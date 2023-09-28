Books & the Arts / Why You Can’t Buy Lydia Davis’s New Book on Amazon Our Strangers is more than a beguiling collection of short fiction: It represents a stand against what might be killing the book industry.

Lydia Davis, 2018. (Photo by Pedro Martin Gonzalez Castillo / Getty Images)

Lydia Davis’s stories are like Fabergé eggs: miniature and intricate and, more often than not, flawless. She’s an essayist, infrequent novelist, translator of writers including Proust and Flaubert, and, most of all, the reigning English-language master of the very short story. Her collections are both wry and bighearted, abstract and autobiographical. They are consistently fascinated with the mundane: She might write about a shopping list, a train ride, a bad but uneventful meal. Reading them means standing at the boundaries of story and essay, story and poem, story and scribbled note. What makes these short stories? you may ask yourself on leafing through one of her books. Keep reading, though, and before long, the question will become: Why didn’t I know this was how stories could be?

In her latest collection, Our Strangers, Davis does not stray from form. Its longest stories are a handful of pages; its shortest, a handful of clauses. Its ideas and preoccupations link and tangle, sometimes explicitly. Some stories comment subtly on Davis’s overall style, such as “Winter Letter,” a rambling update from a mother to her adult kids that includes the aside: “I know this isn’t too fascinating, but it’s our life.” It isn’t unusual for her stories to blur fiction and Davis’s own private reality. In “Addie and the Chili,” the narrator, reflecting on her efforts to turn a memory into a story, observes that it’s hard to do so because, “as is true of many stories in real life, not much had happened. All that happened was that certain emotions had shifted around from person to person over that hour or so.”

Some of Davis’s stories also highlight their relationship to each other, such as “More Corrections,” which takes the form of—or maybe just is—feedback from the author to a copy editor, or vice versa, about Our Strangers. There are recurring bits, like “Claims to Fame,” which run only a few sentences long and are supposed to tell the reader why a public figure is famous. “Claim to Fame #2: Karl Marx” reads, in its entirety: “Karl Marx and my father both had daughters. Both daughters grew up to become translators. Both translated Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary.” Even in a snippet this small, Davis’s precision is apparent. The story telescopes around the word “both,” which goes from sitting in the middle of the first sentence, hardly necessary, to being the subject of the third. Subtly but noticeably, Davis insists on that both—which is, of course, an insistence that the claim is valid, that the link between the speaker’s father and Karl Marx is real.

Our Strangers is, thematically, all about tenuous similarities and relationships like this one. Its speakers and the people they report on are constantly stumbling into strangers who remind them of themselves, or who intrigue them beyond reason, or who they find themselves relying on. In “Sabbath Story #1: Circuit Breaker” and “Sabbath Story #2: Minyan,” religious Jews ask passersby to help them comply with ritual commandments (not flipping a switch on Shabbat; assembling a group of 10 men for prayer). In “Pardon the Intrusion,” members of what seems like a neighborhood forum give and receive all kinds of mundane assistance; in one section of the title story, which is among the collection’s longest, a woman named Gertie regularly visits a neighbor with dementia with “little jobs for him.” His “favorite” job “was to count out piles of pennies and fit them into the paper rolls provided by the bank…. Sometimes she had no more pennies for him to package. Then, at home, she would secretly undo the paper rolls, pour out the pennies, and take them back.” Such small kindnesses are the building blocks of Our Strangers and, perhaps, of Davis’s broader outlook. Certainly, she values community and connection—which is part of why Our Strangers will be the first new release by a major American writer that is designed to never be purchased on Amazon.

It’s been a long time since Davis used Amazon herself. “Long ago,” she told me in a phone interview, “in the ’90s, I was more innocent and I bought books through Amazon.” But the more she learned about the company’s labor abuses, environmental impact, and harmful effects on small businesses, the more distressed she got. She quit using Amazon and grew increasingly dedicated to shopping at local businesses. “We all have to have a stake in our community and an investment in our community,” she said, “and I don’t feel that Amazon has a stake in anything except its own profit.” Unsurprisingly, Davis has an especially keen sense of community where books and bookstores are concerned. For her, an independent bookstore is “the heart of a community, and it made me furious that bookstores were being outsold or undercut by this bully, Amazon.”

Davis isn’t the only author to warn their readers against Amazon. In 2021, Dave Eggers announced that his novel The Every would be released in hardcover at independent bookstores six weeks before any copies would be made available on Amazon, and that Amazon would only get paperbacks. His explanation: “I don’t like bullies.” After Davis heard this news, she realized that she could go even further. At the time, her second collection of nonfiction, Essays Two, was en route to stores, but she decided that her next book would not be sold on Amazon at all. She had no idea how to make that happen, but she was determined. “I’d do anything,” she told me. “I would not publish it if necessary.”

Davis didn’t have to go quite that far, but she did need to leave her longtime publishing house, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, which couldn’t get around its parent company Macmillan’s distribution agreements with Amazon. Other presses said the same: It just wasn’t possible for them to avoid the company. At that point, Davis’s agent, Denise Shannon, sought help from Andy Hunter, an experienced independent publisher and Amazon opponent. In early 2020, Hunter launched Bookshop.org, an online book-buying platform that funnels 30 percent of each sale to its affiliate bookstores. Shannon thought Hunter might have some ideas about where to take Our Strangers.

Very quickly, Hunter had a vision for releasing Davis’s stories without Amazon—or, for that matter, any publishing operation. Bookshop had never released a book itself and had no plans to do so. Still, Hunter understood how that side of the business worked, having spent time as a publisher at Soft Skull and running the small publisher Catapult before launching Bookshop. Besides, he told me, he was eager both to work with Davis and to “reward her for trying to support bookstores with the book instead of selling it on Amazon. Just the idea that that wasn’t possible, that every book had to be sold on Amazon in order to exist, was offensive to me. I wanted to prove that it could be done.”