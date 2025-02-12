Books & the Arts / Parents and Children The uncomfortable genius of Mike Leigh. The Uncomfortable Genius of Mike Leigh In “Hard Truths,” Leigh reminds us that a family dinner can tell the story of a whole society.

A still from Hard Truths. (Courtesy of Mongrel Media)

A spring morning on a quiet street in suburban North London. Inside an immaculate—indeed, compulsively clean—house, a middle-aged Black woman named Pansy (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) wakes up screaming. What was her nightmare? Does she live one? Could she be one? Hard Truths, Mike Leigh’s first film in six years, has a title that lends itself to multiple meanings and a protagonist whose complexity invites them.

Approaching his 82nd birthday, Leigh is not only the finest living British filmmaker but also the most Dickensian. Sensitive to social inequities and somewhat didactic, he is deeply invested in what George Orwell termed Dickens’s “cult of ‘character’”—or, as Leigh would put it, “character actors.” He populates his world, nearly always London, with a vivid assortment of creepy loners, nutty foreigners, sullen slugs, grotesque strivers, sloppy drunks, alienated teenagers, and malcontent misfits, along with a measure of sturdy, cheerful salt-of-the-earth types.

Although clearly a man of the left, Leigh (like Dickens) is less interested in society than human nature. Some of his characters are great creations: Johnny, the nihilistic, motormouthed autodidact of Naked; the eponymous warm-hearted abortionist in Vera Drake; Poppy, the relentlessly upbeat kindergarten teacher who animates Happy-Go-Lucky.

A student of socialist realism might term Poppy an offbeat “positive hero,” innately attuned to the common good. That’s not Pansy, played by Jean-Baptiste with agonized conviction. An antipode to the ever-cheerful, naturally altruistic Poppy, Pansy is paranoid, pessimistic, and obsessive, an acid-tongued kvetch given to hilarious if humorless invective. Five minutes into Hard Truths, she’s bludgeoning her silent husband and son with a diatribe against pet dogs whose owners swaddle them in coats, babies with pockets in their onesies, and neighborhood do-gooders: It’s impossible to go in and out of the supermarket, she rages, without encountering “grinning, cheerful charity workers loitering out there demanding your hard-earned cash.”

Dickens mined his childhood trauma for material. So too Leigh, who has spoken of the family “screaming matches” he endured as a boy growing up in a working-class suburb of Manchester and in an observant Jewish home, the son of a demanding, opinionated doctor who, Leigh has said, not only discouraged his interest in drawing but prescribed psychotherapy to cure his artistic ambitions. Family dinners, Leigh told an interviewer, gave him “a lifetime’s ammunition” for his filmmaking.

Leigh made his first feature, a comedy-drama provocatively called Bleak Moments, in 1971 and his second over a decade later, when, after extensive work in British TV, he emerged with a trio of seriocomic, actor-driven features, all dealing with the domestic lives of working-class and déclassé Londoners. First came Meantime in 1983, followed by High Hopes in 1988, and Life Is Sweet in 1990. Each explicitly or implicitly criticized Margaret Thatcher’s supply-side economics, but Leigh’s praxis was at least as radical as his politics. His films, like those of the pioneering independent John Cassavetes, were genuinely experimental: Their scripts were founded on collective improvisations and refined over weeks or even months of rehearsals, a process that, in describing her work in Hard Truths, Jean-Baptiste compared to psychoanalysis.

Naked, Leigh’s bleakly funny, often repellent 1993 masterpiece, dusted off a well-known British film trope: the “angry young man.” Embodied by David Thewlis, the film’s newly homeless anti-hero rants his way to the end of the night, sexually exploiting whatever women are luckless enough to cross his path. Thewlis won the acting award at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, while Leigh was named best director and became a festival fixture. His next film, Secrets & Lies, was a character-driven dramatic comedy in which a Black adoptee (Jean-Baptiste in her first real movie role) discovers her white birth mother; it won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and reaped five Oscar nominations.

Through the 1990s and into the 21st century, Leigh continued to make semi-comic class-conscious ensemble films—all, save Vera Drake, set in present-day London. At the same time, Leigh expanded his oeuvre to include British “heritage films.” The unexpected and delightful Topsy-Turvy told the story of Gilbert and Sullivan creating The Mikado; Mr. Turner rewarded Leigh regular Timothy Spall, usually an amiable troll, with the role of the visionary 19th-century painter J.M.W. Turner; Peterloo, the most ambitious (and, by far, the costliest) production of Leigh’s career, essayed the historical epic, complete with authentic Lancashire dialect.