Books & the Arts / The Clock Solvej Balle’s experiments with the timeline. Solvej Balle and the Tyranny of Time The Danish novelist’s septology, On the Calculation of Volume, asks what fiction can explore when you remove one of its key characteristics—the idea of time itself.

Edward Hopper, Seven A.M. (Francis G. Mayer / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images)

Without the concept of time, the fundamental principles of human experience—death, life, love, loss—could not exist, hence literature could not exist. A single day in London, kicked off by the need for flowers for a party, can unspool a narrative that moves both forward and backward to address the melancholy passage of time itself; or, alternately, a man may choose to visit a sanatorium for three weeks and leave seven years later, losing all sense of time’s passage.

This is how Soviet-era literary theorist Mikhail Bakhtin diagnosed the problem of novelistic time: “Time, as it were, thickens, takes on flesh, becomes artistically visible; likewise, space becomes charged and responsive to the movements of time, plot and history.” His idea of chronotope, loosely based on Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, was a name for the presence that categorized different types of literature based on how time and circumstance weave through plot. “The chronotope is the place where the knots of narrative are tied and untied. It can be said without qualification that to them belongs the meaning that shapes narrative.” What happens, then, if time ceases to exist?

Books in review On the Calculation of Volume I Buy this book

Buy this book On the Calculation of Volume II Buy this book

Buy this book On the Calculation of Volume III Buy this book

This is the question animating Solvej Balle’s On the Calculation of Volume, a septology of novels told from the vantage point of Tara Selter, an antiquarian bookseller forced to live through the same day, November 18, over and over again. Balle, a heavyweight in the Danish literary world since the late 1980s, has said in interviews that she came up with the idea of Calculation in 1987, six years before Groundhog Day popularized the trope of a person stuck in time. “My way of seeing Tara get older was very childish,” she told interviewer Adam Biles for Shakespeare and Company’s podcast. She proceeded to treat her own aging as “just research” before turning back to the project. Over 30 years and many drafts later, she self-published the first volume through her own press, Pelagraf, and quickly gained an audience in Denmark and abroad. Balle approaches the series through a theoretical framework not unlike Bakhtin: If time is the glue holding narrative together, what happens to a world unbound by its constraints?

Tara’s first November 18 begins when she wakes up in a hotel room in Paris, there to attend a rare books auction on behalf of her business with her partner, Thomas (the other T of their antiquarian book business, T&T Selter). When she wakes up the next morning to have breakfast in the hotel lobby, she knows something is wrong when she sees someone drop a slice of white bread and, deliberating on whether to eat it, drop it in the garbage. It is the same event, and the same person, she witnessed the morning before. From there, she goes on to see that everyone is playing out the same day in the same pattern, presumably living out their November 18 for the first time while she, Tara, is trapped.

Upon this realization, she calls Thomas before taking a train home to a fictional town in northern France called Clairon-sous-Bois. Together, they map out different possibilities and theories of what could have happened. They spend their days making love and experimenting with the new laws of this world; sometimes objects newly acquired stay and sometimes they disappear. Eggshells evaporate from the trash but the gap in the carton remains. A jar of pickles stays in the fridge but a newly purchased pair of tights disappears. Some receipts of purchases stick around the next morning while others vanish, though the money in her bank account is always renewed. Later, she realizes she can make objects stay by sleeping with them under her pillow.

After she visits her friends Philip and Marie, owners of a rare-coin shop, on the evening of her first 18, she buys an Ancient Roman coin—a sestertius depicting Emperor Antoninus Pius on one side and Annona, goddess of grain, on the other. Together, they discuss the “high demand for rare and not so rare relics of the past” that keep their businesses afloat (an early hint that Tara has always been a little unstuck from the present). The coin she buys disappears back to the shop, but it’s not the last time we will catch sight of it.

Each day, Thomas wakes up surprised to see Tara at home lying beside him and she must explain their situation anew. Writing in a notebook to keep track of the time, Tara recounts these days at home with Thomas as the happiest of her life, the confusion of their new reality blending into a fog on their gray November as Tara confronts an eternal present that Thomas pledges to accompany her on: “he made a short speech, addressed first to the books under my pillow, then to the books at the foot of the bed, asking them to stay a little while longer, and then he snuggled up close to me, put his arms around me and asked me, too, to stay till the next day, whatever day it might be, or better still, the day after that—and preferably forever, in fact.”

But eventually the haze breaks and too many days stand between them. “We were living in two different times and there was no hiding the differences,” Tara writes. Her hair and fingernails grow longer, and a burn she received on her first November 18 slowly heals into a scar; “Thomas was caught in eternity and I was slowly but surely moving towards my grave.” It’s through the dissolution of their love story that Tara’s uneasiness about the world around her starts to settle in, and her notebooks transform into a remarkably porous narrative that absorb the anxieties of modern life and time itself—supply chain shortages, globalism, and climate change, but also universally timeless fears of being alive—love, death, and mortality. These anxieties, sublimated by lack, unspool as Tara dives deeper into her day.

Mirroring the conversation she had with Philip and Marie—on the “nostalgia or hunger for history,” that define their professional lives as antiquarians—Tara will fill the void of the present by consuming herself with questions of the past.

As weeks of November 18ths go by, the shelves of the local grocery store dwindle; the coffee and chocolate bars bought at the local grocery store remain consumed and unreplenished. When Tara picks a leek from the garden to boil with some bouillon, the leek does not grow back (“I harvest nothing. I sow nothing.”) She describes herself as a “monster” eating her world while the people living out their day without consciousness of repetition, like Thomas, are “ghosts.” She is suddenly made aware that her main presence in this world is her footprint of consumption, and so she begins her exile in the guest bedroom, hidden from having to explain herself to Thomas, who is stuck in his own “pattern.”

Lurking in their shared home, her world opens up as more details emerge—she memorizes the sound of the wind knocking a planter against the wall, Thomas’s footsteps as he pads around the house, the familiar birdcalls: “The world was porous, there were chinks in it, there was another year underneath.” Her fixation is not just subterranean; she buys a telescope and studies the heavens that move in the same pattern every evening, suspended in time (though she nearly convinces herself one night that the moon is larger than it usually is). At the conclusion of Book I, she goes back to Paris to retrace her steps on the first anniversary of her predicament, hoping that her attention to detail will reveal what thrust her into this temporal loop. Like her first November 18, she visits the coin shop again, the Roman sestertius sitting safely in its case. But this time, her friends, somewhat disturbed by her strange and desperate affect, wrap up the sestertius for her as a gift before setting her on her way.