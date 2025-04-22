Politics / Culture Therapy Films to remember for pre-Trumpian times and inspiration.

Bradley Whittford joins the cast of The West Wing in Burbank, California, on March 8, 2016. (Amanda Edwards / WireImage via Getty Images)

A few months ago, my family was making fun of me because I couldn’t stop watching The West Wing. I will say that by season eight, even my husband was by my side, trying to remember who won that final presidential election. Was it Alan Alda or Jimmy Smits? (No spoilers here!) Mostly, we could not believe how great that Aaron Sorkin series was. I highly recommend it as therapy for where we are now. One of its stars, Bradley Whitford, who now acts on the dystopian Handmaid’s Tale, recently joked, “I am afraid my career mirrors the beginning and end of democracy.”

Rewatching those 155 episodes made me think about what we should aspire to be again. Since everything these days comes down to a list, the following artistic endeavors should be watched to remember pre-Trumpian times. Here goes.



POLITICIANS STEP UP (OR DOWN)

The Seduction of Joe Tynan: In this 1979 film, Alan Alda (supported by a new actress named Meryl) is a senator who ultimately stands up to a racist Supreme Court nomination, risking all. Alda wrote this one as well.

Being There: In this 1979 adaptation of Jerzy Kosinki’s book, Peter Sellers plays Chauncey Gardiner, a simpleton who somehow emerges as a sought-after political pundit and more. He depends on television (“I like to watch” has a couple meanings here) and uses language that somehow strikes a chord with clueless politicians. (“As long as the roots are not severed, all is well.” “In the garden, growth has its seasons.”)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington: Jimmy Stewart soars in this 1936 classic about a newly appointed senator who is expected to buckle under to higher-ups. In the end, he filibusters for 25 hours for the good of the country. The reel—not quite real—variety, but it works. Stewart’s It’s a Wonderful Life is also more than just holiday viewing. After all, his smalltown citizen ultimately overwhelms a rich man who thinks he is king.

The American President: Michael Douglas rises in Rob Reiner’s excellent film—written by Aaron Sorkin—in which the chief executive ultimately sticks with a controversial cause and faces down opposition—ad learns that he doesn’t need to buy his girlfriend flowers (“It turns out I have a rose garden!”).

The West Wing: Probably the best series ever. (Martin Sheen has graduated from chief of staff in American President to President Jed Bartlett). And what a cast, dealing with every issue imaginable. Timely still? One episode is called “Gaza,” and another deals with immigration. It holds up.

The Candidate: This 1972 film is one of Robert Redford’s best. Who can forget him, as a handsome backup guy suddenly asked to run for the Senate. “What do we do now?” is one of the most famous of last lines, especially from a winner.

The Best Man: This 1964 drama featured Henry Fonda versus Cliff Robertson in a presidential race. Script by Gore Vidal. Both candidates—one considered principled, one ruthless—seek an important endorsement.

