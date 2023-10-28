Books & the Arts / Dissolve Into Nothing The enigmatic science fiction of Djuna. The Enigmatic Science Fiction of Djuna The radical visions of South Korea’s mononymous, pseudonymous, and officially anonymous sci-fi novelist and film critic.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the November 13/20, 2023 issue.

It would be easy to list the conditions that make South Korea ideal for science fiction. There’s the next-gen Internet, the past-meets-future cityscapes, the ubiquity of plastic surgery. There’s the fact that a handful of megacorporations manufacture and run just about everything, and that the nation’s population is shrinking toward a vanishing point; the country currently has the lowest fertility rate in the world. There is also the fact that two decades ago, South Korean scientists became the first to clone a human embryo, and then cloned a pet Afghan hound. Perhaps most sci-fi of all is the militarized border and what lies across it: the counterfactual sister state of North Korea.

Books in review Counterweight: A Novel Buy this book

Science fiction has long flourished on the Korean peninsula, starting in the early 1900s with translations of H.G. Wells and Jules Verne. By the mid-20th century, Korean writers were producing works of their own, initially as didactic stories in science education magazines and as vehicles for veiled social criticism. From the 1960s through the ’90s, the conventions of sci-fi proved well suited to describing what Sunyoung Park, a literature professor and translator, calls “the malaise of living under dictatorship in a fast industrializing society.” In Cho Se-hui’s best-selling novel The Dwarf, from 1978, a poor and rather abject family displaced by urban renewal clings to fantasies of space travel. The daughter absconds to do sex work but is rumored to have been kidnapped by aliens. “I dreamed every night,” she says. “In the dream my brothers had found jobs at a different factory and had left for work. Father made several trips a day to the moon and back.”

In the 1990s, Korean science fiction blew up and matured into a distinct form, powered by the early Internet, zine culture, and networks of fan clubs. Only some of this literature has been translated into English, but the movies and TV it helped produce have enjoyed a global reach: Bong Joon-ho’s The Host (US military dumps mutant-making toxins into Seoul’s Han River); Jang Joon-hwan’s Save the Green Planet! (ordinary guy tries to save Earth from a nasty alien disguised as a pharma bro); and the Netflix series The School Nurse Files (white-coated protagonist battles invisible jelly-like monsters), based on Chung Se-rang’s novel School Nurse Ahn Eunyoung.

One of the most popular science fiction writers in South Korea is Djuna, a mononymous, pseudonymous, and officially anonymous novelist and film critic who emerged in the mid-1990s as an active poster on the chat server Hi-Tel. Online sleuths have their theories about the person behind the name: Djuna may have been born in the 1970s; may live in the city of Bucheon; may be Catholic; and may even be a three-person collective. What is certain, based on Djuna’s film criticism, is that Djuna loves Anna Paquin, Cate Blanchett, and movies with strong female leads—and likes to poke fun at the autoerotic repetitions in the movies of Hong Sang-soo. We also know that Djuna is quite prolific, having written thousands of online movie reviews and dozens of stories and novellas, mostly sci-fi but also mysteries. Between 2019 and 2021, Djuna was president of the Science Fiction Writers Union of the Republic of Korea, appearing in publicity photos as a cuddly brown bunny.

Over the past decade, a few of Djuna’s stories and interviews have made their way into English. Now Pantheon has published a novel, Counterweight, translated by Anton Hur, the essayist and translator of the South Korean writers Kyung-sook Shin and Bora Chung. Counterweight, which started out as an idea for a movie, originally appeared in South Korea in 2021. It tells the story of LK, a futuristic Korean chaebol that’s only slightly more evil than the conglomerates of today. LK colonizes a fictional Southeast Asian island called Patusan in order to build the world’s first elevator into space. (The “counterweight” of the title refers to its anchoring mass.) The elevator is the impressive realization of “a dream proposed by speculative fiction writers of old,” as Djuna writes, and so not all that original. But this one has a lurid backstory and a murder mystery that two LK employees try to solve. Though the book’s storylines can get twisty, they accrue into a sort of anti-colonial eco-noir set in a rapacious Korean corporation—which is to say, the global economy.

Like Djuna, Counterweight’s narrator, Mac, is an enigma: No one knows his real name, his nationality, or what his face looked like “before the surgery.” Mac’s history isn’t quite explained—he describes himself as “some old queen”—but he owes his new identity to Han Junghyuk, LK’s now-deceased president. As a functionary in LK’s external-affairs department, Mac serves the company loyally, monitoring laborers and killing off Patusan resistance fighters who, understandably, aren’t all that happy with their corporate/colonial overlords. Mac’s brain is plugged into LK’s Worm, a mega-database, which fools him into believing that he sees all and knows all.

But Mac comes to have doubts about this work—and the corporation that he works for. Could there be “a conspiracy that doesn’t involve me?” he wonders. One day, while engaging in routine surveillance, he decides to investigate a nondescript yet politically suspect office worker named Choi Gangwu. Mac later uses Choi in a counterinsurgent sting, only to witness the object of the sting get killed—but by whom? Was it a political assassination by the Patusan Liberation Front, or was it the fatal result of a transaction gone wrong with Green Fairy, a mercenary spies-for-hire group on the island? Or was the victim collateral damage in the succession battle among Han Junghyuk’s many descendants?