist of ambivalence.

Men emerge as the primary object of ambivalence in Lament for Julia. Some of these men are fathers who peskily analyze their daughters—that is to say, men without whom our female protagonists would not exist and yet whose presence nonetheless vexes them. In “Dr. Rombach’s Daughter,” Marianna, a 13-year-old girl, strives to develop an independent self beyond her father’s diagnoses. Dr. Rombach explains to Marianna in one scene, “Your coldness and indifference toward me…is simply a compensatory mechanism in overcoming your strong oedipal attachment to me.” A similar prognosis is proffered in “Swan”: “You are in love with me,” Dr. Sigismund, the warden of an asylum, tells his daughter Griselda. “But you will get over it.” Marianna and Griselda seek solace in writing, which produces a space of private fantasy, though not necessarily reprieve.

More often, however, the men who bedevil our female protagonists are their husbands and lovers. In “The Gold Chain,” Rosalie marries Sylvanus Thrush, a man who is “very shy and delicate as a child,” with “gentle oldish eyes.” As the story unfolds, he is revealed to be an effete man, a ghoul who manages to upset both in his frequent absences and his insipid and periodic presence. Rosalie seeks sexual gratification in a field outside of town with men who are nameless and cruel. At the story’s end, with Taubes’s characteristic touch of absurdist magical realism, Sylvanus shrivels to his death as Rosalie gives birth to a baby whose father is unknown. Wandering the streets alone with her baby in a basket, she is mocked by the townspeople and eventually driven mad.

“Medea,” a modern rendering of the ancient Greek tragedy, follows Isabel Marston, a woman who murdered her two children after her husband, an art collector, left her for another woman. “You don’t understand,” she says to two doctors during an interrogation.

“Nothing touched him. My life was in his hands. I could not even plead, it mattered so little to him; less than one of those rare objects he’d risk everything for, not because he wanted it to keep and enjoy but only for the prestige of the acquisition and the profit he’d make in reselling it. He bought only to sell. And I mattered to him even less. He wouldn’t even see what he had done to me. He couldn’t see.”

Isabel’s act of violence and plaintive cry to be seen throw the dissatisfaction of romantic attachment into sharp relief. Men… can’t live with them, can’t live without them.

“Lament for Julia,” the eponymous novella, is the collection’s most lengthy treatment of a woman’s ambivalent relationships to the men in her life. It closely follows the life of Julia Klopps from childhood into middle age. She is a rather nondescript protagonist in many ways, born in an unspecified Central European city to a family that is wealthy enough to afford help but not fabulously moneyed. Upon first encounter, the most striking part of the novella is not Julia herself but the narrator, a sort of spirit—a split consciousness born of Julia’s self-alienation, a callous voice that personifies the societal norms that press in upon her—that alternately observes, manipulates, and possesses Julia. But as her biography is gradually revealed, Julia becomes compelling in her anonymity. We are drawn to her precisely because she is an archetype—a woman whose trials evoke hazy, nightmarish recognition. While her mid-20th-century afflictions are not quite our own, echoes of her pain reverberate in the present.