Politics / Books & the Arts / The Uncertain History of the Bronx Fires In Born in Flames, Bench Ansfield asks, who, or what, is responsible for the arson epidemic that afflicted the borough in the 1970s and ’80s?

Nighttime view of people in a vacant lot as they watch a fire burning on the top floors of an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, 1983. (Ricky Flores / Getty Images)

Few images from the 1970s still resonate like those of the destruction of the Bronx. Block after block of once-doughty apartment buildings, abandoned and burned; whole streets, even neighborhoods, left strewn with charred remains and blackened ruins; just a few churches, storefronts, or other survivors spiking up from the fields of rubble. Scenes like this—repeated across New York and other postindustrial cities—stood in for the very idea of the Bronx, just as the name of the beleaguered borough served as a synecdoche for the whole idea of urban decay. Half a century on, such scenes have become a kind of stock repository of city clichés, requiring the obligatory comparison to Dresden or Hiroshima, as well as the relentless “the Bronx is burning” memes. But all along, some fundamental questions have gotten lost or obscured in the haze surrounding ruin porn, or in mass forgetting and its handmaiden, pre-gentrification nostalgia: How exactly did this happen? What set the Bronx burning?

Books in review Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City

Common answers to these questions tend to stumble out, bleary-eyed, from the same fog of faulty memory. It was arsonists of some kind—bored and lawless kids, maybe, or the borough’s notorious street gangs. Or it was vandals bent on harvesting metals from the blitzed ruins of torched apartments. Sometimes it was welfare cheats, too—families who burned down buildings to get city relocation funds and new apartments. Or maybe it was just negligence, the consequence of a cigarette left burning or an oven left on. Driven mad by deprivation and chaos, Bronxites lost all sense and burned their own neighborhoods down. They did it to themselves.

Some of those things did happen. But in numbers large enough to deliver such pervasive devastation? No, that’s absurd; it makes no sense. Twenty percent of the Bronx’s housing stock burned—over 100,000 units—and fires also claimed vast acreage in other American cities. Only racism underpins the faulty logic of such claims.

The truth is that most of the fires were set or commissioned by landlords. But why would they burn down their own property? Fifty years ago, neighborhood organizers, journalists, firefighters, local politicians, law enforcement, and municipal and federal investigatory commissions uncovered the answer. For the historian Bench Ansfield, whose Born in Flames returns us to the scene of these crimes, the primary culprit is both banal and all-encompassing—insurance.

“We knew that arson was for profit,” recalled Genevieve Brooks, the founder of the Mid-Bronx Desperadoes, one of the first community-development organizations that tried to douse the flames. “It wasn’t that a junkie went to sleep in a building…it was a wholesale business for everybody. The landlords collected…from the insurance companies.” Even so, the question remains: How could this happen?

The puzzle that Ansfield pieces together began in 1968 with the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements program, an obscure bit of civil-rights-era federal policy. Designed to counter the “insurance redlining” that unfolded when big private insurers withdrew coverage from landlords and businesses in riot-scarred urban neighborhoods, FAIR insurance sought to backstop the private insurance market with government funds.

FAIR plans kept landlords solvent and urban property markets alive, but they also featured high rates—four to five times greater on average than the regular market—and inferior coverage. Market-rate insurance calculated its rates from industry-wide pools, dispersing the risk. But FAIR plans, the insurance underwriters argued, were taking on the kinds of bad risk that should be sequestered from the rest of the industry. These plans based their rates only on pools of similar FAIR properties—which, being in high-risk areas, carried greater costs and defaults. As Ansfield writes, years of urban segregation and deprivation had bred new forms of financial discrimination—it was “Jim Crow, insurance-style.”

Still, FAIR insurance rushed in to fill the gap left by the retreat of traditional insurance, which disappeared along with jobs, capital, and social services. Even if FAIR rates were based on a segregated pool, the losses would be distributed across all the insurers taking part in the program—meaning that no one company would feel the pain. And so, even as losses skyrocketed throughout the fire-ridden ’70s, individual insurance companies invested heavily in FAIR plans: underwriting policies on beleaguered urban real estate at inflated valuations, passing on the mounting losses to policyholders in the form of higher premiums, buying insurance on their own insurance policies (so-called “reinsurance”), and paying out on claims with little investigation into the causes.

All of this was redoubled, too, by a turn toward the financialization of insurance. Where insurance companies had once made money solely on underwriting—carefully calibrating the risk of losses to the volume of premiums collected—by the ’70s they were increasingly turning to financial markets, and the era’s high insurance rates, to guarantee profits. Premiums became capital to be invested in stocks and bonds. Even as the underwriting losses jumped, profit could still be found as long as the firms kept collecting premiums and turning them over on Wall Street. The companies saw this as a win-win situation: profits for them, capital to support the expansion of underwriting, and fresh streams of cash to pay out on the mounting claims from their FAIR business.

Ansfield calls the whole process “insurance brownlining”—the result of trying to answer insurance redlining with a poorly regulated green light for expensive, subpar policies hopped up on speculation and inflated values. If the insurers had been incentivized to turn a blind eye to their own losses, their actions set in motion an altogether more perverse and tragic series of incentives for many of their policyholders in neighborhoods like the Bronx.