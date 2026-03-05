Books & the Arts / The Cinema of Societal Collapse This year’s Oscar-nominated international feature films—especially The Secret Agent and Sirāt—tackle what it means to live and die under tyranny.

(Courtesy of NEON)

In Sirāt, a band of ravers drive deep into the Moroccan desert searching for the next gathering where they can dance freely. A father and son impulsively join them on a search for a missing daughter, despite their limited resources and a vehicle unfit for the treacherous terrain. The last rave they all attended was broken up by soldiers enforcing a mandatory evacuation in response to news that war has gripped the world outside the desert. Later, as they’re listening to a radio broadcast, one raver asks another, “Is this the end of the world?” The other raver replies, like a cheeky punch line to a bad joke, “It’s been the end of the world for a long time.”

The speculative global conflict in Sirāt that writer-director Oliver Laxe alludes to in broad, elliptical terms stands in neat contrast with The Secret Agent’s granular depiction of Brazil’s military dictatorship, which endured from 1964 to 1985. From its opening scene—a shakedown of Armando Solimões (Wagner Moura) by local authorities at a rural gas station—Kleber Mendonça Filho immerses viewers in a world of casual corruption and clandestine violence endemic to authoritarian rule. Anyone who can be cheaply characterized as “left wing”—academics, scientists, and members of queer and minority communities—are routinely targeted by those in power. The year is 1977. For the film’s ensemble of political dissidents, many of whom are on the run under assumed names, it’s been the end of the world for a long time.

The Secret Agent and Sirāt are among the five films nominated in this year’s Best International Feature Film category, all of which confront state-backed oppression. It Was Just an Accident is about former Iranian political prisoners exacting vengeance against their onetime torturer. The Voice of Hind Rajab reenacts the cold-blooded killing of the 6-year-old eponymous Palestinian girl by the Israel Defense Forces. Even Sentimental Value, a bourgeois family drama about an absentee aging filmmaker and his two semi-estranged daughters, pivots on understanding the consequences of inherited trauma from a tortured Resistance fighter during the Nazi occupation of Norway.

Living with or dying under tyranny pertains to each of the nominated films, yet The Secret Agent and Sirāt are primarily concerned with the texture of a fascist atmosphere. Differences in style and tone abound, but both films capture the psychology of knowing that one’s fragile world is on the brink of collapse but persevering anyway in spite of overwhelming despair. Neither Laxe nor Mendonça are interested in peddling pat bromides. They recognize the disquiet of our times, and the unsettling awareness that the worst is yet to come.

Paranoia is the dominant framework in The Secret Agent. A former professor, Armando returns to the city of Recife to visit his young son who has been living with his in-laws. He stays in an apartment complex that houses other political fugitives and works as “Marcelo” at the city’s identity card office where he tries to locate information about his late mother. Though he struggles to remain unnoticed in his former home city, he eventually learns from a Resistance fighter that he’s been targeted by hitmen and must flee the country.

Armando’s struggle to escape persecution makes up the main narrative in The Secret Agent, but Mendonça takes the long view of his subject’s political situation by meticulously reconstructing an environment rife with fascist tension. His recreation of the 1970s Brazil of his youth—Mendonça was 9 years old in 1977, the same age as Armando’s son—impresses on its own merits, but the hyper-specific period design isn’t just a means to an end. The director understands that reconciliation with a country’s history demands a complete picture of the past, warts and all, because it’s the only way to prepare for an uncertain future.

Mendonça’s bird’s-eye approach illustrates the sundry interconnected ways that the dictatorship’s insidious claws sink into society’s fabric, from government through private enterprise into the public sector. The hitmen after Armando, for instance, were hired by Henrique Ghirotti (Luciano Chirolli), a vindictive executive at Brazil’s major utilities company Eletrobras who holds a grudge against the academic and his university for using public funds to conduct scientific research on “electric autonomy” projects, such as an electric car. Ghirotti believes the cabal of communist sympathizers at public universities should have their funding criteria so radically changed that they’re forced to work for private industry instead. Recife’s corrupt cops—friendly with both “Marcelo” and the hitmen in an effort to play “both sides”—bribe a hospital employee to retrieve a severed leg found in a tiger shark that belongs to one of their victims. The newspapers, under the thumb of the cops, gin up a story of that same severed leg attacking gay cruisers in the dead of night to create a local frenzy that distracts from the authorities’ corruption and homophobic violence.

The coordinated, conspiratorial subjugation present in The Secret Agent isn’t on display in Sirāt, if only because Laxe focuses his eye on the people who have built communities outside of conventional society. Beginning with a group setting up an enormous speaker system, Sirāt opens with an extended desert rave sequence featuring a diverse selection of people gyrating to Kangding Ray’s pulsating score. Even before Laxe narrows on a group of five ravers—Bigui (Richard Bellamy), Stef (Stefania Gadda), Josh (Joshua Liam Henderson), Tonin (Tonin Janvier), and Jade (Jade Oukid)—who chart their own dangerous path away from watchful military eyes, he demonstrates the value of bodily freedom within a like-minded collective.

Generally, Laxe leaves the details about the world beyond the limits of the desert to implication. The brief glimpse of soldiers directing the evacuation of partygoers suggests a general restriction of movement waiting for everyone back in civilization. Radio broadcasts discuss war in the broadest of terms. Even before the ravers heads into no-man’s-land, resources are scarce and profiteers have jacked up prices for fuel. The characters in Sirāt actively choose to forgo social comforts in favor of the Moroccan desert, which Laxe turns into an alien planet, visually recalling David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia and Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker. The remote, unsettling landscape implicitly presents two distinct possiblities—the chance to restart society in a wide-open land or, more likely, the site of an anonymous graveyard.

Laxe cast nonprofessional actors for his main cast, some of whom have disabilities (a prosthetic leg, a missing arm) and visual scars, all of whom present as nonconformists. He never exploits these physical differences (no one comments upon or others them, for example) but instead implies why these people might desire connection beyond a love of music and drugs. Much like the refugee community in The Secret Agent who depend upon a sympathetic network of anti-fascists merely to survive, the ravers in Sirāt have learned the hard way that traditional social structures were never designed to save them. They must rely on themselves.