Poems / Controlled Burning/A Love Poem for the Hill

Because the valley was full of mirrors

holding themselves toward the light

we turned our bodies to the side

to face the controlled burning of that day

an abandoned slapboard house in our plain town

up in flames

& falling down

inside itself

The town was a bathtub full of oranges

four children threw their arms up

in the chicken feathered air

Before the house fell inward

we felt the premonition of its falling

and said our grandmamas’ names

the unkempt gardenia eating the windows bent back into roots

& lifted in the windthe light turned into a sleeve of blades

a rain fell that was not enough & only ignited the glare

we kept our heads downafraid we would change into luster

& would not return to our bodiesour devotion

A ghost because we have so manyshouted in the white firemen’s ears

then turnedrunning toward the center of townthe brilliance

not aware of us and our deadbecame twice itself

so we could not tell the distance between density & beauty

a light we wanted to take our uncles’ hammers to

Our legs if they were our legswere trying to flee

to become unbound

the same soil under our mamas’ nails

was under oursso we wondered if we were unworthy

of the shiningthe boards’ splitting sounded like falling trees

the smell of a thousand burned-down forests making us

look at ourselves in the city water

mud all over what we thought was ours