Books & the Arts / Helen Garner’s Alienating Domesticity In her novel The Children’s Bach, the Australian writer conjures a relentless portrait of the comforts and restrictions of family life.

A model home in Sydney, 1968. (Photo by Ronald Leslie Stewart/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

The houses were full of what she described as “disciplined hippies.” There were single mothers with small kids, cooperative men, and boyfriends who’d overstayed their welcome. The tasks were divvied up equally. In the summertime, they would bundle up their towels and goggles and bike to the local pool. Under these communal arrangements, separated from her first husband and caring for their young child, the Australian writer Helen Garner wrote her debut novel, Monkey Grip. For a year, she sat at Melbourne’s State Library, moving around bits of her diary to produce what would become the book—a slanted vision of inner-city bohemia, about a young mother living in a Melbourne sharehouse, desperately in love with a scrawny heroin addict.

Experiments in caregiving and living with others (as well as the single mother’s support benefit she received from the government) made Garner’s early writing possible. They would also become the pervasive subjects of nearly all of her work, a mass of novels, journalism, screenplays, diaries, and essays. Seclusion rarely registers in Garner’s books: She is invested in the muck of collective life, with all of its brutalities, ironies, and ambivalences. In her fiction, these relations play out in the home, a place elastic and unstable, where people are constantly being brought in or shoved out. A couple is never just a couple; there are kids and sisters and friends and former partners to look after. Even when she stopped writing about the interchangeable intimacies of the sharehouse, Garner examined relationships and obligations in flux, the strange new clusters that could form under such mercurial circumstances.

It’s as if the sticky fingerprints of the era’s unrealized promises of freedom, sex, and reconfigured families could never fully be scrubbed off. They are all over The Children’s Bach, Garner’s second and best novel, in which the sedate joys and monotonous order of family life are shaken and, eventually, fall to pieces. With its slippery form and flickering perspectives, the novel offers its own kind of disturbance to the conventions of the domestic drama. The Children’s Bach inverts Goethe’s famous description of chamber music as “rational people conversing”: In Garner’s hands, it becomes a clamor of voices, images, and instruments that prove to be unreliable and full of doubt. Love and understanding are fought for anyway.

First published in Australia in 1984, The Children’s Bach opens with a photograph of Alfred Lord Tennyson and his family, plastered up on a kitchen wall, blotted in grease and in constant threat of falling down. The kitchen is presided over by Dexter and Athena Fox, who live in a ramshackle but sweet suburban Melbourne home with their two young sons: the booming and chatty Arthur, and Billy, an autistic boy prone to fits, who sings but does not speak.

The couple love each other, but their lives are airless and unvarying, passion smothered under the snug embrace of domesticity. Dexter is relentlessly joyful, roaring arias from Don Giovanni at the top of his lungs and offering old-fashioned polemics (“I hate modern life…. Modern American manners”). Athena is more searching, and a little sad. Her free time is spent at home, teaching herself the piano. She is not good, and her fumblings at the keyboard mostly fill her with shame—but then, on rare occasions, a glimmer of musicality appears: “Even under her ignorant fingers those simple chords rang like a shout of triumph, and she would run to stick her hot face out the window.”

The couple’s shared, sealed-off existence is pierced when Dexter runs into an old college friend at the airport: Elizabeth, a cynic and occasional klepto. Unlike Dexter, who worships the past (“he used it to knit meaning into the mess of everything”), Elizabeth would prefer to shed its humiliating residues and forgo nostalgia. Her mother has just died, and now she must care for Vicki, her 17-year-old sister, who has abandoned her schooling overseas.

The sisters, bound together by duty, infiltrate the Foxes’ lives, where responsibility to one another takes a different shape: compact but crumpled, triviality lost in the folds of endless labor. Then another pair edges in. There is Philip, Elizabeth’s boyfriend, a charming, faithless musician, and his daughter, a tween cellist named Poppy. The tenuous divide between the nuclear family and the “rough sexual world that lies outside” begins to cave in.

At 160 pages, this slender novel has been whittled down to a point, with edges that are sharp and wounding. Garner envelops her characters in secrecy, only to swerve into startling disclosure, the lashings of inner ugliness. What astonishes, even now, is her nonjudgmental attitude. Her characters are given free rein to think and act viciously, without getting caught in the net of pithy moralism. Abraded compassion and empathy’s coarse limits bristle on the page. In one scene, Vicki takes Billy for a walk, and in a “rapture of disgust” she imagines pushing him under a truck. Dragging the boy back to the Foxes’ home, she asks Athena if she has ever had the same sudden flare of violent fantasy. “Of course,” Athena says, “hundreds of times.” This is quintessential Garner: a renunciation of the belief in love and caretaking’s innate benevolence, and an attempt to expel shame’s stultifying effects.

Her characters cast enough judgment on one another anyway. Athena suffers the most: Her status as a mother caring for a child with a disability makes her ripe for others’ misperceptions; she is held up, with a kind of fetishistic fascination, as a paragon of humility. “Contained, without needs, never restless,” thinks Vicki, who is completely enamored with the Foxes’ household. In the eyes of her observers, Athena cooks and cleans with a type of easy grace, filling her home with the meek sounds of her elemental music.

No one wonders if this gracious nature might be the product of necessity. When Athena begins to stray from the home and take extended walks with Phillip, Garner provides one of the novel’s most crushing passages, pinning down what women must surrender in order to make even the most casual affair viable: