Time, Space, and Annie Baker The playwright's remarkable debut film, Janet Planet, immerses the viewer in the sounds and sorrow of a middle-schooler's endless summer.

(Courtesy of A24)

At eye level, a microwave. A beep as the light comes on, then a mechanical whir. Behind the smudged door, a blintz is defrosting. Seconds pass by, almost a minute’s worth. We watch the inert thing inside change states imperceptibly. Another beep, and the light clicks off. It is done.

The blintz in question will be dinner for Lacy, an 11-year-old girl whose mother, Janet, has gone on a date, leaving her daughter alone in their home’s enfolding silence. As the camera’s patient gaze on the microwave might suggest, Lacy is in no particular hurry, having nothing to do and nowhere to be. Indeed, the preceding scenes of Janet Planet, the playwright Annie Baker’s quietly transcendent first film, have delineated the scant, open shape of the girl’s days during a languid summer break in western Massachusetts. She practices for her piano lessons, plodding through tinny scales on an electric keyboard. She tends to a mismatched assortment of dolls and figurines. She lies on the grass in the sun, awaiting the moment when Janet, who is an acupuncturist, appears at her studio door between clients. Once, she rides a bicycle slowly and deliberately down a series of dirt roads to get an ice cream cone. Perpetually unsmiling in an oversized T-shirt, she is nearly inert, subtly changing states.

The film’s tight parameters recall Baker’s plays, each of which takes place in a single location and treats the passage of time as an important medium. Baker has said in interviews that she often starts with a setting—in her words, “a container”—and proceeds toward a vision of bodies moving in four dimensions. Her best-known work, the Pulitzer Prize–winning The Flick (2013), unspools among the seats of a failing movie theater, while her most recent play, Infinite Life (2023), transpires on the patio of a dubious water-fasting clinic. In highly specific stage directions, she often details not only the choreography of an action but also its precise duration: The movie house’s employees sweep up spilled popcorn for at least 20 seconds, or the projector beams out inscrutable images for about two minutes. Time, and the unstable elasticity with which we experience it, is one of her preoccupations. In Infinite Life, the protagonist, a woman beset by mysterious chronic pain, breaks the fourth wall to record the progression of minutes and hours, highlighting the way the days stutter and slacken under the weight of her suffering. Janet Planet, too, considers a kind of time that refuses to march reliably forward, a season spent on the cusp of adolescence, when childhood is slipping away and what comes next is still out of view.

Of course, by shifting her meditations on time and attention to a new medium, Baker transforms the nature of her exploration. “Theater is an opportunity to experience time at the same rate as the actors in the story you’re watching,” she once told Bomb magazine. “Movies are an opportunity to travel back in time.” A character in The Flick makes a similar argument: “Film is light and shadow and it is the light and shadow that were there on the day you shot the film.” Film is a mode of preservation, in other words, and a method of declaring something worth remembering.

In Janet Planet (which, not incidentally, was shot in 16-millimeter), Baker travels back in time to 1991, when she would have been Lacy’s contemporary, and to Amherst, Massachusetts, the rural town where she herself was raised. She not only shot on location but painstakingly constructed a purely diegetic “score” from audio collected on the primary set’s forested property, sifting through hundreds of hours of bird calls and insect hum to decide, for example, “exactly when the woodpecker comes in during the dinner scene.” (Having grown up in this same setting, I experienced the precise fidelity of these sounds on what felt like a molecular level.) This commitment to verisimilitude constitutes an offering of devotion to a place and time usually deemed beneath notice: the outskirts of the Northeast Corridor at the end of history.

Baker’s work has always been marked by a sociological impulse and a subtle ear for regional subcultures, which she often turns on her native New England. In Circle Mirror Transformation (2009), the best of her four plays set in the fictional college town of Shirley, Vermont, she brings together a sharply observed cross section (aging hippies, a Brooklyn transplant, a blue-collar artisan) for a community theater class; in The Flick, which takes place in the depressed suburbs of central Mass, the movie theater’s three employees contrast their differing routes to the same dead-end job. Other plays are likewise set in way stations and backwaters, places where people get stuck on the way to what they thought their lives would be. Infinite Life’s sanatorium is awkwardly installed in a California strip mall, while John (2015) traps its cast in an old-fashioned and possibly haunted rural Pennsylvania B&B.

The effect of training our attention on all this stasis is to palpably dilate and sharpen it, much as our eyes might adjust in low light. In Janet Planet, this involves watching the characters retrace a closed loop—Janet cycling between romantic partners, Lacy following her own flat routine—as if convinced it will open at any moment onto transformation. (“Something is about to happen,” chants an actor in a gorgeously silly hippie theater piece that Lacy attends with Janet—a promise that a more conventional film makes to the audience, and that this one takes as a subject of inquiry but resolutely withholds.) In its experiment with monotony, the film picks up a particular feminist lineage, recalling the second-wave classic Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975), a mostly wordless, more-than-three-hour-long chronicle of the domestic tasks—shopping, cooking, cleaning—that fill a widowed mother’s days. “When most people go to the movies, the ultimate compliment—for them—is to say, ‘We didn’t notice the time pass!’” the film’s writer and director, Chantal Akerman, famously said in 2004. “With me, you see the time pass. And feel it pass.” By making us not only look but work to keep seeing despite intense boredom, Akerman forcibly redistributes a form of value. Baker’s microwave shot may be less aggressive, but it asserts a similar claim on the viewer, immersing us in the existential tedium of its subject’s days.

In Janet Planet, attention is not only the artistic medium but the commodity that propels the slender plot. Lacy (played with incredible focus and stillness by first-time actor Zoe Ziegler) is insatiably hungry for Janet’s affection, while Janet (a fragile and luminous Julianne Nicholson) feels suffocated by Lacy’s unblinking scrutiny. Their story plays out in three acts, each revolving around a new relationship that draws mother away from daughter. At first, Lacy competes with Janet’s hostile boyfriend, Wayne, begging Janet to sleep in her bed instead of sharing his. Later, Janet takes in an old friend, Regina, and Lacy tries to insinuate herself into the women’s adult dynamic. When Janet is at last absorbed by a courtship with Avi, the charismatic founder of a nearby commune, Lacy responds with a resignation bordering on despair.

What Lacy is only beginning to recognize is that Janet is driven by her own thirst for affirmation, the result of a deep insecurity. “I know I’m not that beautiful, but I’ve always had this knowledge that I could make any man fall in love with me if I really tried,” Janet confesses to her preteen daughter after another breakup. “And I think maybe it’s ruined my life.” Lacy, radiating a loneliness that reads as an indictment of everyone around her, is, conversely, hard to love. (Janet tells her she has “an aggressive quality,” and Lacy herself explains to Regina that she doesn’t have a single friend.) In place of another form of appeal, Lacy finds a source of leverage in her unhappiness. “Do you want to know what’s funny? Every moment of my life is hell,” she says to Janet in another scene, with a note of triumph, before adding, “I don’t think it’ll last, though.”

Throughout, Baker dramatizes Lacy’s aching possessiveness with shots that delicately dismember their subjects: One scene lingers on the angle of Janet’s jaw as seen from the backseat of the car, while another takes in the tangle of Wayne and Janet’s feet in bed. In one standout moment, a trifold bathroom mirror produces a triptych of Janets, an inescapably sacramental image lit by a radiant fluorescent glow. (Appropriately, as Lacy washes up at this domestic altar, her mother is attempting to explain what a cult is. “They all worship someone,” she says.) The film’s camerawork, simultaneously intimate and defamiliarizing, conjures the kind of close looking that is unadulterated by habit, often associated with being a child, or being in love. Lacy is, effectively, both—a very young person flooded with new awareness, and a devotee of a monotheistic religion in which Janet gives and Janet takes away. Ultimately, the tunneling gaze of the film becomes a means of confronting the limitations of looking. No amount of noticing can give Lacy possession of Janet or make her into the companion her mother is searching for; no depth of attention can make the beloved speak, like a ventriloquist’s dummy, the words the lover needs to hear.