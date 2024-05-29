Politics / Trump’s Outreach to the Libertarians Was an Absolute Train Wreck No matter what you think of Libertarians, they had the good sense to answer Trump’s appeal for support by saying, “I would rather eat my own foot out of a bear trap.”

Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

It is nothing short of amazing that no one informed Donald Trump before he made a desperate personal appeal for the support of the Libertarian Party that Libertarians have never particularly liked him. But Trump got the message loud and clear when he appeared Saturday at the party convention in Washington and was greeted by boos, shouts of “hypocrite,” and a sign that declared, “No wannabe dictators.”

Trump put himself in a bizarre position when he showed up for the Libertarian convention at the Washington Hilton. Asking for an endorsement from a party that he refused to join, even though that refusal disqualified him from being the party’s actual nominee, was definitionally weird. Yet a woefully ill-prepared Trump seemed to believe that his mere presence would win the delegates over.

He got that call dramatically wrong.

By the time the convention balloting began Sunday, Trump barely registered. He won just six write-in votes in the first round of votingfor 0.65 percent of the total. This scorching rebuke came despite the former president appearing at the convention in front of a giant “Become Ungovernable” banner, promising to appoint a Libertarian to his cabinet, and claiming that, with his many recent indictments, “If I wasn’t a Libertarian before, I sure as hell am a Libertarian now.”

Libertarians weren’t just opposed to endorsing Trump—many of them were opposed to even being in the same room with the man. When asked whether the party should consider the former president, a delegate told NBC News, “I would rather eat my own foot out of a bear trap.” Chase Oliver, the Georgian whom the party nominated as its candidate for the presidency after multiple rounds of balloting on Sunday, said, “I don’t like having a war criminal on this stage. I don’t feel he deserves a spot on this stage. While I think it was a mistake to have invited Donald Trump, I’m glad he got to see a glimpse of what a real Libertarian reception feels like.”

Trump’s big play to expand his base became an exercise in futility and delusion.

The Republican was invited to address the convention in Washington—along with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who fared only modestly better with the delegates—as part of an effort to heighten the visibility of the third party, which has struggled to gain media attention and to have its candidates included in national debates. “For 50 years, we’ve been trying to get our candidates on the main stage with major party POTUS candidates,” declared Libertarian National Committee chair Angela McArdle. Now, she announced, “we’ve finally succeeded in bringing one to our stage.”

It was not shocking that the Libertarian Party engaged in a stunt to get publicity for its candidates and its platform. That’s standard operating procedure in American politics generally and for third parties in particular. What was shocking was that Trump agreed to go along with the exercise, apparently imagining that his Art of the Deal negotiating powers would somehow sway a majority of the most ideologically committed activists in American politics.

From the moment he took the stage, it was clear that Trump and his campaign team had miscalculated monumentally. The booing was so intense at times that Trump paused, in seeming disbelief. The authoritarian contender, who has promised to serve as an all-powerful “dictator for a day” if he wins a second term, provoked laughter from the crowd of civil libertarians and small-government enthusiasts when he promised to be a “true friend to Libertarians in the White House.” His announcement that he had come to the convention “asking for the Libertarian Party’s endorsement, or at least lots of your votes” was met with robust jeering.

When Trump seemed to suggest that the 2024 election offers only a binary choice between the Democratic and Republican lines—not a popular assertion with activists who have spent decades building an alternative to the two main parties—things got even messier. “Combine with us in a partnership. We’re asking that of the Libertarians. We must work together. Combine with us,” he pleaded, over a rising chorus of boos. The jeering only grew louder as Trump said, “You have to combine with us. We cannot give crooked Joe Biden four more years.”