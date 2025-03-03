Culture / Art Spiegelman and the Inescapable Shadow of Fascism The creator of Maus has learned that the past is always present.

Art Spiegelman, Self-Portrait With Maus Mask, 1989.

At many points in his life Art Spiegelman has tried to escape his family’s past—and who can blame him? His parents were survivors of Auschwitz, and vast swaths of his extended family had been murdered in the Shoah. The ghosts of this horror have always hovered nearby. Spiegelman, born in Sweden in 1948, was an only child since his older brother perished in 1943. Spiegelman grew up in Rego Park, in Queens, New York, but the genocide was never far away. He could see it on the numbers tattooed on his parent’s arms, as well as the arms of their friends. He could hear it in the stories his parents and their circle of intimates told and the offhand allusions they made. The burden of pain proved too much for his mother, Anja Spiegelman, who committed suicide in 1968. After Anja’s suicide, Spiegelman’s relationship with his father, Vladek, always fraught, became even more tense.

Spiegelman’s childhood embrace of comic books and cartooning was surely motivated in part by the fact that this popular art form offered a bright four-color alternative to the European gloom of his home (only later did he learn that some of his favorite American cartoonists shared his Yiddishkeit roots). Part of the magic of comic books was that they were an art form kids could purchase and enjoy separate from the adult world. Comics were Spiegelman’s path to Americanization. He claims that he learned to read from Batman, politics from Pogo, economics from Uncle Scrooge, sexual dynamics from Archie comics, skepticism toward authority from Mad, feminism from Little Lulu, and philosophy from Peanuts.

The drama of Spiegelman’s life, of course, was his discovery that the two radically separate parts of his childhood (the Holocaust memories of his parents, his own love of comic books) could be fused together. Spiegelman would eventually tell his parents’ story (translated into the anthropomorphic visual language of cats and mice) in his graphic memoir Maus (released in two volumes in 1986 and 1991), a groundbreaking work that was crucial to the evolution of comics into a mature art form. The story of the cartoonist and his masterpiece is the subject of a thoughtful and sensitive new documentary, Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse, directed by Molly Bernstein and Philip Dolin. The film is currently playing at Film Forum in New York.

For those who have followed Spiegelman’s work for years, the documentary is particularly gratifying because it accurately traces the milieu and influences that shaped the artist. Spiegelman has always been a collaborative and communal artist, and the film deftly tells his story through interviews with the many artists who have influenced him or been shaped by his work.

Men who have a hard time talking to their fathers are often quick to find older male mentors. Spiegelman’s first important father figure was Woody Gelman, a former cartoonist who was art director at Topps Chewing Gum Company. Gelman was steeped in the comics past and introduced the young Spiegelman to the wonders of early-20th-century cartooning, the vertiginous dreamscapes of Winsor McCay (creator of Little Nemo) and George Herriman (creator of Krazy Kat). Gelman would also be a source for the freelance work designing satirical bubble-gum cards (most notoriously the Garbage Pail Kids) that would be Spiegelman’s main source of income until he achieved fame in the 1980s.

As an undergraduate at Harpur College (a part of SUNY Binghamton), Spiegelman met his other substitute dad, the avant-garde filmmaker Ken Jacobs, who introduced the aspiring cartoonist to the world of experimental movies. One early insight that Jacobs inspired was that the same techniques used by experimental filmmakers and painters—radical juxtaposition, visual layering, formalist play, estrangement of expectations—could be applied to comics.

At the same time, Spiegelman was investigating the burgeoning scene of underground comics, created by cartoonists his age who used the freedom of the counterculture press to do work that was politically and visually radical. This was most notable in the work of Robert Crumb, who perfectly distilled the bouncy urban jauntiness of early-20th-century cartoonists such as Rube Goldberg (famous for his impossible contraptions) and Bill Holman (Smokey Stover) but deployed that style to satirize the sex-and-drugs world of the hippies.

Radicalized and psychedelicized by the late 1960s, Spiegelman abandoned his studies to join Crumb and other underground cartoonists who formed a small community in San Francisco. Transgression was the stock in trade of underground comics, but Spiegelman had little taste or talent for the scatological and sexual excess that suffused the work of cartoonists such as Crumb and S. Clay Wilson.

Spiegelman didn’t need the overt shock imagery of the other underground cartoonists, since he had high-voltage material closer to home: his family’s history and the unprocessed trauma that continued to ripple through their lives. Spiegelman’s forays into personal history were sparked by the example of another underground cartoonist, Justin Green, who showed the rich potential of autobiographical comics in his agitated masterpiece Binky Brown Meets the Holy Virgin Mary (1972), a fidgety and candid confession about the dangers of mixing religious indoctrination with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Made bold by the example of Green’s courage, Spiegelman told the story of his parents in two early works, “Maus” (1972, a three-page story about his father) and “Prisoner on the Hell Planet,” (1973, a four page story, done in woodcut style, about his mother’s suicide).