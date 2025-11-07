Q&A / Zadie Smith: “I Say What I See” A conversation with the acclaimed author about her new essay collection, Dead and Alive.

Zadie Smith (Ben Bailey-Smith)

This article appears in the December 2025 issue, with the headline “Q&A: Zadie Smith.”

There are few authors who have been famous for half their lives. Zadie Smith is one of those rare figures. When her debut novel, White Teeth, was published in 2000, it was met with critical praise, and Smith was ushered into the canon of British literature. Over the ensuing 25 years, she has demonstrated her creativity and versatility by publishing six novels, one collection of short stories, a play, a children’s book, and many essays. Like her other works of nonfiction, her new collection, Dead and Alive, explores the subtle details of art, the complexities of grief, and the political upheavals of our era. Although the book encompasses essays published between 2016 and 2025, taken together, they present cultural criticism and political commentary in a plummier tone than the murkiness that was brewing in the US and the UK throughout those years. Smith’s urgency in publishing Dead and Alive stems from her desire to honor the dead by showing how we collectively can keep more people alive.

Early on in the foreword, Smith encourages readers to approach the essays with curiosity, to think critically with both gratitude and compassion. She openly shares her thoughts on society’s ambivalence toward aging while pointing to the material gaps that shape intergenerational conflict. Well aware of the stakes of discourse, Smith acknowledges the enormity of the devastation in Gaza while respecting the ethics of political debate. With sharp prose, she demonstrates why essays matter: They offer the writer a framework to challenge conformity in thought.

I spoke with Smith about her new collection in early October. Below is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation.

—Edna Bonhomme

EB: This year marks the 25th anniversary of your debut novel, White Teeth. Set in the working-class suburb of Willesden in northwest London, White Teeth follows the lives of best friends Archie Jones and Samad Iqbal. You were praised as a modern-day Charles Dickens. How does it feel to have your work included in the canon?

ZS: I don’t think I’m very Dickensian. It’s an alienating thought. Even realizing that 25 years had passed surprised me. When you’re writing, you have to understand that time moves in strange ways. You get tunnel vision, and I didn’t realize how much time had gone by. Now, here we are. It’s a shock, but a good one. It’s always nice to have written, and I’m glad I did. It feels like we’re talking about someone else.

EB: You are first and foremost a novelist, but you have also excelled at writing nonfiction, with an emphasis on dissecting literature and art. How does essay writing differ from novel writing?

ZS: Essay writing feels like someone prompts me. I’m pretty lazy, so it’s like when someone emails me and says, “Do this.” It’s similar to homework, but it helps me build structure. Otherwise, my day is just sitting around, trying to imagine things. Writing a novel is an isolated activity; I love creating fiction, but right now, I’m about to go see Kerry James Marshall’s show in London. That excites me because it’s an object right in front of me—real, in the world, art created by a human. I can think about it; I’m not just stuck with myself. That’s part of the joy of being in the world—stretching into new corners. So, I enjoy writing essays. They can be challenging at times; it’s mental work, whereas writing novels feels more like soul work. They’re more emotional and vulnerable.

EB: Northwest London has been a source of inspiration for your creative and nonfiction work. And you’ve returned to live in the neighborhood where you grew up. Langston Hughes’s poem “Homecoming” comes to mind, where he states:

I went back in the alley And I opened up my door. All her clothes was gone: She wasn’t home no more

The poem focuses on the pain of lost romantic love and the heartbreak that arises in a familiar setting. Like many cities in the West, London has significantly changed, especially as working-class people and folks of color have been pushed out, primarily due to the destruction of affordable housing and universal social programs. What has it been like for you to return to your hometown?

ZS: My corner of London feels like a split-screen reality. I live on a street near the one where I was born in Queen’s Park, which resembles Park Slope in New York—a gentrified, affluent neighborhood. Unlike in America, the schools are still run by the government. But if I turn left from my door, I’m in Kilburn High Road—where I also grew up—which is poorer than ever. There’s no shortage of Black people when you go left; they’re just extremely poor. It’s strange to see. When I was younger, my mom ran a sort of youth group—probably for troubled kids or those just out of their homes—in the middle of Kilburn High Road. I spent a lot of my childhood there, surrounded by those kids. This summer, it’s all been torn down and replaced by shops. This is depressing, because I grew up in a world with many state-supported opportunities. It’s hard to watch things regress and see the middle disappear while the extremes grow more intense at both ends, but it’s the same story across Europe.

EB: Given the disappearance of the pillars that were meant to address the gaps between social classes, do you feel a sense of loss from the London you grew up in or a disconnection by these socioeconomic shifts?

ZS: Somewhat, I feel pity. My kids attend the same schools I went to, and those schools are less funded, making it more challenging. Even when I think about my son’s school, it feels like I attended an entirely different school. I played about nine different instruments, all for lessons paid for with minimal government funding every week. If I say that to kids in this neighborhood now, they wouldn’t know what I was talking about. It’s strange to see things that were possible and available 30 years ago become unavailable now. That’s not the way you expect community progress to happen.

EB: You begin Dead and Alive by citing Jacques Derrida’s Of Hospitality, a collection of seminars he gave that reflects on not just the foreigner as someone outside understanding but the theme of possibility. You write that “this freedom is absolute.” In today’s world, where foreignness is vilified and criminalized, that kind of freedom of thought doesn’t match the reality we face. What was on your mind when you introduced this idea?

ZS: To me, it’s simply about understanding reality, dealing with it, accepting it, and finding ways to make it more bearable. I don’t believe in perfect societies. That’s a thing that right-wing thought tends to promote—this idea of absolute perfection in society. I don’t believe in that, and I’m not even sure I’d want to live in such a society. I’m interested in what makes people’s lives humane and manageable. They can’t be perfected, but it is within our power to make lives more bearable. And that’s what I think about when I consider the immigrant.

My mother was an immigrant, and I believe that when she came here [to the United Kingdom], her life was far from perfect. However, there were systems in place that made our lives bearable and more tolerable for new arrivals than they are now. The little hospitality my mother received has now been revoked.

That’s what interests me: people’s lack of imagination. If you only believe in ideal states, you don’t spend much time trying to build just ones. So I’m always thinking about what can be done and what is reasonable—what kind of hospitality can be offered, what can be understood. What do we owe these strangers, knowing always that the possibility of becoming a stranger is in front of all of us right now? The climate crisis means any of us could be a stranger tomorrow.

EB: Dead and Alive is organized thematically rather than chronologically. From your section on “Eyeballing,” which has several essays that invite the reader to observe with care, to “Confessing,” which tempts the reader to question superficial understandings of multiculturalism. How did you decide on the book’s curatorial approach?

ZS: I say what I see. This is about observing things, this is about thinking about things. This is about confessing or speaking from the heart. I don’t overthink those things. Much of what I do is subconscious. I’m trying not to get in my own way. That’s risky too because it can be embarrassing. A lot of what I write, I think, might be embarrassing to others. But that’s part of the risk. People tend to be very careful, or they’re thinking about their careers. But when I write, I just genuinely focus on what I’m creating. I try to keep that mindset. I know I have a job, of course, but I try not to think about that when I’m writing. When I picked those essay sections, it was just like what you do as a kid: say what you see. And that’s exactly what I saw when I looked at them.