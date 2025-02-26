Culture / The Berlin International Film Festival in a Time of Crisis During the Berlinale’s 75th anniversary, it felt like the world was coming apart—but at least we had the “borderless realm” of film. Edit

Tilda Swinton poses after attending a press conference for the Honorary Golden Bear award at the 75th Berlinale on February 14, 2025.

(Ronny Hartmann / AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin—“How do you feel about everything that’s going on in your country, and how do you think that this new presidency is going to affect the filmmaking landscape in your country?” a reporter asked Todd Haynes, jury president at the Berlin International Film Festival, at the first press conference as the 75th Berlinale began.

Snow fell over the sleek glass and steel buildings surrounding Potsdamerplatz, an area that was a no man’s land through the Cold War and became a central point in the city again after the wall came down. It was February 13, and outside the screening rooms and theaters, the world was shifting. There was a sense that, when the festival ended 10 days later, we might find ourselves dealing with a different reality than when the festival began.

In Germany, the far right was polling higher than it ever had postwar. Snap elections would be taking place on February 23, the last day of the festival. In the United States, the defunding and destruction of cultural and civic structures was taking place with alarming speed. US President Donald Trump had just had a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin that signaled a shared plan to force Ukraine’s surrender and divide the spoils. News about all these things appeared on the phones we kept checking.

“We are in a state of particular crisis right now in the United States,” acknowledged Haynes. And “how we proceed toward coalescing different forms of resistance is still in the works.”

The Berlinale is a film festival born in the aftermath of conflict. It exists because in 1951, when Germany was still in ruins, a US State Department official decided it was canny to bring films from around the world to a Cold War outpost. Since then, some of the conflicts over what is shown and said there have reverberated widely.

“People often ask me, the press often ask me, if we’re a political festival, and we cannot—and we do not—shy away from this. It’s arguably in the DNA of the city itself and also in the festival itself,” Tricia Tuttle, the Berlinale’s director said.

In 1970, Michael Verhoeven’s feature o.k., which depicted US war crimes in Vietnam, was deemed anti-American by the judges and removed from competition. When other directors withdrew their films in solidarity, the rest of the festival was called off. In 2024, some of the directors, including Mati Diop and Ben Russell, expressed their solidarity with Palestine when they accepted their prizes. Two members of the Israeli Palestinian team that made No Other Land, given a best documentary prize, spoke about Israel’s invasion of Gaza. Basel Adra asked Germany to stop selling arms to Israel while Yuval Abraham explained that he and Adra did not have the same rights due to “a situation of apartheid.” Several politicians, including Berlin’s mayor, responded by accusing the festival of allowing antisemitism.

As Tuttle began her first year heading the festival (after those events), she had to reassure filmmakers they would not be prevented from expressing support for Palestine at the Berlinale, and she defended Adra and Abraham from accusations of antisemitism. “Listen Courageously—Cinematic Narratives in Times of Dissonance” was the theme for the festival’s series of workshops and talks. And the conversations did seem to be taking place constantly, everywhere.