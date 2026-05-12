Books & the Arts / Ghosts in the Night Claire Denis’s haunting neocolonial drama Claire Denis’s Haunting Neocolonial Drama Compared to her other films, The Fence is a minor work. But it contains within it a set of expansive themes.

Still from The Fence.



This article appears in the June 2026 issue.

Somewhere in West Africa, armed men keep careful watch over a construction site and remote compound where white expats live. The guards, all of them Black, are stationed at posts that tower over the area, a position from which they become omniscient observers. They communicate through melodic calls. If you’re not paying attention, it can be easy to miss how these uniformed agents function as a kind of chorus in Claire Denis’s haunting new neocolonial drama, The Fence.

Based on Bernard-Marie Koltès’s allegorical play Black Battle With Dogs, The Fence follows a tense evening between Alboury, a West African man searching for the body of his recently deceased brother Nouofia, and Horn, the white manager of the construction site. Nouofia worked for Horn, and Alboury knows that his brother’s body is somewhere on the grounds. The encounter between the two men stretches from late evening into the next morning, revealing the racist impulses that define relationships between white settlers and Black natives on the continent. Against the backdrop of this confrontation, Horn worries about his deputy, Cal, an impulsive engineer with a short fuse, and the arrival of his wife, Leonie, an English nurse.

The Fence is, comparatively, a minor Denis film. It builds on the themes introduced in her 1988 feature Chocolat and revisited in her 2009 war drama White Material, from the colonizer’s fascination with and feelings of repulsion for “the Other” to racialized psychosexual dynamics. And it also showcases her mastery of atmosphere and her keen interest in the human body. Working with the French cinematographer Éric Gautier, Denis fills The Fence with arousing close-ups of bare chests, clenched hands, and wet eyes. But perhaps the most compelling thing about The Fence is how it applies Denis’s ongoing intellectual curiosities to a project more expressly focused on performance. The film’s particularly striking turns from the English actor Tom Blyth and the Ivorian actor ﻿Isaach de Bankolé, Denis’s longtime collaborator, reveal how the director is trying to incorporate the rhetorical drama of the stage into her sensuous cinematic universe.

In an interview with the American film magazine Reverse Shot, Denis explained that the part of Alboury had expressly been written with Bankolé in mind. “It was Bernard who first introduced me to Isaach,” she said of her relationship with the playwright, who died as a result of complications from AIDS at the age of 41. The play, staged a decade before Koltès died in 1989, was inspired by his experiences in Nigeria.

During a trip to Lagos in 1978, Koltès witnessed a workman die at a construction site, an event that drew little concern from the foremen, which forced him to confront the casual racism and violence that Europeans directed toward Africans. “I looked at the black people. I was ashamed of my people; but there was such a hatred gleaming in their eyes that I got scared, and I run back toward the white folks,” he recalled in an interview that was republished in a collection of his works edited by Amin Erfani. With this sentiment, Koltès seemed to echo Aimée Dalens, one of the characters in Denis’s Chocolat, who struggles to navigate the tension of wanting to cross the color line and being too afraid to do so. But unlike Aimée, Koltès became radicalized by his experience, and his play Black Battle With Dogs testifies to this transformation.

Denis alters Koltès’s original text by updating the allegorical story for the present day, translating the dialogue into English and clarifying Alboury’s and the watchmen’s perspectives. When we first meet the mysterious Alboury, played with gripping assurance by Bankolé, he is standing just outside the fence, looking official in his button-down shirt and suspenders. His suit jacket is slung across his shoulder, and he announces himself and his intentions with a firm confidence: “I’m here for my brother’s body,” he tells Horn (Matt Dillon), the foreman standing on the other side.

The exchange between the two begins on a relatively pleasant note, with Horn complimenting Alboury for his impressive language skills and wondering if he is a police officer or a government official. The backhanded praise doesn’t work on Alboury, who remains unyielding to Horn’s invitation to drink whiskey together. He tells Horn that the guards will be suspicious of him if he crosses to the other side and then adds: “The guards know that we cannot let the mother wail all night and all day tomorrow. They know why I came.”

In these early moments, The Fence retains some of its theatrical roots. Denis stages the encounter between Alboury and Horn like a claustrophobic drama, keeping the camera trained on each man’s facial expressions. Alboury emerges as the most interesting character, thanks in large part to Bankolé’s measured portrayal. In Chocolat, the Ivorian actor played Protée, a houseboy who rarely spoke; his performance relied on an understated physicality and Bankolé’s deft facial expressions. If The Fence can be read as a kind of coda to Denis and Bankolé’s first collaboration, then one finds in the actor an older, more assertive version of the colonial servant. Bankolé slips into this character, whose requests for Nouofia’s body function as both the plea of a grieving man and an ultimatum from a defiant subject.

Elsewhere, and earlier in the day, Cal (played by Blyth) has been tasked with picking up Horn’s wife Leonie (Mia McKenna-Bruce). The young nurse has just arrived in West Africa from London wearing a pair of stiletto shoes. Her inappropriate outfit coupled with her obvious naïveté fascinates Cal, who finds himself increasingly attracted to her. Leonie, on the other hand, is repulsed by the brusque engineer. Their relationship is a strained affair that splinters under the weight of Cal’s obvious feelings of sexual entitlement and Leonie’s minor awakenings.

When the pair arrive at the compound, the chamber drama becomes a volatile psychological spectacle. The guards are as much a witness to these events as Alboury, who observes the white characters drive each other into a maddening, desperate emotional morass. It all begins with Cal, who gets progressively drunker to drown his nightmare flashbacks of murdering Nouofia. His spiral is a frightening descent that Blyth portrays with mesmerizing commitment.