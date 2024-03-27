Books & the Arts / Fables of the Lone Star Liberal A HBO documentary series helmed by Lawrence Wright unknowingly paints a picture of a state incapable of understanding how radically it has changed since its hard-right turn.

(Courtesy of HBO)

A distinguished writer sits in an East Texas diner, chatting with the director Richard Linklater: They shake hands with locals and talk about Linklater’s family, the prison system, and the curious “oppositional personality” of radicals. Now, the writer is speaking in a museum gallery, his hands folded in his lap, explaining Texas’s relationship to slavery: While images play of Black people in cotton fields, he says that the “labor-intensive process” created an “investment” in keeping slaves. Later, we see the same writer gazing at the commercial traffic flowing through the US-Mexico border, his graying eyebrows knitted in concern.

This man is Lawrence Wright, a longtime member of Texas’s liberal intelligentsia who was recently designated with the role of guiding voice. Billed as the gimlet-eyed chronicler of Texas’s influence, Wright translates and explains the complexities of the state for a national audience from his perch at The New Yorker. This role came to fruition with his 2018 book, God Save Texas, a semi-memoir that hopscotched through the state’s history and present (from Spanish colonization and slavery to NAFTA and Donald Trump) to discern what draws people here and what gets them to stay. “Texas is a part of almost everything in modern America,” he writes, “the South, the West, the Plains, Hispanic and immigrant communities, the border, the divide between rural areas and the cities—what happens here tends to disproportionately affect the rest of the nation.” It’s a big claim, but we like it that way. All politics is local, after all, but we’re Texas.

In Wright’s view, Texas has “nurtured an immature political culture that has done terrible damage to the state and to the nation.” Hard to argue with that. Ruled by Republicans since 1994, Texas has wiped away any remnants of the New Deal order, replacing it with a gutted social safety net, an expansive prison system, deepening inequality, and an ever-more-authoritarian conservatism. Riding a wave of anti-“globalist” populism while reaping the rewards of the international economy, the icons of Texas’s hard-right turn—people like Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz—have grown increasingly unrecognizable to the liberals who believed that Ann Richards, the state’s last Democratic governor, was a sign that the long arc of history bent toward progress. (Never mind that Richards vocally supported NAFTA and prison expansion.) The epitaph on her tombstone, which Wright visits at the end of his book, is from her 1991 inaugural address, which reads: “Today we have a vision of Texas where opportunity knows no race, no gender, no color—a glimpse of what can happen in government if we simply open the doors and let the people in.” Ms. Richards, I have some bad news.

How to make sense of a place so renowned for its callousness today, let alone make a home here? This isn’t a question with a single answer, particularly for liberals shocked by each new right-wing transgression. Books like God Save Texas are attempts to narrativize this sense of displacement, pinpointing what sin must be atoned for—or at least understood—before reconciliation and progress can begin again. Now, with the help of HBO, Wright—in his role as producer—has passed the question to three Texan directors: the Oscar-nominated Richard Linklater, the Emmy-nominated Alex Stapleton, and the indie documentarian Iliana Sosa, each of whom unearths some of the contradictions and myths foundational to their home state and their respective hometowns. They do so with Wright’s assistance; he appears on-screen with them at various times, asking questions and providing insights. The resulting three-episode docuseries, also called God Save Texas, is as wounded, inept, and passive as one might expect of the cultural representatives of an unmoored movement incapable of responding effectively to the deepening crises at the state’s core.

HBO originally greenlighted a project titled God Save Texas as a drama series in 2014, with the screenplay to be written by Wright based on his 2005 play Sonny’s Last Shot. Wright had toyed with the script’s basic shape since Richards was in office. It follows Sonny Lamb, a moderate Republican state representative who breaks with his party on questions of gay rights and campaign-finance reform. (Last year, a representative did break with her party on questions of LGBTQ+ rights—only it was a Democrat joining Republicans to limit access to trans healthcare.) Eventually, HBO fell out of love with the drama idea and fired the executive on the series, at which point Wright contemplated turning Sonny’s story into a “musical podcast.” Thankfully, that never came to pass. Instead, he wrote a novel—call it a fantasy—Mr. Texas, published last year.

“This is what politics is really like,” Sonny thinks to himself in the novel. “It wasn’t about doing good, it was about being less awful.” Mr. Texas is billed as a comedy, but melancholy informs Sonny’s political maneuvering. As a moderate Republican, Sonny knows that “he would probably get primaried by one of the Nazi youth the dominionists were so capable of producing” and that he could “never pass for a Dem. Independents didn’t exist.” For Wright, therein lies the problem: no moderating force, no enlightened center! (For further evidence of this tendency of his, consider Wright’s recent chummy contribution to an article by Joe Nocera in The Free Press, Bari Weiss’s right-wing rag, where—from his vantage as a “Pulitzer Prize–winning” quoted source—he joins a chorus of wealthy conservatives to croak about the rise in “lawlessness” in Austin, apparently because police felt “alienated” by the protests in 2020 following George Floyd’s murder.) HBO may have discarded the fictional conceit in favor of a documentary when it revived the God Save Texas title, but the series inspired by Wright’s work is similarly blinkered: captured by a myth about the value of patient, incremental liberal politics that should be dead many times over by now but still lumbers on, permitting the right to determine the bounds of Texas liberalism. Indeed, for many longtime Texas liberals, politics froze in the 1990s. The rest of the world has drifted a long way since then, and it will continue to drift so long as we reach for old answers that have ceased to apply to what ails the state—and the country—today.

Huntsville is a small East Texas town with seven nearby prisons and thousands of prisoners, among whom nearly 1,000 death-row inmates have been murdered. It also inspired some of Linklater’s films—“mostly comedies,” he says somewhat shamefully. Many of his friends growing up here have either worked at a prison or spent time behind bars. Linklater excels at demonstrating the casual cruelty here, contrasting the prison town’s brutality with the rural community’s charm.

In one scene in Linklater’s episode of the HBO series, families wait under the shade of old oak trees for their loved ones to be released. One child among them, waiting for his dad, tells Linklater: “I haven’t really been able to play football with anybody, because, like, my grandma’s not really into football.” As one might expect from the director of Boyhood, Linklater has an eye for moments like these, imbued with emotion even if sometimes his subjects can’t quite find the words to express all they feel. With nearly double the running time of the other two episodes, Linklater has more expanse to let his subjects speak for themselves. We see college students walking to class while a prison siren blares, learn of inmates giving guards and their families free haircuts, and follow a corps of correction officers drawn from a growing community of African immigrants in search of stable jobs.

But when it comes time to think out loud about what changes to the prison system we in Texas might aspire to, Linklater approaches the task self-consciously. No documentary requires its makers to provide a comprehensive list of reforms, but when a solution is offered, it’s worth asking where it leads and how it has informed the film’s argument up to that point. We meet several prison guards, but special attention is paid to Fred Allen, who was responsible for restraining at least 130 death-row inmates for their executions—around 10 percent of all the executions in Texas. Allen reached a point where he simply couldn’t keep going. “You ain’t got a right to take nobody’s life, period,” he says, but Allen still hasn’t budged on the prison system as a whole. His preferred alternative to death row is life without parole, “because that’s the worst sentence that an individual can have.”