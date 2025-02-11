Feature / Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Voice From the Past The Pakistani qawwali icon sang words written centuries ago and died decades ago. He’s got a new album out.

(David Levenson / Getty Images)

This article appears in the March 2025 issue, with the headline “A Voice From the Past.”

In June 2021, in a Nissen hut in the middle of Wiltshire, England, less than 30 miles from Stonehenge, Odhrán Mullan was looking through the archives of Real World Records. A project manager for the record label, which was created in 1989 by the musical polymath Peter Gabriel, Mullan spotted a tape that immediately sparked his interest. “Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan—Trad Album” was all it said on the cover. “I was always browsing, and I would spend a lot of afternoons after lunch there,” Mullan says. “I knew that would be the ultimate find—a Nusrat unreleased thing.”

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the best-known qawwali singer of all time, died in 1997, two days after the 50th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence. After a career that spanned more than three decades, he had achieved immortality as the voice of a nation, often bearing the title Ustad, a word roughly equivalent to maestro or teacher. Khan’s stature was such that he was sometimes spoken about in the same terms as the saints he venerated through his music, the lyrics of which are drawn from Sufi poetry. His Pakistani biography, written by Ahmed Aqil Rubi, is punctuated with anecdotes of supernatural import, including miraculous escapes from deadly accidents and moments of spiritually exalted clairvoyance. (In one such tale, Khan dreams of a city in India that he has never visited but is able to describe in sufficient detail for his companions to identify as Ajmer Sharif; in another, a rural mystic makes him smoke four cigarettes before informing him that he has made Khan the king of East, West, North and South.)

Qawwali, which originated in the 13th century, is a style of music that’s unique to the Indian subcontinent. It is choral in nature, with a group leader joined by as many as a dozen supporting vocalists, known as the “party.” For centuries, those voices would have been heard unaccompanied, because of a prohibition against instrumentation in orthodox Islam. Today, most ensembles include a harmonium, a reed organ similar to an accordion that was introduced to India in the late 19th century, and tablas, a set of hand drums, while the rest of the party claps along in unison. Khan’s emergence in the 1960s brought the genre into modernity, not unlike the revival of medieval folk music that was happening in Great Britain at around the same time. He captured the imaginations not just of Pakistanis at home but of members of the South Asian diaspora abroad.

After the rest of the world discovered Khan in the 1990s, the acclaim was almost as breathlessly reverent as it was in his home country. The Village Voice rock critic Robert Christgau called him “the most awesome singer in the known universe,” and the singer Jeff Buckley compared him to God, Buddha, and Elvis. Khan is to qawwali what Paco de Lucía is to flamenco: at once its most famous export and a figure of gargantuan influence at home.

Conscious of Khan’s importance to the Real World brand, Mullan was eager to investigate the contents of the tape, which had been recorded in 1990, on the cusp of the artist’s global breakthrough. But before anyone could listen to it, the tape had to be baked, a process that involves sealing it in a controlled environment and heating it to between 130 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This treatment temporarily removes any moisture that has accumulated on the tape and allows it to be fed through the rollers of a tape machine. Once the music had been digitized, the staff at Real World Records sent the recording to Khan’s former manager, Rashid Din, who checked the four tracks against the rest of Khan’s repertoire. “He was able to say categorically that one track, ‘Ya Gaus Ya Meeran’—nobody had heard it before or since,” Mullan says. “And it just turns out that musically it’s quite a unique track, and the rhythms of the tabla and everything is just so unusual from the rest of his work.”

Last fall, Real World released the recording as Chain of Light, which becomes Khan’s final studio album, 34 years after it was recorded and 27 years after the singer’s death. Today, Khan’s legacy is undeniable, to the point that the pieces that form the bulk of the modern qawwali repertoire were almost all made famous by him. Though qawwali is a devotional music, Khan was responsible for taking it from the shrine to the record shop, turning it into a genre that could be enjoyed in a secular context. His use of sargam (a technique in which the voice is used like an instrument to improvise within the structure of the composition) to complement the music’s devotional aspects gave it an exploratory quality with immediate appeal to fans of modern jazz or psychedelic rock. To Khan’s hundreds of millions of fans in India and Pakistan and his admirers dotted across the West, the new material on Chain of Light amounts to a musical resurrection.

Life of the party: Khan with members of his ensemble in a TV appearance in 1989. (Tim Hall / Redferns)

“Ya Gaus Ya Meeran,” meaning “O Helper, O Exalted One” in Urdu, is a composition in Raag Bhairav. In the music of the subcontinent, a raag is a melodic framework that’s comparable to a scale, but far more complex and prescriptive: It lays out the combinations in which the notes are to be arranged, lists the notes that must be given emphasis, and includes esoteric details like the time of day when a given raag is considered most effective. Bhairav is an ancient raag that includes the same notes as the double harmonic major, a scale that Western musicians tend to use when they want to evoke an Arabian or Moorish feel, as in Claude Debussy’s “La soirée dans Grenade” or, more recently, Dick Dale’s 1962 surf rock instrumental “Misirlou.” In “Ya Gaus Ya Meeran,” the music is the setting for a venerative poem about Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint and scholar who preached in 12th-century Baghdad.

There is no universally agreed-upon definition of Sufism, but it typically refers to an Islamic devotional system that advocates the forging of a personal bond with Allah. Though it can be traced back to the years immediately after Muhammad’s death in 632 ce, Sufism truly flourished in the ninth and 10th centuries, part of the period sometimes referred to as the golden age of Islam. Sufis tend to emphasize God’s love rather than his justice and believe that the soul has the power to feel the divine presence in all things. The drinking of wine, for instance, is a recurring motif in Sufi poetry and literature; even though alcohol is prohibited in Islam, the intoxicating properties of wine are used as a metaphor to describe the ecstasy of spiritual enlightenment—one often invoked in the work of the best-known Sufi poet, Jalaluddin Rumi.

Sufism is transmitted from master to disciple in a silsilah, or chain, that is often traced all the way back to Muhammad, and this spiritual genealogy has made the veneration of preachers a cornerstone of Sufi art and music. In the subcontinent, qawwali developed over successive centuries of Muslim rule as the artistic arm of Sufism, which was patronized by the Muslim ruling elite because its similarities with Hindu mysticism made it an effective tool for nation-building. Since music has always played a significant role in Hindu worship, qawwali became the medium through which preachers were able to spread the message of Islam in medieval India—a practice carried out at Sufi centers, usually shrines built in veneration of particular saints or preachers.

These Sufi centers have become repositories of power in the modern era. According to a study by the economists Adeel Malik and Rinchan Ali Mirza, there are about 60 such shrines in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, controlled by families who use their centuries-old religious authority to influence large voting blocs of disciples. Some “saintly descendants” run for office themselves, the most famous example being Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Imran Khan’s government from 2018 to 2022. In order to maintain these Sufi shrines, the ethnomusicologist Regula Burckhardt Qureshi notes in her book Sufi Music of India and Pakistan, “saintly representatives rely on service professionals who are attached to their shrine by hereditary right.” Qawwals, who make up part of this indentured milieu, “stand in a servile or ‘client’ relationship of dependence to the shrine descendants.” To some extent, that dynamic persists today.

Breaking through: Khan with Jeff Buckley backstage after a concert at New York’s Town Hall in 1995. (Jack Vartoogian / Getty Images)

Before Khan rose to international fame, qawwals tended to earn the bulk of their living by performing in mehfils, or salons, for the rich and the powerful. Khan, along with stars like the Sabri Brothers and Aziz Mian, was one of very few exceptions. Even today, the weakness of copyright law in Pakistan and the attendant culture of piracy means that most musicians are unable to rely on royalties and remain dependent on patronage.