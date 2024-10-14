Poems / FIGURE EIGHT

A tank loaded with washing machines wrapped

like Rodins looted from disemboweled apartments,

on its way to join mercenaries who’ll half-dig graves

in a half-frozen pine forest before taking a nap,

passes a cruise missile lodged nose-first

in the road and painted “for the kids,”

passes a bullet-sprayed car and soup kitchen

worker who will change his walking route

trailed by a campaign of dogs, past gouges

in the square where a kid in clown makeup dances

a figure eight, for whom terror clings

to the sound of tambourines, to balaclavas,

to the scent of a busted tomato, leaking.