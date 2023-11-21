Books & the Arts / How Reservation Dogs Changed the TV Landscape How “Reservation Dogs” Changed the TV Landscape The pioneering FX show offered a window into contemporary Native life in all its joys and vicissitudes.

The cast of Reservation Dogs. . (Courtesy of FX)

Reservation Dogs was an act of cultural reclamation. The series broadly followed the coming-of-age stories of four Indigenous teenagers in Okern, Okla.—a fictional stand-in for the city of Okmulgee—but it also shouldered the burden of rewriting on-screen depictions of Native people. It was the first TV show to feature exclusively Indigenous writers and directors, as well as a mostly Indigenous crew, and to be shot almost entirely on location in Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. The cast was primarily a mix of young, relatively unknown actors and recognizable elder statesmen like Wes Studi and Gary Farmer, as a pointed illustration of the breadth of Native talent ignored or underrecognized by casting directors.

The series, which ended its three-season run earlier this year, depicted contemporary Native life through an irreverent yet sensitive lens. Cocreator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo successfully turned his sitcom into an avenue for social import by highlighting history and culture through strong character work. Reservation Dogs was also an explicit attempt to pave a future for Indigenous actors, writers, and directors in the film and television industry. This desire has already borne fruit in the past few years with Native-created shows like the Peacock sitcom Rutherford Falls, which was canceled last year, and the AMC thriller Dark Winds, both of which featured many overlaps in casting.

At the beginning of the series, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are a band of friends (“Rez Dogs,” as they’re affectionately named) who commit petty crimes to save up enough money to flee their reservation for California. They steal copper from trucks and unload it onto the local scrapyard; they swipe food from stores and wholesalers and sell it to the town at a discount. It’s a plan forged in honor of their friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer), who recently committed suicide, and their shared belief that living in their small Native town will kill them as well.

The first season follows the crew as they prepare to leave Okern, but Harjo and company quickly expand beyond that plot to explore the reservation at large, including its many interconnected members. Rita (Sarah Podemski), Bear’s mother, works at the local Indian Health Services clinic, one of the main forums in the reservation, alongside other aunties in the area. Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon), a tribal cop obsessed with the supernatural, tries to enforce order despite people acting dismissive of his authority. Brownie (Farmer), Elora’s stoner “uncle” (really a close family friend), lives in the woods after years of alienating the community with his reckless behavior. Reservation Dogs diagrams two generations of elders, neatly divided between baby boomers and Generation X, both of whom were profoundly impacted by the sudden death of Cookie, Elora’s mother, in a drunken car wreck.

The fallout of grief from the deaths of young Daniel and Cookie has largely atomized the community; though they still occasionally gather out of tradition, their unresolved anguish has fractured close bonds. Reservation Dogs charts the slow restoration of community as they process their respective losses and regrets, with the Rez Dogs gradually learning to accept the reservation after initially rejecting it. Taking cues from filmmakers like Robert Altman and Richard Linklater, Harjo prefers a panoramic approach to his characters and frequently digresses from his core teen foursome to build out Okern as a microcosmic society with its own history and atmosphere. One episode follows Big on a psychedelic trip as he discovers a white-supremacist cult in the woods; another flashes back to 1976 and chronicles the group of elders as hard-partying high school graduates.

An abiding sense of soul-searching courses through Reservation Dogs. It’s reflected in the approach to direction and writing in a series that frequently incorporates spiritual interventions, inexplicable phenomena, and dialogues about faith. Harjo emphasizes that the quest for understanding never guarantees definitive answers, in this life or the next, but does require embracing Native conceptions of knowledge and tradition to better comprehend the present.

Harjo excavates this wellspring of cultural history to depict how Native practices not only connect people across space and time but can also help a community overcome collective sorrow. He emphasizes his actors’ ensemble in Reservation Dogs in service of a representational coup, demonstrating their capabilities as performers while organically humanizing Native customs. The idea that the Indigenous community is not a clichéd, monolithic body is something that can only be effectively communicated on-screen when Native people are at the helm.

From the early days of silent cinema, depictions of Native people and culture have largely been defined by stereotyping. Twentieth-century westerns frequently cast Indians as stock savages—and even when they weren’t primarily identified by their barbarism, they were portrayed as exaggeratedly saintly or noble figures. Harjo bucks decades of narrow typecasting by portraying a modern Indigenous community as a wide spectrum of familiar personalities, albeit with a unique vernacular and practices that subtly challenge Western orthodoxy. Reservation Dogs keeps the vast majority of casual, intra-Native slang (mvto, skoden, cvpon) unsubtitled for this reason—non-Native speakers must rely on easily discernible context clues to grasp its meaning, because the characters don’t speak for the benefit of outsiders. (One exception is the term “shitass,” a reservation argot parroted by every white or Native character in the series.)

Reservation Dogs repeatedly underscores the ordinariness of its characters as a way to challenge the othering gaze. Elders in the community like Brownie or Bucky (Studi) are portrayed as flawed men with their own histories of selfishness instead of as wise old-timers. Similarly, traditional healers like Old Man Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman) and Daniel’s mother Hokti (Lily Gladstone), who’s serving time in prison for undisclosed reasons, are neither especially righteous nor mystical. Instead, these spiritual leaders are merely everyday people dedicated to helping their community. They emphasize acts of service and pass on grounded ideas that will hopefully bring comfort in troubled times.