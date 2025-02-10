Books & the Arts / Past and Future The art and automatons of Kara Walker. The Art and Automatons of Kara Walker Walker’s new installation at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art offers us visions from both the past and future.

Kara Walker, Fortuna and the Immortality Garden (Machine), 2024 © Kara Walker.

(Installation view, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; photo: Fredrik Nilsen Studio)

This article appears in the March 2025 issue.

Kara Walker has created a new work of art, which is big news. One of the most celebrated artists working in the United States today, Walker is also one of the most provocative, which means she frequently has the opportunity to create challenging work on a substantial scale. She is one of the youngest recipients of a MacArthur “genius” grant, which she received at the age of 28, only three years after her first significant exhibition and before going on to put up solo exhibitions at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Walker’s new installation, for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, is her third major public commission in the past decade, following 2014’s A Subtlety, or the Marvelous Sugar Baby, a gargantuan sugar sphinx with the head of a kerchiefed Black woman displayed in a soon-to-be-demolished former Domino Sugar plant on the Brooklyn waterfront, and 2019’s Fons Americanus, a monumental fountain parodying London’s Queen Victoria Memorial and a meditation on the history of Britain’s maritime empire.

The new work, bearing the lengthy title (typical for Walker) Fortuna and the Immortality Garden (Machine) / A Respite for the Weary Time-Traveler. / Featuring a Rite of Ancient Intelligence Carried out by The Gardeners / Toward the Continued Improvement of the Human Specious / by Kara E-Walker, is quieter and more intimate than her two previous public commissions. It’s novel in other ways too. Departing from the plantation, where Walker has often found her motifs, it turns instead to a field closely associated with the Bay Area—robotics. In a ground-floor gallery open to the unticketed public, eight Black automatons invite us to reflect on the human and nonhuman histories of racialized labor, offering a cryptic message about our own liberation.

Although Walker’s practice has recently emphasized drawing and painting alongside her large-scale public commissions, her best-known and most recognizable works are her cut-paper murals. Their figures, seen in profile and snipped from black paper, recall the silhouette portraits of the early 19th century. While this pre-photographic mode of image-making was associated more with the parlor than the plantation, Walker slices paper fragments from the antebellum imaginary, crafting violent follies that show up starkly against gallery walls. Amid hoary oaks draped with Spanish moss, beneath moons crossed by wisps of cloud, deep in the murk of swamps, unimaginable deeds transpire.

Critics often employ long chains of verbs to describe the frenzied activity of Walker’s paper compositions. The subjects of these harum-scarum scenes penetrate and fellate each another, fart and defecate, give birth and nurse infants. They eat, fight, mutilate, and dismember, inflicting highly innovative tortures upon one another, and often flee, abscond, or escape. These are Boschian orgies of sex and violence, equally comic and nightmarish.

Strings of racist epithets are also frequently enlisted in descriptions of Walker’s work. Her scenes are populated with mammies, pickaninnies, sambos, mandingos, and Uncle Toms. The writer and theorist Christina Sharpe has noted that these caricatures have attracted critics’ attention to a far greater degree than the white plantation masters and mistresses, overseers, Southern belles, and Confederates that appear with almost equal frequency in Walker’s work, suggesting that observers have been overly eager to consume salacious racial tropes. Yet in Walker’s visions, white and Black characters alike are literally entwined and conceptually entangled in the psychic residues of slavery, mired in the accompanying pleasures and perversities.

Those among Walker’s artistic contemporaries who have also turned to historical visual languages have done so in order to wrest the codes of representation that bespeak power, prestige, accomplishment, and pride from the white and wealthy patrons and subjects of Western art. Kehinde Wiley, for example, borrows the scale and format of 18th-century grand-manner portraiture and the motifs and poses of history and religious paintings to apply them to his Black subjects, who become contemporary royals, aristocrats, saints, and martyrs.

Walker’s historical citations point in a different direction, however. Her borrowings aren’t from fine art so much as from popular media, public spectacle, and the other second-class visual cultures of the 19th and 20th centuries. Her motifs and themes come from satirical prints, caricature, minstrelsy, and pornography, while her body of work reprises the panorama, the calliope (a kind of steam-powered circus organ), puppet and magic-lantern shows, and shadow plays. The titles and descriptions Walker appends to her work are also drawn from the past, often mimicking the sensationalizing and long-winded bombast of a theatrical broadside. In these titles, she names herself a “Negress” of “Noteworthy Talent” or “Unusual Ability,” ventriloquizing a period voice to suggest that her race and gender are as compelling an attraction as the work itself.

Despite the inventions and absurdities in Walker’s compositions, her approach also reflects a kind of historical fidelity. Black people were almost never the subjects of the illustrious portraits that Wiley riffs on, but they did appear with frequency in the popular entertainments that Walker’s art evokes. Rather than recast elements of historical visual culture into images of liberation, she stays with the history. That makes her a very different artist from someone like Betye Saar, who in 1972 transformed Aunt Jemima into an icon of resistance by arming her with a rifle. Instead of forcing racialized images to take on new meanings, Walker reminds us of their unbroken power.

This approach has been met with considerable criticism, including from other Black woman artists, such as Saar and the abstract painter Howardena Pindell. In 1997, Saar sent over 200 letters to artists, curators, writers, and politicians objecting to Walker’s art and asking them to ensure that it was not exhibited to the public. Saar and her supporters said that Walker’s deployment of stereotypes ended up doing little more than gratifying racist fantasies, reinscribing the fictions that their own and earlier generations of African Americans had worked to erase. To them, Walker’s work seemed to reject the responsibility of Black art to uplift the community, honor historical struggle, and uphold the integrity of Black selfhood.