A Modern-Day Fable for the Tenant Class

Hilary Leichter's fiction examines contemporary crises like work and inequality through the lens of magical realism. Her latest novel, Terrace Story, is a parable about the family and housing.

A New York apartment building. (Photo by Walker Evans / Heritage Art/Heritage Images / via Getty Image)

In Hilary Leichter’s Terrace Story, a family of three in a large city struggles to find enough space to live comfortably. Annie, Edward, and their baby, Rose, have just moved. Before they became parents, Annie and Edward lived in a nice apartment with a view of a tree, but a rent increase forced them to move into a cheap, cramped apartment without any view at all. They are a dual-income couple struggling to climb the corporate ladder and provide for their daughter. When Annie returns to her nondescript office job after maternity leave, she finds that her coworker Stephanie has taken on most of her clients. Instead of indulging in jealousy or suspicion, Annie invites Stephanie over to christen their new, less-nice apartment. Stephanie suggests they go eat outside. But the apartment, Annie and Edward tell her, doesn’t have an outdoor space. Unfazed, Stephanie opens a closet door that somehow, magically, now leads to a terrace. A few nights later, after discovering that they can’t get to the terrace on their own, Annie and Edward begin inviting Stephanie over for dinner just to have access to this new alternate life. But they don’t yet understand why Stephanie desires to be a part of their family: They only see a single woman alone in the city, someone who is trying to meet her material and emotional needs without a family of her own.

As Stephanie becomes a larger part of their lives, Annie’s importance begins to shrink. Her husband seems enamored with their new friend; the stories he tells at dinner and his very gaze exclude Annie. Baby Rose, meanwhile, is doted on by Stephanie. Maybe Annie is just being paranoid, but she can’t shake the feeling that Stephanie is trying to replace her: At work, Stephanie has already gotten Annie demoted, and at home, Edward seems a little too interested in her. When Annie is finally laid off, her hunch that Stephanie is trying to supplant her is borne out when she invites her over for dinner one last time. While Annie is in the apartment and Stephanie, Edward, and Rose are on the terrace, Stephanie closes the door from the outside. When Annie tries to reopen the door, they’ve all vanished. Her family has been stolen. Annie struggles to find the right word for what she feels. It’s just on the tip of her tongue.

This is a characteristic setup for Hilary Leichter’s novels: Her work explores the futility of labor and the limitations of motherhood. Somewhere between modern-day fable and anti-capitalist parable, Terrace Story explores what it takes to keep a family together.

In Leichter’s fiction, we’re already living in a postapocalyptic world, and her magical realism only emphasizes its stark conditions: Everyone’s trying to scrape by, and the lengths one will go to make ends meet strain the bounds of reality itself.

In her first novel, Temporary, an expansion of a short story that originally appeared in n+1, Leichter follows a woman who has “a shorthand kind of career. Short tasks, short stays, short skirts.” She tumbles from one comically threatening gig to the next, impersonating businessmen, pirates, mothers, and assassins. Between assignments, the unnamed narrator calls her chorus of “boyfriends” and tries to remember the stories her mother told her about the very first temping agency. Across this topsy-turvy world of temporary work, the narrator struggles to not just make rent but also find a sense of belonging. During one job, she even takes the form of a human barnacle. “How long is the lifespan of a barnacle?” she wonders.

While Temporary explores the narrator’s progressive immiseration one job at a time, Terrace Story zooms out to examine multiple origin stories. In the second section of the book, Annie’s parents, George and Lydia, are revealed to live in the same kind of economic precarity that she and her husband did. Annie’s family serves as just one example of all families alienated by capitalism. Lydia never wanted to be a mother, and she struggles to adjust to parenting. Meanwhile, George carries on a long-term affair, and his unfaithfulness eventually forces Lydia to respond in kind. As Annie’s family crumbles, she begins to drift in and out of daydreams. She wants to imagine a world where her parents stay together, a world where she might be granted the dream of a perfect nuclear family. Instead, her father dies, leaving her with yet another loss to contemplate.