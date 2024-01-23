Letters / Letters From the January 2024 Issue Behind the beat… Unequal outrage… Small farmers’ rights… A present danger… Just say “communist”…

This article appears in the January 2024 issue.

Behind the Beat

Ethan Iverson gives us the best sentence I have ever read about my passion: “In jazz, the human is indistinguishable from the music” [“Louis Armstrong’s Last Word,” Nov. 13/20, 2023]. Thank you for his in-depth experience of the Louis Armstrong House Museum. Archives such as Master Armstrong’s appeal to all the senses. I think I even got a little whiff of mildew and dust.

Starflower Thomson

joshua tree, calif.



Unequal Outrage

Haggai Matar’s article “Time to Change Course” [Oct. 30/Nov. 6, 2023] should be required reading for all on either side who are dismayed by the current situation in Palestine. This key sentence ought to appear on giant billboards everywhere: “The terror Israelis feel right now—myself included—is a sliver of what Palestinians have been feeling on a daily basis under the decades-long military occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.”

The October 7 attack in Israel by Hamas has indeed called forth justifiable moral outrage. But where has the moral outrage been for Israel’s actions against Palestinians trying to live peacefully in the West Bank? These include killing, on average, one Palestinian per day, leveling Palestinian homes, and shooting small children for throwing rocks. Palestinians are also human beings and should be treated as such.

John Raymonda

florence, ore.



Small Farmers’ Rights

Alexsander Zaitchik gets the big picture right in “Seeding Disaster” [Oct. 2/9, 2023]: Big Ag corporations, the World Trade Organization, and allied philanthropies are hell-bent on forcing small farmers in Africa to grow genetically modified seeds and on persecuting those who exchange or sell locally adapted seeds from their harvests. However, the little-known UPOV is not, as Zaitchik states, an “industry-dominated NGO.”

The International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (always referred to by its French acronym) is an intergovernmental organization. States that accede to the UPOV Convention must create a system of protection for “distinct, uniform and stable” seed varieties, either through patenting or breeders’ rights. The 1991 revision of the UPOV treaty obliged the states party to it to require agriculturalists to purchase seeds only from a “national catalog” and to prohibit them from exchanging or selling the seeds that they produce. In recent decades, developed countries have relentlessly pressured countries in the Global South to sign and ratify UPOV ’91. This treaty has almost certainly played a greater role in limiting small farmers’ seed options than the similarly retrograde WTO.

Marc Edelman

Professor of Anthropology

Hunter College and the Graduate Center

City University of New York

new york city



A Present Danger

Adam Hochschild’s admirable review of James and Thomas Risen’s new book, The Last Honest Man [“The Senator Who Took On the CIA,” Sept. 18/25, 2023], omits the FBI’s main domestic covert operations that were uncovered by Frank Church’s Senate committee in the 1970s.