Henri Bergson's philosophy for our times. Henri Bergson's States of Change Why did one of the early 20th century's most famous philosophers go out of fashion?

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the March 2025 issue.

Fama is a fickle deity. at the turn of the 20th century, Henri Bergson was one of the most famous people in the world, and certainly the most famous philosopher. Enormous crowds attended his lectures at the Collège de France in Paris—there are photographs of people thronging the street outside the college, scaling ladders and even standing on windowsills to try to catch a scrap of la leçon du maître. When he visited New York in 1913 to speak at Columbia University, so many turned out to hear him that Broadway experienced its first traffic jam.

This is hard for us to understand today, since Bergson is forgotten by all save a few specialists and enthusiasts. But thanks to Emily Herring’s fascinating and lively biography, Herald of a Restless World—the first in English, according to the publisher’s blurb—we are reminded just how much Bergson’s philosophy, although as hard to pin down as the poetry of Mallarmé and as shimmeringly elusive as an impressionist painting, has to say to us in our afflicted age. On the one hand, today the old Newtonian certainties that science used to lay claim to are crumbling, or indeed have crumbled; and on the other, bewilderingly swift advances in technology threaten not only our jobs but, as it often seems, our very souls. Bergson in his day was widely misrepresented as being anti-science, but he did have many questions, some of them awkward, to put to the scientists, and to science itself, with its claims to thoroughgoing rigor and unchallengeable verity.

Henri Bergson was born in Paris in 1859 to a Jewish family with Polish roots—the name was originally Bereksohn. His father was a composer and pianist; his mother, Katherine Levison, was an Englishwoman and the daughter of a doctor. Consequently, from his earliest years Henri was fluent in French and English. He first attended Jewish schools, but he abandoned religion in his teenage years.

Although his parents had moved to London, Bergson entered the highly regarded Lycée Condorcet in Paris and was, as Herring writes, “raised by institutions more so than by his parents. Like the organisms in Darwin’s theory [of evolution], the child Henri had to adapt and build resilience to survive.” This institutional upbringing may account, at least to an extent, for the adult Bergson’s tentativeness in general and his desire for privacy in particular. Bergson was adept at getting to know the right people and saying the right things to them. But he was also a shy, if astute, networker.

During his school years, Bergson proved to be a brilliant student, one who, according to his own claim, hardly had to study at all: “I only needed to follow a demonstration on the blackboard once to master it completely; I never had to memorise my lessons at home.” The truth of these assertions was shown when, as a boy, he came up with a solution to a problem in geometry set by no less an intellect than Pascal, a problem that had defeated Pascal’s great contemporary, the mathematician Pierre de Fermat. As Herring writes, “In his mind’s eye, [Bergson] could ‘see’ the relationships between the properties of geometric figures as clearly as most people could see objects in space.”

For Bergson, then, one of the chief properties of reality is its haecceity, its graspable thereness; another, perhaps more significant property is that the world and everything in it are in a constant state of change. What Bergson found unsatisfactory in science, both ancient and modern, was its tendency to “seek the reality of things above time, beyond what moves and changes.” Rather than seeking out a Platonic sphere of ideal forms and eternal verities, Bergson advocated for a philosophy that was set firmly on the common ground where humans live and have their being—even if that ground was constantly shifting.

In his most successful and famous book, Creative Evolution, Bergson wrote: “For a conscious being, to exist is to change, to change is to mature, to mature is to go on endlessly creating oneself.” This grand vision of change was a doctrine that perfectly chimed with the spirit of his age, an age in which the stability of the 19th century was disintegrating under the pressure of new advances in physics and biology and new movements in society and the arts. That this world of novel and creative disorderliness was heading toward the catastrophe of the Great War, not even a mind as keenly attuned to the music of time as Bergson’s could foresee.

In 1878, Bergson left the Lycée Condorcet and won entry to the École Normale Supérieure, the most exclusive university in France. “Of all the universities in the world,” Herring writes, “none has ever boasted a higher concentration of Nobel laureates per capita as the École.” In time, Bergson’s name would be added to that roll of honor.

It was at the École Normale Supér- ieure that Bergson befriended and became amiable rivals with Jean Jaurès, the socialist thinker and activist who would go on to cofound the influential socialist newspaper L’Humanité and eventually one of France’s most prominent socialists. Indeed, in 1913, the year in which Bergson caused that traffic jam on Broadway, Jaurès addressed a crowd of 150,000 protesters in Paris opposed to the coming war.

At the École, the two young men were the unquestionable stars: They knew it, and so did everybody else. In their third and final year, they sat for the agrégation, the exam that was (and remains, as Herring notes) “a necessary stepping stone for anyone aspiring to an academic career” in France. On the day of the oral section of the examination, which was open to the public, Jaurès won by popular acclaim, but in the actual vote he lost out to Bergson, “and their rivalry remained intact.” It is a fascinating question as to how their relationship would have further developed—would Jaurès have had a decisive influence on Bergson’s views of the world, of politics and society? But what might have followed is impossible to know: In the years after the École, Jaurès became a founder of France’s Socialist Party and a vocal opponent of the militarism that erupted at the start of World War I, before he was assassinated in 1914 by a French nationalist.