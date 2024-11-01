Society / The New York Times Site Could Be Shuttered on Election Day—Blame Bosses The “New York Times” Site Could Be Shuttered on Election Day—Blame Bosses The Tech Guild has waited over two years for a contract. Its workers will go on strike this Tuesday if management doesn’t agree to key demands.

(Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / Sipa USA)

For Benjamin Harnett, a principal engineer at The New York Times, it’s the busiest time of the year—election season. In his more than 12 years at the Times, he’s seen “a lot of changes, a lot of elections.” Tuesday will mark his fourth presidential one.

But, in all likelihood, Tuesday will also bring a first for Harnett and the more than 600 other members of the New York Times Tech Guild, a union made up of the company’s software engineers, data analysts, product managers, and designers. Despite the months they’ve spent readying every nook and cranny of the Times website and apps to handle far greater traffic than usual on Election Day, these workers won’t be there.

Because—unless a change comes between now and Tuesday—they’ll be on strike.

“We don’t want to be on strike,” Harnett, who serves on the union’s elected council, said. “We want to support the site on Election Day. We’ve worked hard on these systems for years. We care about the business. But [Times management] would rather have ultimate power over us than have a good election night.”

Should the Election Day strike go through, what the New York Times website will look like that day is anyone’s guess. Of course, the famous election night needle, which provides live results forecasts, could malfunction—as it did briefly during the 2022 midterms—leaving readers without a vague barometer to exert their anxiety upon. The union says roughly half of their members are directly involved in crucial election programs like this, potentially leaving the Times’ coverage on Tuesday down hundreds of hands in crucial areas. The New York Times boasts one of the largest digital media sites in the world: There’s data that needs to be updated, push notifications to be programmed, credit cards to process for incoming subscriptions, live blogs to produce, a homepage to fill with breaking news. In other words, a tech team striking on Election Day would be a big disruption—and that’s the point.

The Tech Guild won its unionization vote in March of 2022, but has yet to agree upon a final contract with management. In September of this year, the Guild voted to authorize a strike with an overwhelming 95 percent (or over 500 members) in favor. The vote marked two and a half years of bargaining with no result. As Harnett puts it, “At some point, you need a deadline.”

“There’s a point where it’s not acceptable for us to still not have a contract,” Harnett said. “Election Day seemed like a really good deadline. We have a lot of other deadlines that correspond with that day. I don’t think anybody reasonably thought that they would be willing to risk a strike on Election Day. I’m shocked the company is taking the gamble.”’

Over the course of the contract negotiations, the union has refused to concede to management on three key demands that Kait Hoehne, another of the Guild’s shop stewards, calls “labor basics.” The first key demand is a protection that Times editorial staff already have: just-cause job protections, which would ensure that members cannot be fired without good reason and due process. The editorial staff won this protection in their 2023 News Guild contract, and just weeks ago, 750 Times journalists penned a letter to management urging them to reach a contract with the Tech Guild before Election day.

The second demand stems from a pay study the union released in June of this year, which found numerous pay discrepancies for women and people of color. According to the study, Black tech workers at the newspaper make 26 percent less than white workers. The study also found that women, who make up over 40 percent of the Tech Guild, earn 12 percent less on average than men, while Black and Hispanic or Latina women earn 33 percent less than white men. For Hoehne, learning about these iniquities and comparing notes with her colleagues were a primary driver in her decision to join the union. “That’s how I found out I was underpaid,” she said. “I’ve had to reckon with the fact that we still work within a capitalistic system. For much of my life, I trusted the powers that be and structures in place. Now, I find myself much more willing to trust my coworkers.”

Management at the Times has disputed the methodology of the study, claiming that the union did not appropriately compare the salaries of employees doing the same kind of work. In doing so, they are overtly chall0enging the work of the Times’ own data analysts, who are members of the Tech Guild. The newspaper’s editorial staff has called out and published an analysis on discrepancies between treatment of white and non-white employees in their contract campaign as well. (The Guild is also calling for higher pay across the board, citing the fact that publisher A.G. Sulzberger saw a 50 percent increase in total compensation in 2023 alone.)