Culture Therapy

A few months ago, my family was making fun of me because I couldn’t stop watching The West Wing. I will say that by season eight, even my husband was by my side, trying to remember who won that final presidential election. Was it Alan Alda or Jimmy Smits? (No spoilers here!) Mostly, we could not believe how great that Aaron Sorkin series was. I highly recommend it as therapy for where we are now. One of its stars, Bradley Whitford, who now acts on the dystopian Handmaid’s Tale, recently joked, “I am afraid my career mirrors the beginning and end of democracy.”
Rewatching those 155 episodes made me think about what we should aspire to be again. Since everything these days comes down to a list, the following artistic endeavors should be watched to remember pre-Trumpian times. Here goes.
POLITICIANS STEP UP (OR DOWN)
The Seduction of Joe Tynan: In this 1979 film, Alan Alda (supported by a new actress named Meryl) is a senator who ultimately stands up to a racist Supreme Court nomination, risking all. Alda wrote this one as well.
Being There: In this 1979 adaptation of Jerzy Kosinki’s book, Peter Sellers plays Chauncey Gardiner, a simpleton who somehow emerges as a sought-after political pundit and more. He depends on television (“I like to watch” has a couple meanings here) and uses language that somehow strikes a chord with clueless politicians. (“As long as the roots are not severed, all is well.” “In the garden, growth has its seasons.”)
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington: Jimmy Stewart soars in this 1936 classic about a newly appointed senator who is expected to buckle under to higher-ups. In the end, he filibusters for 25 hours for the good of the country. The reel—not quite real—variety, but it works. Stewart’s It’s a Wonderful Life is also more than just holiday viewing. After all, his smalltown citizen ultimately overwhelms a rich man who thinks he is king.
The American President: Michael Douglas rises in Rob Reiner’s excellent film—written by Aaron Sorkin—in which the chief executive ultimately sticks with a controversial cause and faces down opposition—ad learns that he doesn’t need to buy his girlfriend flowers (“It turns out I have a rose garden!”).
The West Wing: Probably the best series ever. (Martin Sheen has graduated from chief of staff in American President to President Jed Bartlett). And what a cast, dealing with every issue imaginable. Timely still? One episode is called “Gaza,” and another deals with immigration. It holds up.
The Candidate: This 1972 film is one of Robert Redford’s best. Who can forget him, as a handsome backup guy suddenly asked to run for the Senate. “What do we do now?” is one of the most famous of last lines, especially from a winner.
The Best Man: This 1964 drama featured Henry Fonda versus Cliff Robertson in a presidential race. Script by Gore Vidal. Both candidates—one considered principled, one ruthless—seek an important endorsement.
JOURNALISTS AS HEROES
All the President’s Men: We have likely all seen Redford and Hoffman as Woodward and Bernstein, and Jason Robards as Ben Bradlee (“Run that baby!”) breaking the biggest story of that time (and sending every young writer to investigative journalism school). Less classic, but covering the same period is The Post, which primarily follows the viewpoint of Washington publisher Katharine Graham. Meryl Street and Tom Hanks are, not surprisingly, great. Third suggestion: the new documentary on Graham.
Good Night and Good Luck: George Clooney’s 2005 film on Edward R. Murrow taking on Joe McCarthy. If ever the power of the press was at stake, it was during the blacklisting period. (P.S. This is now a smash hit on Broadway, starring Clooney in his stage debut.)
Frost/Nixon: The late British interviewer is probably best remembered for his televised conversations with the former scandal-infused US President. The 2008 movie starred Michael Sheen as Frost and Frank Langella as Nixon. Directed by Ron Howard and based on a play by Peter Morgan, the film takes us behind the scenes as the two adversaries prepare.
ONES THAT MADE US LAUGH—AND THINK
Dave: in this 1993 film, written by Gary Ross and directed by Ivan Reitman, Kevin Kline plays a presidential look-alike asked to step in at a pivotal time. (If only.) Sigourney Weaver is the first lady, and it all works well. A theatrical version is in the works.
Wag the Dog: Often the most referenced movie that seemed too real for comfort. Until it wasn’t. This was directed by Barry Levinson in 1997, and starred Dustin Hoffman and Robert DeNiro. The plot follows a spin doctor and Hollywood producer as they fabricate a war to cover up a presidential sex scandal. Hmm…
The Front Page: One of the classics, from a Broadway show to a 1974 Billy Wilder movie with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. It is about city politics: that city being Chicago. Somehow, we are laughing as death penalties and other dark subjects arise. In the end, justice, love, and witty banter prevail.
Charlie Wilson’s War: One more plug for Aaron Sorkin. This 2007 film was a hilarious, based-on-truth story about a congressman who cares little about anything of substance… until he does. Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts are wonderful.
BEFORE THEY WERE SUCKERS AND LOSERS
Obviously, there have been countless films about those who have given their lives to save democracy. A few we suggest:
Born On the Fourth of July: Arguably Tom Cruise’s best performance. In this 1989 film, directed by Oliver Stone, Cruise plays Ron Kovik, who served—and almost died—in Vietnam and later became an important anti-war voice.
Da Five Bloods: This 2020 film was notable for several reasons. It was made by Spike Lee; it deals with four former black Vietnam Vets returning to that country; and it was Chadwick Boseman’s final released performance. Netflix made an important contribution with this one.
Coming Home: Jane Fonda surely deserves an award for making numerous films that caught political moments, from The China Syndrome to 9 to 5. Perhaps most memorable was this one, released in 1978, which earned her and Jon Voight Oscars. The story, of course, is about a returning Vietnam vet, permanently disabled… but not too much to keep him from speaking to others about the costs of war.
The Americanization of Emily: This beautiful, sadly forgotten 1964 film starred James Garner as a proud anti-war coward, and Julie Andrews as a WWII driver. Written by the great Paddy Chayefsky, the film was Garner’s favorite of all his work.
A Face in the Crowd:A classic from 1957, which starred Andy Griffith and Patricia Neal. This one is about a phony who allegedly speaks for the people, via radio and then television, and who’s subsequently courted by powers that be. Until he is outed by a TV producer. (Anyone have a hot mic ready?) The good news: it has been adapted to the stage, with music by Elvis Costello.
Our award for the actor who most-portrayed politicians: Melvyn Douglas. He played memorable ones in The Candidate, Being There, The Americanization of Emily, and Joe Tynan. “He played a politician better than I ever did,” confessed his wife, Helen Gahagan Douglas, the great congresswoman taken down by Richard Nixon in their infamous 1950 Senate race. Stay tuned for her story.
