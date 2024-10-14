Poems / October 14, 2024

FIGURE EIGHT

Daniel Moysaenko

A tank loaded with washing machines wrapped
like Rodins looted from disemboweled apartments,

on its way to join mercenaries who’ll half-dig graves
in a half-frozen pine forest before taking a nap,

passes a cruise missile lodged nose-first
in the road and painted “for the kids,”

passes a bullet-sprayed car and soup kitchen
worker who will change his walking route

trailed by a campaign of dogs, past gouges
in the square where a kid in clown makeup dances

a figure eight, for whom terror clings
to the sound of tambourines, to balaclavas,

to the scent of a busted tomato, leaking.

Daniel Moysaenko

Daniel Moysaenko is the author of the chapbook New Animal (H_NGM_N Books, 2015). His poems have appeared in Poetry, Pleiades, New American Writing, and elsewhere.

